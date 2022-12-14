Elgin Duellist Fencing Club Championships hailed a success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A record-equalling total of 30 competitors aged from nine to 70, took part in the annual Elgin Duellist Fencing Club Championships.

Edwin Naughton, 14, was the overall winner of the junior category. The Cults Academy pupil travels every week from his home in Peterculter to train at the Elgin club.

Elgin Academy pupil Reuben Stewart, 13, won the Sally Low Quaich for most improved fencer.

In the senior category, 27-year-old Joe Joyce was undefeated. The ex-Orkney Fencing Club member retained this trophy for the second year running.

Head coach Robin Paterson said: “This is a fun competition and is very much focused on preparing our younger fencers for the competition circuit.

“Elgin Duellist Club Coaches were not only delighted to see some very closely fought matches but a strong sense of camaraderie across all ages with our older members helping our younger and new duellists prepare for their bouts.

“It was great to see that every duellist who competed over the two weeks of the championships won hits and while our younger members should be congratulated for their courage in taking part, it is especially worthy of note, that Lindsey Cant, who was one of the first Elgin Duellist members, and who joined the club when she was 11 years of age, was the top-ranked female this year.”

Elgin Duellist Fencing Club meets on Thursday nights at 6.30pm at Elgin High School.

For further information, contact Robin Paterson on 01343 541302 or by emailing robin1andlinda1@yahoo.com.