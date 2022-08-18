Shane Burger says Scotland weren’t clinical in USA defeat despite Calum MacLeod heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Shane Burger says Scotland weren’t clinical in USA defeat despite Calum MacLeod heroics

By Callum Law
August 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:39 am
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA

Coach Shane Burger felt Scotland weren’t clinical when it mattered after their summer ended with defeat against the USA at Mannofield.

Despite the Saltires looking in command in the closing overs, the Americans managed to chase down 250 with a ball to spare in a thrilling contest.

That meant Scotland didn’t record a clean sweep of four Cricket World Cup League 2 victories in the Granite City.

Burger said: “We’re disappointed not to win, I thought we had enough runs on the board to get the victory.
“We weren’t as clinical as we needed to be, USA had wickets in hand until quite a late period and also had dangerous hitters to come in.
“Our execution wasn’t quite there, but it’s good to be put in a pressure situation.

“It’s good to be put under the pump and it tells you about our character and where we are.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow right now but we’ll learn a lot from that moving forward.”

Outstanding contribution

Calum MacLeod was the outstanding performer over the course of the four games against UAE and USA.

He made two centuries and two half-centuries with yesterday’s 133 not out taking him two 403 runs in four innings.

Burger was disappointed his knock didn’t lead to another victory.

He added: “We had momentum going into the field, we thought the wicket would deteriorate

“Calum MacLeod played exceptionally to get us to 250, his knock was outstanding.

Scotland head coach Shane Burger.
Scotland head coach Shane Burger.

“He got some luck along the way but the form he’s in that’s what happens.

“I feel for Calum because he put in a special effort and it’s always better when you get a hundred if you’re team wins.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t make that happen, there were still good performances we just weren’t as clinical as we needed to be.”

With eight matches left of their Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign Scotland are well-placed to top the section.

They are only four points behind Oman, who have played all their games.

Burger said: “We’re sitting in a good position, with eight games to go we’ve got a good chance to finish top.

“It would have been better to make it four from four because we don’t know when our next One-Day International at home will be.

“We wanted to go out in style this summer and it looked like we would until the last little bit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Cricket: USA defeat Scotland in Mannofield thriller
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Curling: Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison to skip team at Euro Super Series
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Athletics: Run Banchory organisers delighted with response - as deadline for entries to August…
0
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Beauly's Oliver Stewart continues debut season progress by breaking into top 10 F4 British…
0
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Neil Drysdale: How I fell out of love with cricket, the game I've followed…
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Athletics: Perfect 10 for Aberdeen javelin thrower Greg Millar at Scottish Senior Championships
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Callum Law: Have Scotland's games at Mannofield gone under the radar?
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Cricket: Matthew Cross impresses in Scotland victory against United Arab Emirates at Mannofield
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Rally leaders maintain their lead after wins in Grampian Forest Rally

More from Press and Journal

Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Buckie councillor resigns after three months in role
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe
0
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking…
0
Seafield Hospital
Inspectors 'impressed' with Buckie's Seafield Hospital despite staff shortages
0
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
No train journeys across the north and north-east today due to strike action
Calum MacLeod scored a century for Scotland against USA
New distillery proposed for Moray at Miltonduff
0