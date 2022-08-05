Commonwealth Games round-up: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark disappointed with run despite making 400m final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games round-up: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark disappointed with run despite making 400m final

By Jamie Durent
August 5, 2022, 10:30 pm
Zoey Clark after her 400m semi-final at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark was disappointed with her performance despite making the 400m final at the Commonwealth Games.

Clark qualified as one of the fastest-losers after Friday evening’s semi-finals, crossing the line in a time of 51.99s. She was only 0.04s off qualifying automatically.

The 27-year-old was not best pleased with the run but will at least have the final to rectify any problems she finds.

“I wasn’t happy with that. My heat was way more comfortable and faster,” said Clark. “I’m not sure what happened there. I’m going to need to analyse it.

“I was thinking a finals spot was there for the taking and I had to wait to find out. I don’t think I necessarily did myself justice.

“It would have been a real blow if I hadn’t made the final. I know I’m in shape this year to do so. That said I don’t think anything disastrously went wrong with my race. I think I did stick to the game plan my coach and I put together.

“I don’t think regret would have been the right word if I’d missed out but I’d definitely have been disappointed.

“I lost touch a little bit so maybe if I was a metre or two further up I could have done something more but it is what it is.”

Clark’s final is at 11am on Sunday and she will also compete in the 4x400m relay later in the day at 9pm

In the diving, Aberdeen’s Clara Kerr competed in the 1m springboard final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, finishing in eighth spot.

Clara Kerr in action in the 1m springboard qualifying at Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Photo by Roland Harrison/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13054044y)
Turriff netball captain Claire Maxwell helped Scotland end their Commonwealth Games campaign on a high, as they beat Northern Ireland 43-33 in their classification match to finish ninth.

On Saturday, Burghead’s Mark Dry will go in the final of men’s hammer, while north sprint trio Alisha Rees (Torphins), Rebecca Matheson (Keith) and Taylah Spence (Orkney) will be in the qualifying for the women’s 4x100m relay.

Oldmeldrum’s Nicolae Cojocaru starts his bid for a Commonwealth medal in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling.

