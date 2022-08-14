Rally leaders maintain their lead after wins in Grampian Forest Rally

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four-time British Rally champion Keith Cronin boosted his bid to win the title for a fifth time as he claimed victory at the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally win on Saturday.

The Irish crew of Cronin and Mikie Galvin held off a fierce challenge from Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan in their Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 across six stages in the Durris, Fetteresso and Drumtochy forests to cement their place at the head of the overall standings.

While Pryce and O’Sullivan had to settle for runner-up spot in their similar car Ruairi Bell and Max Freeman rounded off the podium places with third place in their Skoda Fabia R5.

Cronin had the advantage of having no dust in his path but he was in excellent form, winning all but one of the event’s six stages.

A thrilled Cronin said: “It’s great to get the win, as I said at the start of the rally, we really did need it.

“With the championship going to Wales next it’s always going to be difficult to beat Osian at home so it was really important to get out front and manage it from there.

“It’s our first BRC win on gravel in while too, so it feels good.

“That’s exactly what we needed for the championship. At this level it’s not always enough to keep getting the podiums it’s been a very important result.

“The changes we made from the last rally (to the car) seemed to have worked and the win could well prove vital for our championship. It’s been a great day for us.”

Bogie in dominant form in Scottish Rally Championship

In the Scottish Rally Championship David Bogie and John Rowan bounced back from their retirement at the Scottish Rally to finish sixth overall and the SRC points in their new Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Bogie and Rowan led their SRC rivals from start to finish with David Henderson and Chris Lees having to settle for second.

Hugh Brunton and Drew Sturrock claimed third.

It was a frustrating day for home favourite Bruce McCombie.

The Banchory driver suffered transmission issues in his Ford WRC with John Wink of Huntly claiming a top-10 finish with co-driver Neil Shanks in their Hyundai i20 R5.