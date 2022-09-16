Wrestlezone star Mikkey Vago warns ‘stormy seas’ ahead in Tri-Nations title showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrestlezone star Mikkey Vago has warned there are “stormy seas” ahead for opponent Captain Alan Sterling in their Tri-Counties title clash.

Vago will go head to head with defending champion Sterling at the Hopeville Social Club, Inverurie on Saturday.

The Rejected member Vago, aka ‘The Heavy Metal Hooligan’ earned the Tri-Counties title crack by defeating Ronan King at Battle of the Nations last month.

Sterling controversially retained the title at the same event thanks to the assistance of The Outfit and William Sterling.

Vago anticipates they will again interfere with the fight in Inverurie – but he is ready.

He has The Rejected partner Chris Archer watching his back.

And Vago has hinted there could also be help from Caleb Valhalla who has an ongoing feud with Sterling.

Vago said: “Since we last crossed paths Captain Alan Sterling has got a new crew.

“He is back together with his brother William Sterling and has Dino and Murphy watching his back.

“I know at some point that will be a factor in this match.

“However I have Chris Archer watching my back. That still leaves the numbers in the captain’s favour.

“I know there is someone who has had his own issues with Captain Alan Sterling recently.

“I’m sure he would be more than happy to even the odds.

“My advice to the captain is for him and his crew to man the lifeboats because at Inverurie there’s going to be stormy seas.

“When the heavy metal hooligan sinks his ship for good.”

Mikkey Vago solo tour continues

Vago enters the title match on a high following victory in a superb all action clash with Ronan King at Aberdeen’s Station Hotel last month.

The bout was fought under ‘Mikkey’s Moshpit Rules’ with a drum, guitar amp and guitar utilised.

Vago expected to be returning to tag team action with Chris Archer as The Rejected.

But now he is ready to grab the Tri-Counties title shot.

We’re heading back to Inverurie on Saturday 17th September for a huge night of over-the-top wrestling action. Tickets are available now from @RingsideWorld – https://t.co/ECy3pZ1ZUC VIP doors – 6pm

GA Doors – 6.30pm pic.twitter.com/wVp3mfg6tv — WrestleZone (@wrestlezone) August 27, 2022

He said: “After bashing Ronan King at Battle of the Nations I assumed I would be getting back to tag team action.

“That I would be getting back together with Chris Archer and getting The Rejected back to where we belong.

“As the top team in Wrestlezone’s Tag Team division.

“However the Mikkey Vago solo tour continues as I go one on one with Captain Alan Sterling.

“The last person to relieve Captain Alan of that championship was my partner Chris Archer.

“I’m going into this to prove that both members of The Rejected are capable of being singles champions in Wrestlezone.”

Meanwhile Vago’s The Rejected partner Chris Archer, the former Tri-Counties and Tag Team champion, faces off against Ronan King in singles action.

Battle Of The Nations 2022 is underway at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen. pic.twitter.com/TiLqeYjSPH — WrestleZone (@wrestlezone) August 6, 2022

Damien in six man tag team action

In a hotly anticipated six man tag team contest former Undisputed Champion Damien has teamed up with Caleb Valhalla and Connor Molloy.

They will go head to head with the Foundation Of The Future, the team led by current Undisputed champion Zach Dynamite.

The Foundation of the Future also include Ryan Riley and Brad Evans.

They will be out to make a further statement when facing three of WrestleZone’s most popular wrestlers.

In another match Mr P and Dino meet for only the second time ever in single’s action.

Following defeats for both Mr P and Dino at the recent Battle Of The Nations only one can return to winning ways.

The increasingly erratic Bryan Tucker faces one of the hottest young stars in Wrestlezone, Umar Mohammed.

Scotty Swift to battle Rhys Dawkins

Former Undisputed champion Scotty Swift will fight Rhys Dawkins.

Swift, aka ‘The Red Haired Warrior’ is on a high having secured a victory at Battle of the Nations.

Shawn Johnson and Murphy collide for the first time in the VIP Ticket Holder match.

Johnson is a former multiple Undisputed and Tag Team champion.

VIP tickets cost £15 and include early entry to the venue and an exclusive VIP match.

General tickets are also available costing £12 for all ages.

Any remaining tickets will be available to purchase on the door on the night of the show.

Doors open at 6pm for VIP ticket holders and 6.30pm for general ticket holders.