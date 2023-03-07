Inverness Half Marathon to host Scottish Half Marathon Championships for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness Half Marathon to host Scottish Half Marathon Championships for first time

By Andy Skinner
March 7, 2023, 2:36 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 2:37 pm
Runners at the 2020 Inverness Half Marathon.
Runners at the 2020 Inverness Half Marathon.

The Inverness Half Marathon will host the Scottish Half Marathon Championships for the first time on Sunday.

It will also play host to the North District Championships, with those eligible competing as part of the event.

The event has attracted over 3,600 entrants so far, with 5K entries available on the day.

Event director Malcolm Sutherland said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and North District Championships as part of this year’s Inverness Half Marathon. It is creating a real buzz among the runners.

Runners at the 2020 Inverness Half Marathon.

“To have so many people sign up for the event is fantastic, especially during such difficult times, so we look forward to giving everyone a warm Highland welcome on Sunday.”

Mike Johnston, convenor of the scottishathletics Road Running and Cross Country Commission, said: “We’re pleased to bring the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and North District Championships to the Inverness Half Marathon this year.

“The event in Inverness has a built a reputation for fast performances over the half marathon distance and in recent years has produced some competitive close finishes that make it a perfect venue.

“The Championships are a key event in Scotland’s road running calendar, and we’re looking forward to seeing some of the country’s finest endurance runners do battle on 12 March.”

Limited 5k entries still available on race day

Many runners will be fundraising for charity and the official charities for the 2023 event are SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health), Alzheimer Scotland, Highland Hospice and Mikeysline.

Runners go past Inverness Castle during the Inverness Half Marathon.

Prizes will be presented to winners of the Inverness Half Marathon by the Provost of Inverness, Councillor Glynis Sinclair, who said: “The Inverness Half Marathon and 5K is always a highlight among the sporting events held in our city so I’m delighted to be attending this year.

“To also be hosting the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and North District Championships will make the event even more special. I wish all the runners the best of luck.”

Limited race day entries for the 5K will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Runners wishing to enter the 5K should come along to registration at Inverness Leisure between 10.30am and 12 noon on Sunday, with the starting time at 12.40pm on Bught Road.

