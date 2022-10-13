Cycling: Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans takes team pursuit silver at World Track Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans took silver as part of the team pursuit at the World Track Cycling Championships.

Evans, who hails from Cuminestown, was alongside Katie Archibald, Anna Morris and Josie Knight in Paris but the Great Britain team were unable to get the better of a dominant Italian group.

Italy had pushed out to a 1.3s lead after 1km and held firm by the same margin at the mid-way point.

The gap had been stretched to 1.7s as the race entered its final quarter and it was too much of a margin for the British riders to overcome.

Italy’s time of 4:09.760 was the fastest of the entire women’s team pursuit competition.

Earlier in the day the Great Britain quartet blitzed through the heats with the fastest time of 4:10.109, seeing off France.

The time was more than a second faster than the Italians, who beat Australia to reach the gold medal race.

It is Evans’ fourth medal at a World Championships, picking up silver in the team pursuit in 2020 prior to a bronze in the same event a year later. She also won bronze in the madison in 2021.

She is next in action on Saturday evening, when she will contest the madison, and then again on Sunday in the points race.