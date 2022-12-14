Elgin Duellist Fencing Club Championships hailed a success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin Duellist Fencing Club Championships hailed a success

By Danny Law
December 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 8:52 am
Fencers Callum Sutherland and Robin Paterson in Elgin's Cooper Park.
A record-equalling total of 30 competitors aged from nine to 70, took part in the annual Elgin Duellist Fencing Club Championships.

Edwin Naughton, 14, was the overall winner of the junior category. The Cults Academy pupil travels every week from his home in Peterculter to train at the Elgin club.

Elgin Academy pupil Reuben Stewart, 13, won the Sally Low Quaich for most improved fencer.

In the senior category, 27-year-old Joe Joyce was undefeated. The ex-Orkney Fencing Club member retained this trophy for the second year running.

Edwin Naughton, junior winner of the annual Elgin Duellist Fencing Club Championship.

Head coach Robin Paterson said: “This is a fun competition and is very much focused on preparing our younger fencers for the competition circuit.

“Elgin Duellist Club Coaches were not only delighted to see some very closely fought matches but a strong sense of camaraderie across all ages with our older members helping our younger and new duellists prepare for their bouts.

“It was great to see that every duellist who competed over the two weeks of the championships won hits and while our younger members should be congratulated for their courage in taking part, it is especially worthy of note, that Lindsey Cant, who was one of the first Elgin Duellist members, and who joined the club when she was 11 years of age, was the top-ranked female this year.”

Reuben Stewart, the most improved fencer at annual Elgin Duellist Fencing Club Championship.

Elgin Duellist Fencing Club meets on Thursday nights at 6.30pm at Elgin High School.

For further information, contact Robin Paterson on 01343 541302 or by emailing robin1andlinda1@yahoo.com.

