Cricket: Bon Accord look to take a step closer to Aberdeen Grades title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Bon Accord look to take a step closer to Aberdeen Grades title

By Jack Nixon
August 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 9:11 am
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.

Bon Accord can put one hand of the Grade 1 Trophy on Saturday but must first beat Knight Riders at Groats Road.

The second-placed Knight Riders have only been beaten once this season by Crescent earlier in the campaign when the Links side were high-flying in the top flight of the local game.

The Bons have been on a charge in recent weeks, whereas Crescent have faded into third place after two consecutive defeats, but are nonetheless, not out of the title race with three weeks of the season left.

The last time Knight Riders and Bon Accord met early in the season, the Links side were convincing nine wicket winners, mainly due to a superb unbeaten innings from Fazal Awan who hit an unbeaten 118 out his side’s total of 149.

But with home advantage Knight Riders, who are bidding for a first ever Grade 1 title, will fancy their chances.

Shane Burger says Scotland weren’t clinical in USA defeat despite Calum MacLeod heroics

Crescent in meantime will be attempting to get their act back on track at Allan Park where they meet Cults who on their day can be a match for anyone in the division.

Aberdeen Grammar will need a miracle if they are to avoid relegation after being champions last term. Even a win may at Rubislaw where they meet Gordonians will not be enough if second bottom 2nd Knight Riders pick up points at Mannofield.

Elsewhere, Inverurie meet Master Blasters Aberdeen at Kellands Park.

In Grade 2, leaders Grampian have no game, giving Siyapa the opportunity to close the gap should they beat 2nd Grampian away from home, while Fraserburgh will battle on in third place at Duthie Park against Portcullis. At Burnett Park, Banchory will entertain Ellon Gordon.

In Grade 3, leaders Methlick are at home to Dunecht requiring one win to clinch the title.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Undefeated boxer Dean Sutherland confirms home city title fight in Aberdeen
0
Stoneywood-Dyce's George Ninan.
Stoneywood Dyce: George Ninan hopes for 'fearless' end to the year after ending losing…
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Cricket: Aberdeen's Kyle Coetzer hopes Scotland make swift return to Mannofield
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Shane Burger says Scotland weren't clinical in USA defeat despite Calum MacLeod heroics
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Cricket: USA defeat Scotland in Mannofield thriller
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Curling: Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison to skip team at Euro Super Series
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Athletics: Run Banchory organisers delighted with response - as deadline for entries to August…
0
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Beauly's Oliver Stewart continues debut season progress by breaking into top 10 F4 British…
0
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Neil Drysdale: How I fell out of love with cricket, the game I've followed…

More from Press and Journal

Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Tauqeer Malik in action for Bon Accord.
Out of school club lives to play another year
0