Inverness Half Marathon to host Scottish Half Marathon Championships for first time

The Inverness Half Marathon will host the Scottish Half Marathon Championships for the first time on Sunday.

It will also play host to the North District Championships, with those eligible competing as part of the event.

The event has attracted over 3,600 entrants so far, with 5K entries available on the day.

Event director Malcolm Sutherland said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and North District Championships as part of this year’s Inverness Half Marathon. It is creating a real buzz among the runners.

“To have so many people sign up for the event is fantastic, especially during such difficult times, so we look forward to giving everyone a warm Highland welcome on Sunday.”

Mike Johnston, convenor of the scottishathletics Road Running and Cross Country Commission, said: “We’re pleased to bring the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and North District Championships to the Inverness Half Marathon this year.

“The event in Inverness has a built a reputation for fast performances over the half marathon distance and in recent years has produced some competitive close finishes that make it a perfect venue.

“The Championships are a key event in Scotland’s road running calendar, and we’re looking forward to seeing some of the country’s finest endurance runners do battle on 12 March.”

Limited 5k entries still available on race day

Many runners will be fundraising for charity and the official charities for the 2023 event are SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health), Alzheimer Scotland, Highland Hospice and Mikeysline.

Prizes will be presented to winners of the Inverness Half Marathon by the Provost of Inverness, Councillor Glynis Sinclair, who said: “The Inverness Half Marathon and 5K is always a highlight among the sporting events held in our city so I’m delighted to be attending this year.

“To also be hosting the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and North District Championships will make the event even more special. I wish all the runners the best of luck.”

Limited race day entries for the 5K will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Runners wishing to enter the 5K should come along to registration at Inverness Leisure between 10.30am and 12 noon on Sunday, with the starting time at 12.40pm on Bught Road.