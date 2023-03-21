Team Morrison beaten by Norway and Italy at Women’s World Curling Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Team Morrison beaten by Norway and Italy at Women’s World Curling Championships

By Danny Law
March 21, 2023, 10:25 pm
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins

Scotland’s Team Morrison suffered two more cruel defeats to Norway and Italy on the fourth day of action at the LGT World Women’s Curling Championships, but still believe they can turn things around in their remaining matches in Sweden.

Following the 9-6 loss to Norway, a change injected additional experience into their ranks as Olympic gold medallist Jen Dodds came into the line-up, but that was still not sufficient to get the better of an Italian quartet that is also challenging strongly for a play-off place.

Aberdonian Rebecca Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson had a mountain to climb in the meeting with Norway, led by two-time Olympic medallist Kristin Skaslien when they conceded a two at the opening end, then a steal at the next, but they fought back to get within range at 6-4 down, before conceding a decisive three at the eighth.

With Dodds replacing Aitken, they again fell behind when Italy, scored a three at the second end and while they showed real spirit to level things by the sixth end, they were just edged out 7-6 when Olympic mixed doubles gold medallist Stefania Constantini’s perfectly played raise left Morrison with a near impossible double take-out which she came millimetres away from pulling off.

“After a really well fought game last night against Canada the girls were absolutely up for putting in another good performance and trying to get a win on the board against Norway,” said their coach Nancy Smith.

“They just went down early on at the first couple of ends, but the girls always had belief that they would come back in that game because they’ve done that before and they fought hard, but were up against a skip that was playing in the 90s and it’s really tough to win against a skip that plays that well.

“Their team all played really solid against us, so we put that to bed and decided that we’d change our line-up to try and see if that would help get something going against Italy.

“Bringing Jen on we know that she’ll be able to slot in with her experience and we played one of our best games of the week.

“There were loads of chances where we could potentially generate a two or a three, but it was just an inch here, an inch there that was the difference.”

Team remaining upbeat

With the team now requiring help from elsewhere to have any chance of making the play-offs, if they win their five remaining matches, Smith believes they will fight to the end as they bid to finish as high up the table as possible.

“The girls all played pretty solid, but we’ve now got to get them up again because we’ve still got five more games and every game matters to this team,” she said.

“We’ve just got one game tomorrow against the USA, so we have to stay positive and understand that we’ve been developing every game which is all we can ask out here and how we learn.”

