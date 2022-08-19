Cricket: Bon Accord look to take a step closer to Aberdeen Grades title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bon Accord can put one hand of the Grade 1 Trophy on Saturday but must first beat Knight Riders at Groats Road.

The second-placed Knight Riders have only been beaten once this season by Crescent earlier in the campaign when the Links side were high-flying in the top flight of the local game.

The Bons have been on a charge in recent weeks, whereas Crescent have faded into third place after two consecutive defeats, but are nonetheless, not out of the title race with three weeks of the season left.

The last time Knight Riders and Bon Accord met early in the season, the Links side were convincing nine wicket winners, mainly due to a superb unbeaten innings from Fazal Awan who hit an unbeaten 118 out his side’s total of 149.

But with home advantage Knight Riders, who are bidding for a first ever Grade 1 title, will fancy their chances.

Crescent in meantime will be attempting to get their act back on track at Allan Park where they meet Cults who on their day can be a match for anyone in the division.

Aberdeen Grammar will need a miracle if they are to avoid relegation after being champions last term. Even a win may at Rubislaw where they meet Gordonians will not be enough if second bottom 2nd Knight Riders pick up points at Mannofield.

Elsewhere, Inverurie meet Master Blasters Aberdeen at Kellands Park.

In Grade 2, leaders Grampian have no game, giving Siyapa the opportunity to close the gap should they beat 2nd Grampian away from home, while Fraserburgh will battle on in third place at Duthie Park against Portcullis. At Burnett Park, Banchory will entertain Ellon Gordon.

In Grade 3, leaders Methlick are at home to Dunecht requiring one win to clinch the title.