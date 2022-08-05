Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark makes 400m final at Commonwealth Games By Jamie Durent August 5, 2022, 8:35 pm Zoey Clark after her 400m semi-final at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark has made the 400m final at the Commonwealth Games as a fastest-loser after Friday’s semi-finals. Clark finished her race in a time of 51.99s and was just 0.04s off qualifying automatically behind the top three. She had a nervous wait for the second semi-final to find out if her time was sufficient but Junelle Bromfield, who came fourth in that race, finished in a time of 52.18s. Clark will now have two races on Sunday, as she contests the 400m final at 11am and then at 9pm the 4x400m relay. It’s a @birminghamcg22 400m final for @_ZoeyClark! 🙌@Team_Scotland @AberdeenAAC @aberdeenlive_ @PandJSport https://t.co/cUJrIQkRyr — scottishathletics (@scotathletics) August 5, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close