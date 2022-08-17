Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Beauly’s Oliver Stewart continues debut season progress by breaking into top 10 F4 British Championship standings

By Andy Skinner
August 17, 2022, 11:45 am
Oliver Stewart has broken into the top 10 after securing his biggest points haul so far at the F4 British Championship event at Snetterton.
Oliver Stewart has broken into the top 10 after securing his biggest points haul so far at the F4 British Championship event at Snetterton.

Beauly’s Oliver Stewart has broken into the top 10 in the F4 British Championship standings after securing his biggest points haul so far, at Snetterton last weekend.

Stewart has continued to make excellent progress in recent weeks, and spoke last month of his increasing confidence throughout his debut F4 campaign.

He was signed up by Hitech GP at the start of the season, following a thoroughly successful career in kart-racing.

At just 15, Stewart is among the youngest drivers competing in the F4 British Championship this season.

Oliver Stewart with the Rookie Cup following his third race at Snetterton.

After opening his weekend at Snetterton with an eighth-placed finish, Stewart had the opportunity of his first outright F4 win, having led the second race of the weekend.

Contact in the early stages of the race knocked him back to fifth place, however.

Another fifth-place finish followed on Sunday, which was enough for Stewart to pick up his third Rookie Cup victory of the season.

A ‘big step to make’

Despite missing out on the chance of a victory, Stewart took heart from the way he responded and reflects positively on the weekend as a whole.

Stewart said: “Race two was a bit disappointing. We got a good start initially, good enough to stay in the lead.

“Into turn two there was a bit of contact, which, in my opinion, wasn’t really my fault.

“That knocked us right back down the order, so we spent the whole race trying to fight back to where we came from, and we ended up fifth.

Oliver Stewart at the F4 British Championship event at Snetterton.

“Overall, we had good pace, and it was good to see that the setbacks didn’t set me back too far, because I was able to come back through.

“In race three, everyone bogged down because there was so much grip, but my start was really good. I managed to get a place, went into the first corner, and got a slight hit from behind.

“I was able to get a tiny bit of a gap and I kept trying to chip away at the front, but by that point, they were quite far ahead.

“Overall I’m really happy with the pace and it was another big step to make.”

Stewart senses podium finish is coming

Next up for Stewart is a testing challenge at the high-speed Thruxton track, which is often regarded as the fastest circuit in the UK.

Having regularly established himself within the top-five in recent weeks, Stewart says the goalposts have shifted from his early-season targets, with a podium finish now on his radar.

Oliver Stewart at the F4 British Championship event at Snetterton, during the weekend of August 12-14, 2022.

The Charleston Academy pupil added: “We’re definitely getting there. We’ve had two top fives this weekend and at the start of the season, we were trying to get into the top 10.

“There have been quite a few times where we deserved an overall podium, but it’s definitely coming and once we get the luck we need, we’ll definitely be there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Run Banchory features a new half-marathon.
Athletics: Run Banchory organisers delighted with response - as deadline for entries to August…
0
Matthew Cross in action for Scotland against the United Arab Emirates at Mannofield. Picture by Kath Flannery
Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high
Dave Christie and his Freuchie heroes.
Neil Drysdale: How I fell out of love with cricket, the game I've followed…
Greg Millar made it 10 javelin title wins in a row at Aberdeen Sports Village. Picture by Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Perfect 10 for Aberdeen javelin thrower Greg Millar at Scottish Senior Championships
CR0037372 Action from Scotland v UAE, Cricket World Cup, League 2, at Mannofield, Aberdeen In pic........ Fans enjoying the sun **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 10-08-2022
Callum Law: Have Scotland's games at Mannofield gone under the radar?
Matthew Cross in action for Scotland against the United Arab Emirates at Mannofield. Picture by Kath Flannery
Cricket: Matthew Cross impresses in Scotland victory against United Arab Emirates at Mannofield
Grampian Forest Rally winners Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin, centre, with second placed Osian Pryce and Noel O’Sullivan, and Ruairi Bell and Max Freeman. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Rally leaders maintain their lead after wins in Grampian Forest Rally
Stoneywood Dyce bowler Jon Grant
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce end wait for victory against RH Corstorphine
CR0037372 Action from Scotland v UAE, Cricket World Cup, League 2, at Mannofield, Aberdeen In pic........ Matthew Cross, first time captain **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 10-08-2022
Cricket: Aberdeenshire's Matthew Cross enjoying leading Scotland at Mannofield - where it all started
0
Banchory's Bruce McCombie ahead of the Speyside Stages in 2022.
Bruce McCombie aiming for change of fortunes - as we reveal where to watch…
0

More from Press and Journal

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Maryculter Woods could offset the carbon dioxide of 84 people. Supplied by Justin Thomas
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0