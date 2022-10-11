Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans optimistic of strong showing at World Track Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans optimistic of strong showing at World Track Championships

By Jamie Durent
October 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Olympic silver-medalist Neah Evans. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Olympic silver-medalist Neah Evans. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Neah Evans hopes the World Track Cycling Championships provide Team GB with “a springboard” towards the Olympics in 2024.

The competition gets under way in Paris today, where the Games will be held in two years, and the British Cycling squad has undergone some changes.

Monica Greenwood, their coach during the last Olympic cycle, stepped down, with Australian Cameron Meyer stepping into the breach.

The refurbishment of the velodrome in Manchester – British Cycling’s home – has also impacted their training time.

But Cuminestown’s Evans, who will race in the madison, team pursuit and points race in France, reckons they can give a good account of themselves.

Scotland's Neah Evans on the podium with the silver medal after the Women's Road Race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Scotland’s Neah Evans on the podium with the silver medal after the Women’s Road Race. Image: David Davies/PA Wire

“We’ve only done three or four proper track sessions together,” she told the Team GB website. “It’s an exciting team but if you scratch the surface, I don’t think anyone’s in the place they’d ideally like to be.

“Glass half full, there are a lot of good opportunities. There isn’t quite the same pressure without Olympic qualifying points on the line.

“Hopefully it will act as a bit of a springboard to show us where we are, what we’ve done and then boom, we’re straight into Paris.”

Evans was one of the stars of this summer’s Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland, becoming their first female cyclist to win three medals at a single Games.

She picked up a silver and bronze on the track and followed that up with another silver in the road race as the Games drew to a close.

It followed a change in training regime, with her fiancé Jonny Wale overseeing her coaching.

“I’m not always the best at admitting that I’ve bitten off more than I can chew and need to step back,” she added.

“He can just say, ‘no, no, we need to adjust’ and we’ve made it much more specific, factoring in a bit more recovery. When we hit a session, we hit it hard and we back off completely.

“It’s really fun and it’s exciting for me. I’ve learned a huge amount about what works for me and how we can use this knowledge to build for Paris.

“It was a dream come true to go to Tokyo and come away with a medal but I’m very competitive and there’s a big part of me that thinks we can do better.

“It’s exciting to see improvements already. The Games was part of the journey.”

