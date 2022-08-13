Cricket: Aberdeenshire’s Matthew Cross enjoying leading Scotland at Mannofield – where it all started

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Aberdeenshire’s Matthew Cross enjoying leading Scotland at Mannofield – where it all started

By Callum Law
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Matthew Cross has been captaining Scotland at Mannofield, the ground where he started his career. Picture by Wullie Marr
Matthew Cross has been captaining Scotland at Mannofield, the ground where he started his career. Picture by Wullie Marr

Having grown up watching Scotland play at Mannofield it’s poignant the Aberdeen ground is where Matthew Cross has begun his captaincy of the national team.

With regular skipper Richie Berrington injured, vice-captain Cross has stepped up to lead the Saltires in four Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures, the first of which was a win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.

Today Scotland face United States of America (USA), before meeting UAE again tomorrow.

Having watched cricket at Mannofield as a youngster and started his playing career at the venue with Aberdeenshire, Cross is enjoying the experience.

He said: “I couldn’t have imagined it a few months ago if you told me I’d be captaining Scotland at home.

“I grew up playing all my cricket at Mannofield and was part of the Aberdeenshire side that won the league and cup double in 2009.

“I’m really proud to have had my first game as Scotland captain at Mannofield.

“It’s nice to be back and playing international cricket here. I used to watch all the international games at Mannofield when I was growing up.

“The ground is looking great and I’m looking forward to the next three games.”

Disappointment for Berrington

Although Cross is proud to be skippering Scotland, the feeling is tempered by the absence of Berrington, who took over the captaincy from Kyle Coetzer at the start of the summer.

He added: “It’s pretty disappointing Richie isn’t able to play this week.

“He’s been such a big part of everything over the last few years, but he has been here supporting.

“I’m lucky that I’ve got a lot of good people around me – guys like Kyle, Calum MacLeod and Saafyan Sharif, who are more experienced then myself and have made life easy.

“Once Richie was ruled out, it’s part of my responsibility to step in.

“It’s maybe happened earlier than I thought with Richie only taking over the captaincy this summer.”

Cross wants weekend to remember

Scotland made the perfect start at Mannofield on Wednesday, defeating UAE by 64 runs.

Cross is hoping it can be a weekend to remember as the Saltires chase two more wins in back-to-back fixtures.

He said: “It’s always important how you start these series and we’ve got some confidence now going into the weekend double-header.

Matthew Cross appeals during Scotland’s win over UAE on Wednesday

“In every series, we want to win four out of four – we never turn up to lose.

“But these games are tough and you have to earn the right to win, we saw that on Wednesday by batting hard to make a score before some exceptional performances with the ball.

“We’re getting quite used to playing these games back to back. It is tough, but every time we’ve done it we’ve found a way to get through it.

“We’ve usually put in some good performances in the back-to-back games and hopefully the guys can again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]