Inverness Rowing Club welcomes more than 300 crews for two-day event

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 7, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 6:03 pm
The club eights from St Andrew Boat Club from Edinburgh and the University of St Andrews Boat Club race the last few metres to the finishing line. Images: Courtesy of Inverness Rowing Club
The club eights from St Andrew Boat Club from Edinburgh and the University of St Andrews Boat Club race the last few metres to the finishing line. Images: Courtesy of Inverness Rowing Club

The Caledonian Canal in Inverness attracted more than 300 rowing crews from throughout Scotland and northern England at the weekend.

The Caley Cruisers Inverness Winter Head, incorporating the Scottish Student Head, as well as eights and small boats competing in the city’s rowing club’s winter event, made for an action-packed two days.

Inverness won the men’s novice coxed quad sculls event in division two on Saturday and the women’s junior 18 single sculls event in division two on Sunday.

Many other Inverness club crews raced on both days of the regatta, narrowly missing out on medal positions.

Quick times posted on north waters

In eight events, the fastest men’s crew was Edinburgh University Boat Club (Ben Frohburg) in a time of 14 minutes 5.05 seconds.

The fastest women’s entrants were the Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association crew (Freya Hughson) in a time of 16 minutes 13.10 seconds.

In coxless fours events, the fastest men’s crew came from Glasgow University Boat Club (Ewan Pringle) in a time of 16 minutes 6.79 seconds, with the fastest women’s crew being the ASRA crew stroked by Freya Hughson, winning in 17 minutes 56.84 seconds.

The quickest men’s quad sculls crew came from a composite Clydesdale ARC/Loch Lomond RC crew stroked by Frank Murray in 15 minutes 7.62 seconds, with the fastest women’s quad sculls crew being the masters group from Aberdeen stroked by Alison Bain in 18 minutes 2.37 seconds.

The Inverness Masters Novice coxed quad sculls crew, who won their event.

In coxed fours events, success was achieved by Aberdeen University Boat Club (Thomas Lloyd) in 16 minutes 51.59 seconds in the men’s event, while a composite Aberdeen University Boat Club/Robert Gordons University Boat Club crew, stroked by Laura Stewart, achieved success in the women’s competition in 19 minutes 5.85 seconds.

In small boats events, the fastest men’s double sculls crew was the composite Clydesdale ARC/Loch Lomond RC crew stroked by Andrew Mortimer in 17 minutes 12.95 seconds, while the fastest women’s crew was the St Andrew Boat Club masters crew stroked by Martha Walsh in 19 minutes 25.55 seconds.

The fastest crews in coxless pairs contests were, in men’s events, the Glasgow University Boat Club crew stroked by Ewan Pringle in 17 minutes 23.61 seconds, and in women’s events by the ASRA crew stroked by Freya Hughson in a time of 19 minutes 49.13 seconds.

In single sculls events, the fastest men’s sculler was Andrew Laird from Strathclyde University Boat Club in 17 minutes 26.02 seconds, while Catriona Norval from Strathclyde Park RC posted a time of 19 minutes 50.54 to win her event.

