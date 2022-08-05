Commonwealth Games round-up: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark disappointed with run despite making 400m final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark was disappointed with her performance despite making the 400m final at the Commonwealth Games.

Clark qualified as one of the fastest-losers after Friday evening’s semi-finals, crossing the line in a time of 51.99s. She was only 0.04s off qualifying automatically.

The 27-year-old was not best pleased with the run but will at least have the final to rectify any problems she finds.

“I wasn’t happy with that. My heat was way more comfortable and faster,” said Clark. “I’m not sure what happened there. I’m going to need to analyse it.

“I was thinking a finals spot was there for the taking and I had to wait to find out. I don’t think I necessarily did myself justice.

“It would have been a real blow if I hadn’t made the final. I know I’m in shape this year to do so. That said I don’t think anything disastrously went wrong with my race. I think I did stick to the game plan my coach and I put together.

“I don’t think regret would have been the right word if I’d missed out but I’d definitely have been disappointed.

“I lost touch a little bit so maybe if I was a metre or two further up I could have done something more but it is what it is.”

Clark’s final is at 11am on Sunday and she will also compete in the 4x400m relay later in the day at 9pm

In the diving, Aberdeen’s Clara Kerr competed in the 1m springboard final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, finishing in eighth spot.

Turriff netball captain Claire Maxwell helped Scotland end their Commonwealth Games campaign on a high, as they beat Northern Ireland 43-33 in their classification match to finish ninth.

On Saturday, Burghead’s Mark Dry will go in the final of men’s hammer, while north sprint trio Alisha Rees (Torphins), Rebecca Matheson (Keith) and Taylah Spence (Orkney) will be in the qualifying for the women’s 4x100m relay.

Oldmeldrum’s Nicolae Cojocaru starts his bid for a Commonwealth medal in the men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling.