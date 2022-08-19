Stoneywood Dyce: George Ninan hopes for ‘fearless’ end to the year after ending losing streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stoneywood Dyce: George Ninan hopes for ‘fearless’ end to the year after ending losing streak

By Jamie Durent
August 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Stoneywood-Dyce's George Ninan.
Stoneywood-Dyce's George Ninan.

George Ninan hopes ending their losing run can help Stoneywood Dyce play “fearless” cricket until the end of the season.

Stoneywood Dyce ended their nine-game losing streak with victory over RH Corstorphine last weekend, with Ninan chipping in with 43 with the bat and three wickets for the ball.

It has been a tumultuous time for the People’s Park side, who had seen their promising start to the season ebb away amid a desperate search for form.

During that period they changed captain, with Jamie King departing to go travelling and Lennard Bester taking the reins.

Change of approach

They now have just two games remaining in the campaign, starting with Heriot’s on Saturday and Ninan hopes their fortunes have changed.

George Ninan in action for Stoneywood Dyce.
George Ninan in action for Stoneywood Dyce

“People were putting their hands up but somewhere in between we lost a bit of momentum. We have been playing parts of games well but not finishing it.

“That’s the reason why we are where we are in the league. Hopefully the first win in 10 weeks turns a corner for us and we go into the rest of the season playing fearless cricket.

“If you had asked at the start of the season if we’d have been happy with these results, then we’d have said no. We did well in the first third of the season then tailed off a bit.

“But we’ve had a change of leadership in the middle, which is not easy, and we’ve lost a quality player in Jamie.”

Stoneywood Dyce cricket captain Jamie King
Former Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King

The change of approach from King to Bester may take some adjusting to but Ninan believes they will see the benefits of it.

“There’s a lot of respect for Lenny from the team and with the intensity he wants to play at, you can definitely see a change start to happen in the squad,” he said.

“Jamie was a bowling captain and Lenny is a batting one, so it’s a different perspective. They’re both good in their own right but over the last couple of seasons we have struggled with the bat, so having a batting captain should help us get better at that.”

Shire not losing hope in promotion push

Meanwhile, in the North-East Championship Kenny Reid has called on Aberdeenshire to take the title race to the final day of the season.

With two games left Meigle, who are away to Arbroath United 2nds tomorrow, top the table. Shire face Strathmore at Lochside Park.

Aberdeenshire’s Kenny Reid in action against Gordonians. Picture by Kath Flannery

Although it appears unlikely the Mannofield side will achieve promotion back to the Eastern Premier Division captain Reid hasn’t given up hope.

He said: “Meigle’s two games are Arbroath and Dundee who you would expect them to beat. All we can do is concentrate on what we can do and if we win our last two games you don’t know what might happen.

“It seems unlikely but we just need to concentrate on what we do. We want to win and take it to the last day because you never know what can happen.

“Meigle have only lost once this season, which was against ourselves, so credit to them. We’ll see where we end up at the end of the year, but it’s out of our hands.”

Elsewhere, third-placed Huntly play Stoneywood Dyce 2nds at People’s Park and fourth-placed Gordonians welcome Kinloch to Countesswells.

