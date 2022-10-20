World Mixed Curling Championship: Scotland end group with Australia win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hosts Scotland finished their round robin games at the World Mixed Curling Championship with another victory at Curl Aberdeen.

The Scots, represented by Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop and Robyn Munro, won 9-3 against Australia in Group C.

Team Scotland qualified for the play-offs in second spot behind group winners Switzerland.

The Scots defeated Hungary, Slovakia, Luxembourg, England, Mexico, Austria and Australia with their only defeat coming in a 9-6 reverse against the Swiss.

Scotland halted a late comeback from Australia to win their final #WMxCC2022 round robin game and progress to the play-offs as second in Group C. 🙌 Next up, qualification games. Opponent TBD. 👀 Static camera coverage is available ▶️ https://t.co/BujRRVFCNP pic.twitter.com/8ZOM0v6b5s — Scottish Curling (@scottishcurling) October 20, 2022

The four group winners advanced to the quarter-finals which are due to commence at 6pm on Friday.

The teams finishing second and third in the four groups will take place in the play-offs at Friday at 10am to determine the final four teams to make the quarter-finals.