Athletics: Run Banchory organisers delighted with response – as deadline for entries to August 28’s half-marathon nears

Organisers have won a battle against time to deliver the first Run Banchory half-marathon – with entries for the inaugural 13.1-mile race closing on Sunday.

The running event – which also features the Banchory Bookkeeping Services 10k, Barry Chalmers Painting, Decorating and Taping secondary schools 2.5k, and Woodlands Nursery primary schools 1k – takes place a week later on August 28.

It’s the third time the 10k has taken place, but the Out There Active Wear half marathon is the headline addition to the programme for this year.

Race director Scott Birse explained how bringing the races back to Scolty Hill, in the wake of November’s devastating Storm Arwen damage, hasn’t been a straightforward process.

Race planning challenges

He said: “The route’s been quite badly affected by Storm Arwen and the car park at Scolty’s just opened this week.

“Loads of trees came down and Scolty’s been shut as they had to do all the logging and the rest of it.

“Our planned routes – even the 10k route we’ve done the last three years – have been changed because one of main hill’s fire trails has been blocked off because of trees and stuff, so we’ve had totally amend the routes.

“The forestry land services have been very good in terms of communication and all that, and they’ve given us the approval to go ahead with the race.

“They’re going to continue to still do stuff after our event, because they’re not finished doing all the (clean-up) stuff, but they’ve just made it as safe as possible to allow us to do it, which is really good.”

Something else which has been good, Scott says, is the uptake for both adult races.

Although places are still available until Sunday, Scott is already delighted with the support for Run Banchory’s return.

Good feedback for routes

He added: “There are 200 places each for the 10k and half-marathon, and last time I checked we were at 150 (signed up) for the half and 140 for the 10k, which is really pleasing – because my concern was some people who normally do the 10k would do the half, leaving the 10k low on numbers.

“But it seems to have picked up. Anything above 150 for each would be really good!

“We did a recce of the routes on Sunday with a few people and the feedback was really good.

“They’re both multi-terrain runs and start at King George V Park beside the scout hut on Dee Street in Banchory. A piper will be playing to create a bit of atmosphere before the races start.

“The 10k and half-marathon are exactly the same up until a turning point at 3.6 miles. At that point the runners turn and go back towards Scolty car park, finishing in the (King George V) park.

“The half-marathon will keep going and take in – it’s quite a scenic route – more of the river, going through upper Blackhall (Forest).”

Cash prizes for half

If stunning Deeside views aren’t enough of an enticement to pull on your running shoes, outdoor clothing brand Montane have also put up £250 for the first-place male and female finishers in the half-marathon, with £150 and £100 prizes for the respective second and third-place entrants.

According to Scott, any money raised by Run Banchory goes back into the community.

He added: “It’s a community event. What we look to do is support local sports clubs and initiatives through Run Banchory.

“If funds allow, we’ll be donating to anything from boys’ and girls’ football to the (Banchory) skatepark to maintaining local paths.”

Entry is available for Run Banchory until Sunday August 21. Visit the event page online for more information.