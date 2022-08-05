Inverness squash player Greg Lobban hopes Aussie wife Donna brings home gold after mixed doubles defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness squash player Greg Lobban hopes Aussie wife Donna brings home gold after mixed doubles defeat

By Andy Baber
August 5, 2022, 10:03 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 10:07 pm
Greg Lobban and wife Donna embrace after their mixed doubles match.
“Go and win it” was Greg Lobban’s message to his wife Donna as they embraced after she prevailed in their highly-anticipated mixed doubles clash at the Commonwealth Games.

Scotland squash star Greg was facing his other half, who represents Australia, for the first time in competitive action after they were drawn against each other in Birmingham.

Greg, 29, and teammate Lisa Aitken took the opening game 11-9 before Donna, 35, and her partner Cameron Pilley – who is also her cousin – took the second two games 11-8, 11-8.

“Gutted,” said Greg. “It was a very close game and we came up short. I’m just really proud of Lisa and how she handled today, she played a really good game and I’m proud of her.

“It was really tough out there but we had a game plan going into it and I think myself and Donna both expected it, we’re both competitors, that’s our profession.

“It’s what we’ve been doing for a long time so we knew how to split that apart and I think we did. We treated it like any other match and I think we did. We can be proud of our performances.

“I just said I was proud of her and to go and win it now. I felt that was potentially the best teams on court and I think we got unlucky with the draw, they probably felt the same.

“If I was to lose to one team it would be them but I’m just absolutely gutted for us that it’s at the quarter-final stage and not in the medal matches.”

Greg Lobban and Donna Lobban after a close match in Birmingham.

The quarter-final meeting attracted huge attention in the build-up and lived up to its billing as the two pairs traded points throughout in a thrilling battle at the University of Birmingham.

After swapping the first two games, the decider went down to the wire and with the scores locked at 8-8 Greg Lobban was left frustrated by a call as the Australian pair edged ahead.

That lead proved decisive as the 2018 gold medallists held their nerve to prevail before husband and wife hugged it out on the court – and Donna admitted to mixed emotions after the match.

“I probably tried not to think about it being my husband on the other side of the court,” she said. “I’m glad he was on the other side of the court and not on my side.

“That would have been way, way worse. We just tried to treat it as professionally as possible, like it was any other match as much as we can, and I think we both did a good job of that.

“People were probably looking out for anything to talk about so we weren’t given them too much. He did whack me on the thigh but I’ll take that. I might have to put up with him being in a mood for a while but if I had lost then I would have been a terrible loser.”

Australia came from behind to triumph 2-1 in a tense match.

There was a silver lining for Greg after his wife made a bet with him that he would have to cook dinner for a month if he won, with Donna regretting she had not put more at stake.

“I should have made the bet that if I win, I get to shave off his mullet and his moustache. I don’t know why I didn’t think of that. I said it afterwards and it was too late. Imagine!”

Greg Lobban still has a chance of winning a medal having advanced to the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles alongside Rory Stewart earlier in the day with a 2-1 success against Pakistan.

But it was disappointment for Munlochy’s Alan Clyne and Douglas Kempsell as they lost out in a close last-16 match against India 2-1.

