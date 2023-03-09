University club presidents feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
University club presidents feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race

By Sophie Goodwin
March 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 8:39 am
Aberdeen Boat Race presidents: RGU's Michael Troy and Aberdeen University's Kirstin McCallum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Robert Gordon University and Aberdeen University boat club presidents are feeling optimistic about their chances ahead of this weekend’s Aberdeen Boat Race.

The annual event, which started in 1996 and is the longest running boat race in Scotland, takes place on Saturday March 11 on the River Dee.

The Granite City’s two universities will race along a 3.5km stretch of the Dee, with Aberdeen University the current champions after winning in eight minutes and 22 seconds in 2022.

That win means the current head-to-head records falls 19-8 in Aberdeen’s favour, but Robert Gordon University boat club president Michael Troy believes his crew have the physical attributes to claim bragging rights this year.

Troy, a fourth year biology student, said: “I have got a lot of confidence in the squad so I’m excited, and I hope everybody else is.

“I feel like we have the strength in the crew – we might not be as technically on it as Aberdeen Uni – but we definitely have the stronger boat.

“We’re a tall, strong and physical crew compared to other years – we’ve always been the smaller crew before. This year we have height to our advantage which is always good for rowing.

“We’ve had decent chances before, but I feel this year is our year.”

His Aberdeen University counterpart Kirstin McCallum, a fourth year economics student, believes her crew have a secret weapon of their own: an athlete who has competed on the biggest stage at the junior World and European Championships.

She said: “We’ve got Maisie Aspinall in our crew and she rode at the Junior Worlds just last year, so she is a really good addition to the Aberdeen boat.

“She is just one of a lot of juniors that have come up recently and are adding a lot to our team. We’ve all been working really hard, so we’re excited to get out there now.”

‘Exhibit the strength of rowing in Aberdeen’

Aberdeen University Boat Club president McCallum admits there is a bit of pressure as the head-to-head record falls in her university’s favour.

McCallum said: “I do feel a little bit of pressure, but I’m very confident in the squad we’ve got this year. We’ve been working really hard.

“We’ve got a new coach this year (Ed Dean) and he’s done really well with the squad, and I just hope during the race we can exhibit the strength of rowing here in Aberdeen.”

Although Aberdeen boast the better overall head-to-head record, since 2006 – which was RGU’s first win – the event has become much closer and the Garthdee-based uni has gone on to win eight races to Aberdeen’s nine.

Troy added: “It’s exciting because over the last near 20 years it’s become really close in terms of wins, but AU have had the upper hand over the last couple of years.

“It’s the last year of my course, so hopefully this is the year. I could stay on for another year, but fingers crossed we get ourselves across the line first this year!”

Aberdeen Uni celebrate their victory in the 2022 Aberdeen Boat Race. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Although they will be competing against each other in the water, both presidents agree the race is an important day in the calendar that everyone involved looks forward to.

Troy said: “It’s only a couple of hours in the afternoon, but it feels like a full day event. It’s really intense, but when you’re out on the water those nerves start to go away.”

McCallum added: “It’s definitely a massive moment in the calendar and it’s a lot of fun for both squads.”

Supporters are encouraged to head down to Aberdeen Boat Club on Saturday to cheer on their respective sides.

The day’s first race, the university second crews, will begin at 2.35pm, before the alumni race, and the main race at 3.45pm.

Tags

Conversation

