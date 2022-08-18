Shane Burger says Scotland weren’t clinical in USA defeat despite Calum MacLeod heroics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coach Shane Burger felt Scotland weren’t clinical when it mattered after their summer ended with defeat against the USA at Mannofield.

Despite the Saltires looking in command in the closing overs, the Americans managed to chase down 250 with a ball to spare in a thrilling contest.

That meant Scotland didn’t record a clean sweep of four Cricket World Cup League 2 victories in the Granite City.

Burger said: “We’re disappointed not to win, I thought we had enough runs on the board to get the victory.

“We weren’t as clinical as we needed to be, USA had wickets in hand until quite a late period and also had dangerous hitters to come in.

“Our execution wasn’t quite there, but it’s good to be put in a pressure situation.

“It’s good to be put under the pump and it tells you about our character and where we are.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow right now but we’ll learn a lot from that moving forward.”

Outstanding contribution

Calum MacLeod was the outstanding performer over the course of the four games against UAE and USA.

He made two centuries and two half-centuries with yesterday’s 133 not out taking him two 403 runs in four innings.

Burger was disappointed his knock didn’t lead to another victory.

He added: “We had momentum going into the field, we thought the wicket would deteriorate

“Calum MacLeod played exceptionally to get us to 250, his knock was outstanding.

“He got some luck along the way but the form he’s in that’s what happens.

“I feel for Calum because he put in a special effort and it’s always better when you get a hundred if you’re team wins.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t make that happen, there were still good performances we just weren’t as clinical as we needed to be.”

With eight matches left of their Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign Scotland are well-placed to top the section.

They are only four points behind Oman, who have played all their games.

Burger said: “We’re sitting in a good position, with eight games to go we’ve got a good chance to finish top.

“It would have been better to make it four from four because we don’t know when our next One-Day International at home will be.

“We wanted to go out in style this summer and it looked like we would until the last little bit.”