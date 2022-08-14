Rally leaders maintain their lead after wins in Grampian Forest Rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rally leaders maintain their lead after wins in Grampian Forest Rally

By Paul Third
August 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 14, 2022, 10:19 pm
Grampian Forest Rally winners Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin, centre, with second placed Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan, and Ruairi Bell and Max Freeman. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Four-time British Rally champion Keith Cronin boosted his bid to win the title for a fifth time as he claimed victory at the Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally win on Saturday.

The Irish crew of Cronin and Mikie Galvin held off a fierce challenge from Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan in their Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 across six stages in the Durris, Fetteresso and Drumtochy forests to cement their place at the head of the overall standings.

Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan had to settle for second place. Picture by Chris Sumner.

While Pryce and O’Sullivan had to settle for runner-up spot in their similar car Ruairi Bell and Max Freeman rounded off the podium places with third place in their Skoda Fabia R5.

Cronin had the advantage of having no dust in his path but he was in excellent form, winning all but one of the event’s six stages.

David Henderson/ Chris Lees in hot pursuit. Picture by Chris Sumner.

A thrilled Cronin said: “It’s great to get the win, as I said at the start of the rally, we really did need it.

“With the championship going to Wales next it’s always going to be difficult to beat Osian at home so it was really important to get out front and manage it from there.

“It’s our first BRC win on gravel in while too, so it feels good.

John Wink and Neil Shanks. Picture by Chris Sumner.

“That’s exactly what we needed for the championship. At this level it’s not always enough to keep getting the podiums it’s been a very important result.

“The changes we made from the last rally (to the car) seemed to have worked and the win could well prove vital for our championship. It’s been a great day for us.”

Bogie in dominant form in Scottish Rally Championship

In the Scottish Rally Championship David Bogie and John Rowan bounced back from their retirement at the Scottish Rally to finish sixth overall and the SRC points in their new Ford Fiesta Rally2.

The top three in the Scottish Rally Championship: winners David Bogie and John Rowan (centre), runners-up David Henderson and Chris Lees (left), and third placed Hugh Brunton and Drew Sturrock (right). Picture by Chris Sumner.

Bogie and Rowan led their SRC rivals from start to finish with David Henderson and Chris Lees having to settle for second.

Hugh Brunton and Drew Sturrock claimed third.

Banchory’s Bruce McCombie and Michael Coutts. Picture by Chris Sumner.

It was a frustrating day for home favourite Bruce McCombie.

The Banchory driver suffered transmission issues in his Ford WRC with John Wink of Huntly claiming a top-10 finish with co-driver Neil Shanks in their Hyundai i20 R5.

