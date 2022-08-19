Undefeated boxer Dean Sutherland confirms home city title fight in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland has confirmed he will fight for a title in a home city bout later this year.

Sutherland will box for an as-yet-unconfirmed belt at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday November 26.

The 23-year-old will also step up a division to super-welterweight for the top-of-the-bill clash in the Granite City.

Boasting a flawless pro record of 13 wins from 13 fights Sutherland, aka “Deadly”, has already secured three professional belts.

He has previously won the WBC International Silver, WBO Youth and BUI Celtic titles at welterweight.

Now one of Scotland’s hottest young talents is ready to win titles at a higher weight.

He said: “I will fight for a prestigious title at super-welterweight in Aberdeen.

“I’m going to make it a very special night to remind everyone why I am the next big thing coming out of Aberdeen.

“I want to create a legacy and really put Aberdeen on the boxing map.

“I want to have a great fight in Aberdeen in November then I will have some very exciting news for the year after that.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for me.”

Glasgow fight date in September first up

Before his Granite City title bout, Sutherland will box at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow on Friday, September 9.

It will be Sutherland’s first fight since defeating fellow Scot Corey McCulloch on points at the Beach Ballroom in March this year.

He said: “The plan for me going forward is to move up to the super-welterweight division.

“I am still in the position where I can definitely still make welterweight if the fight is right.

“I’m quite a big welterweight naturally and if it is to make the weight on one date that is fine.

“However, the WBC do check weigh-ins at four weeks, two weeks and one week.

“In the build-up to fights. I had been absolutely flying.

“However, then taking that two weeks of weight cutting one after another took a toll.

“Being so young, I am looking long term at my future.”

Explosive punch power will increase

Sutherland has already shown his explosive punch power with two stoppage wins in title fights against top boxers.

In November last year, he secured the WBC International Silver title with an eighth-round stoppage of Michele Esposito at the Beach Ballroom.

It was the first time Spaniard Esposito had been stopped in a nine-year career.

Sutherland also secured the WBO Youth title with a stoppage defeat of Mexican Jose Antonio Delgado Velazquez in Hamilton in July 2021.

A former multiple-weight world kick-boxing champion, Sutherland is confident he will be even more powerful at super-welterweight.

He said: “Moving up a weight category means I can change my training methods a little and do more explosive and strength-based work.

“The team I have believe I will be much more effective at super-welterweight by being able to put on that explosive muscle – and not having to burn so much calories to make the weight.

“I’m feeling very positive about the move.

“However, if the right opportunity came up at welterweight, I could still make that no problem at all.”

Phenomenal energy levels

Sutherland was set to fight in Aberdeen on June 25, but the bout was cancelled as his opponent failed a medical.

Although disappointed the fight fell through, he insists the pre-fight training camp offered proof moving to super-welterweight will pay off.

He said: “The June 25 fight was supposed to be the first at super-welterweight.

“During the whole training camp I was in great shape.

“My energy levels were phenomenal compared to what I was used to.

Another brilliant session done at Champions Gym. Keeping myself ticking over and will hopefully have my next fight announced soon. Highly recommend anyone coming out to Lanzarote to pop into the Champions Gym.

“Instead of having to do so much cardio to take calories off, I was able to fuel my training sessions properly.

“I was able to perform better.”