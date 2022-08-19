Undefeated boxer Dean Sutherland confirms home city title fight in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Undefeated boxer Dean Sutherland confirms home city title fight in Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
August 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Undefeated Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland is set to fight for a title in the Granite City
Undefeated Aberdeen boxing star Dean Sutherland is set to fight for a title in the Granite City

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland has confirmed he will fight for a title in a home city bout later this year.

Sutherland will box for an as-yet-unconfirmed belt at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday November 26.

The 23-year-old will also step up a division to super-welterweight for the top-of-the-bill clash in the Granite City.

Boasting a flawless pro record of 13 wins from 13 fights Sutherland, aka “Deadly”, has already secured three professional belts.

He has previously won the WBC International Silver, WBO Youth and BUI Celtic titles at welterweight.

Now one of Scotland’s hottest young talents is ready to win titles at a higher weight.

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland holds the WBC International Silver welterweight belt up to his fans.

He said: “I will fight for a prestigious title at super-welterweight in Aberdeen.

“I’m going to make it a very special night to remind everyone why I am the next big thing coming out of Aberdeen.

“I want to create a legacy and really put Aberdeen on the boxing map.

“I want to have a great fight in Aberdeen in November then I will have some very exciting news for the year after that.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for me.”

Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland defended his WBC International Silver welterweight title
Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland is set for a home city title fight in the Granite City

Glasgow fight date in September first up

Before his Granite City title bout, Sutherland will box at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow on Friday, September 9.

It will be Sutherland’s first fight since defeating fellow Scot Corey McCulloch on points at the Beach Ballroom in March this year.

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland (in white/red) lands a punch against Michele Esposito in the WBC International Silver title fight.

He said: “The plan for me going forward is to move up to the super-welterweight division.

“I am still in the position where I can definitely still make welterweight if the fight is right.

“I’m quite a big welterweight naturally and if it is to make the weight on one date that is fine.

“However, the WBC do check weigh-ins at four weeks, two weeks and one week.

“In the build-up to fights. I had been absolutely flying.

“However, then taking that two weeks of weight cutting one after another took a toll.

“Being so young, I am looking long term at my future.”

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland skipping during training.

Explosive punch power will increase

Sutherland has already shown his explosive punch power with two stoppage wins in title fights against top boxers.

In November last year, he secured the WBC International Silver title with an eighth-round stoppage of Michele Esposito at the Beach Ballroom.

It was the first time Spaniard Esposito had been stopped in a nine-year career.

Sutherland also secured the WBO Youth title with a stoppage defeat of Mexican Jose Antonio Delgado Velazquez in Hamilton in July 2021.

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland (white/red) won the WBC International Silver welterweight title against Michele Esposito.

A former multiple-weight world kick-boxing champion, Sutherland is confident he will be even more powerful at super-welterweight.

He said: “Moving up a weight category means I can change my training methods a little and do more explosive and strength-based work.

“The team I have believe I will be much more effective at super-welterweight by being able to put on that explosive muscle – and not having to burn so much calories to make the weight.

“I’m feeling very positive about the move.

“However, if the right opportunity came up at welterweight, I could still make that no problem at all.”

Dean Sutherland (blue/silver shorts) v Edvinas Pupzauskos (flag shorts) in Aberdeen in 2019.

Phenomenal energy levels

Sutherland was set to fight in Aberdeen on June 25, but the bout was cancelled as his opponent failed a medical.

Although disappointed the fight fell through, he insists the pre-fight training camp offered proof moving to super-welterweight will pay off.

He said: “The June 25 fight was supposed to be the first at super-welterweight.

“During the whole training camp I was in great shape.

“My energy levels were phenomenal compared to what I was used to.

“Instead of having to do so much cardio to take calories off, I was able to fuel my training sessions properly.

“I was able to perform better.”

