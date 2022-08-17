Curling: Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison to skip team at Euro Super Series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Curling: Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison to skip team at Euro Super Series

By Sophie Goodwin
August 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison will lead out her team at the Euro Super Series. (Photo by Graeme Hart/PPA)
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison will lead out her team at the Euro Super Series. (Photo by Graeme Hart/PPA)

Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison will skip her reigning Scottish Championship team at the Euro Super Series in Stirling this weekend.

The competition will see Team Morrison lead the challenge for British Curling, following the retirement of Olympic champion Eve Muirhead and the decision by Jen Dodds, who also won Olympic gold, to focus exclusively on mixed doubles.

Team Morrison will include the Aberdonian skip, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and
Sophie Jackson.

Morrison worked in the nine-player system which produced the Olympic title-winning team, but she and her Team Morrison teammates missed out on a place in Beijing earlier this year.

The skip believes her rink are ready to step up as the new Olympic cycle gets underway, while they’re also out to make up for unfinished business after their World Championship debut was cut short.

Morrison said: “It feels so good to be finally getting back into international competition as my team hasn’t actually played a game together since the Scottish Championships because of our Covid situation at the Worlds.

“We felt like we were capable of a lot more at the Worlds,, but didn’t get the chance as we couldn’t finish that competition.

“So it was good for us to have a bit of a summer break away from curling, it gave us time to draw a line under everything last season because it wasn’t ideal for us and we have come back with fresh minds and motivated.

“I think that is the biggest change for us. We have lots to look forward to and have big goals this season which we are really determined to make.

“So we want to make a sharp start to this weekend and show how much hard work we have been putting in over this last training block.”

Stirling’s National Curling Academy familiar for Team Morrison

Having added the ESS title to her CV with a different line-up of teammates last season, Morrison reckons that competing on home ice will give her team additional impetus to make their mark this weekend in what will be a good test among international and domestic rivals.

She added: “We have some great teams in our section – Jenstch from Germany and Kaiser from Switzerland – so I think it will be really good to see where we are at. It is a big competition for me as a defending champion so I really want to do well this week.

“We train here at the NCA (National Curling Academy) every day from Monday to Friday and the stones will get a rub before the competition and there is more time for them to prepare the ice during an event, so it will be different and it’s not going to be plain sailing in terms of reading the ice.

Rebecca Morrison.

“We are still going to have challenges in that sense, but it’s great to see competition continuing at the NCA. I think a lot of international teams were really pleased with the way they were run last year and we loved the ESS as well.

“It is a nice way to start the season so close to home, so we are really excited to be hosting such a good quality competition here in Scotland.”

British Curling will also field three Performance Foundation Teams in Stirling, as Team Farmer – which includes Olympic gold-medalist Hailley Duff – Team Blair and Team Henderson will take to the ice.

