Bruce McCombie aiming for change of fortunes – as we reveal where to watch Grampian Forest Rally

Banchory’s Bruce McCombie is hoping for an upturn in fortunes at this weekend’s Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally.

McCombie is currently sitting 15th in the Scottish Rally Championship standings, along with co-driver Michael Coutts from Torphins in their Ford Focus.

They started the season in promising fashion, with a sixth-place finish at the Snowman Rally, followed by coming fifth in the Speyside Stages.

Having been beset by car issues at the Jim Clark Reivers Rally in May, McCombie is aiming for a get back on track in his home event.

McCombie said: “We haven’t had much luck this year with little items, but little items cause big problems sometimes.

“We haven’t had a great season to be honest. At the moment, we are not looking very favourable in the Championship.

“There have been punctures and things, just the usual.

“A power steering belt went in the Jim Clark Rally, which was replaced, but then it went.

“Sometimes we just can’t buy luck. We are hoping for a fresh set of luck on Saturday.

“When the car goes, it goes great.

“We just got the car complete on Wednesday night. It was just little jobs, such as the power steering belt and the MOT.

“I’m looking forward to it, as we always do with the Grampian.

“If we can have a good run at the Grampian and get no punctures, hopefully we can come away with a smile on our faces.”

British Rally Championship drivers will make for fierce competition

The event made its debut on the British Rally Championship schedule last year, however, it went ahead with no spectators due to Covid.

Given the stellar entry list, McCombie says there is extra motivation to achieve home success.

McCombie, who is seeded 12th, added: “We missed the spectators last year.

“It’s harder for sponsorship as well, because if there’s no spectators there then people are not so keen to give away money.

“It’s not just rallying, everything is getting expensive now.

“There’s a good entry list for the Grampian. There are maybe not quite as many BRC boys as they were looking for, but it’s not too bad.

“It will be very competitive up front.

“Being one of the local drivers gives you that incentive. Three years ago we got a bit excited with ourselves, we were sitting third and we rolled it in the last stage.

“When you are local, you can sometimes get a bit carried away with yourself.”

Where to watch

The ceremonial start will take place in Banchory, in the public car park just off the B974 from around 8.40am.

There are two spectator areas, which will host four stages between them.

The Durris spectator area will host stage one from 9am, with stage five taking place at 2.45pm. This area can be accessed from Denside, south of the B9077 near Crathes.

The Fetteresso Cowie Bridge spectator area will host stage three from noon, while stage six returns to the area at 3.10pm. This area can be accessed off the A957 just north of Rickarton, before driving into the forest.

The ceremonial finish and champagne spray will take place at Milton of Crathes, where the first cars are expected from around 4.15pm.

Top 10 seeds

Osian Pryce (Machynlleth) and Noel O’Sullivan (Killarney) -Volkswagen Polo GT R5 (White) Keith Cronin (Bantry) Mikie Galvin (Killarney) Volkswagen Polo (White) David Bogie (Dumfries) and John Rowan (Portglenone) – Ford Fiesta (White) Elliot Payne (Harrogate) and Patrick Walsh (Aberystwyth) – Ford Fiesta Rally2 (Mango) Garry Pearson (Duns) and Dale Furniss (Llanfyllin) – Ford Fiesta Rally2 (Silver) David Henderson (Oakenshaw) and Chris Lees (Glasgow) – Ford Fiesta Rally2 (White) Michael Binnie (Cornhill On Tweed) and Claire Mole (Duns) – Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX (Red) James Williams (Newcastle Emlyn) and Dai Roberts (Carmarthen) – Hyundai I20 R5 (Blue/Red) Jason Tauber Pritchard (Builth Wells) and Phil Clarke (Church Stretton) – VW Polo R5 (White) Jock Armstrong (Clarebrand) and Cameron Fair (Tobermory) – Subaru Impreza (Orange)