Cricket: USA win nerve-shredding clash with the UAE in Aberdeen

The USA boosted their chances of progressing in 2023 World Cup qualifying after winning a nerve-shredding game against the United Arab Emirates at Mannofield, which came down to the last over and just one wicket.

Neither side could afford to lose in the battle for third place behind Oman – who top the section – and Scotland, who are in second place eight points adrift of the leaders.

Those sides are near certain to go into the next round of qualifying games and, having already lost to the Scots the in the opening game of the current series in Aberdeen, the pressure was on the UAE.

After captain Ahmed Razza had won the toss and elected to bat, his side made a steady start.

However, after losing two wickets for only 39, they looked to be in trouble – but were saved by partnership of 111 between Aryan Lakra and Vriitya Arauand only to lose three wickets in two overs. A late rally helped take the total of 253 for eight.

Steven Taylor was the pick of the US bowlers, his 10 overs costing only 33 for one wicket.

The USA response was spirited, led by Taylor (29) helping take their score to 51 for the loss of two.

Captain and wicketkeeper Monank Patel then came to the crease in the company of Aaron Jones, enjoying a century partnership to take their team to 177, before Jones was magnificently caught in the deep for a splendid 51. Patel met a similar fate with the score on 210, but not before he had hit a responsible, though entertaining 85.

The tension increased as both sides sensed victory.

Former Hampshire player Ian Holland looked to steer the Americans home with a quick-fire 30, only to fall leg before, leaving his tailenders exposed to the Emirates’ inspired bowling and fielding.

The late order US batsmen held their nerve, thought, but with only one wicket and five balls remaining, it was a close run thing In the end of the day.

It was a thoroughly good game of cricket, alerting Scotland to the fact they can take nothing for granted in their remaining games, commencing on Saturday when they meet the USA.

It can only be hoped the Aberdeen public rise to the occasion and turnout in numbers.

But, while the conditions were perfect with not a cloud in the sky, the weather had a major say in the afternoon after a strong gust of wind blew down a sight screen, while demolishing the media marquee.

Fortunately no one was hurt and thanks to the prompt action of head groundsman Callum Howard and his staff, play was able to resume after 48 minutes.

“My first international in charge of a ground has certainly been an eventful one, but thankfully there were no injuries,” said Howard.