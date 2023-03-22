Cricket: Aberdonian Kyle Coetzer calls time on career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Aberdonian Kyle Coetzer calls time on career

By Jamie Durent
March 22, 2023, 4:00 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 4:33 pm
Scotland batter Kyle Coetzer. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut
Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shut

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has announced his retirement from cricket with immediate effect.

The Aberdonian – Scotland’s highest run-scorer in one-day internationals – will take up a coaching role with the ECB.

Coetzer started his career with north-east outfit Stoneywood Dyce, where his father Peter and brothers Stuart and Shaun also played.

He played county cricket in England for Durham and Northamptonshire between 2004 and 2015 but it was on the international stage with Scotland where he shone.

After making his debut in 2003, Coetzer went on to amass 230 caps for his country, the second-most of all time.

The 38-year-old was first named Scotland skipper in 2013, before injury saw Preston Mommsen handed the responsibility from the 2015 World Cup.

At the tournament, Coetzer hit a memorable against Bangladesh in a Scotland defeat. He re-took the captaincy at the start of 2017 following Mommsen’s retirement.

Coetzer proceeded to lead Scotland to a memorable win over England at The Grange in 2018, as well as to the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup for the first time in 2021.

He stood down as captain and retired from the T20 format of the game last year but continued with the one-day side. His swansong was to help Scotland to qualification for the final qualifier for the 50-over World Cup this summer.

He will now take up a post as assistant coach of the Northern Diamonds, one of the eight regional hubs for women’s cricket with the ECB.

“I don’t ever think there’s a perfect time for a decision like this, but I’ve been
considering my options for some time, and an opportunity came up which was
too good to turn down,” he said.

“The balance that the Scotland team need at this time was outweighed by the
opportunity for me to move into coaching and I’m extremely excited about the
chance to work with such a high-profile team.

“The chance to move straight into the performance game isn’t always there, and I’m fortunate that this opportunity opened up for me at this moment and I can take it on.

“The Northern Diamonds are one of the top sides in the country; they won the
Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy at Lord’s last season, and they’ve been performing
well in the last couple of years. To be involved with coaching a performance
team at that level is really exciting.

“Creating memories, being around friends, and always finding a way to punch
above our weight was just terrific. I’ve always loved the battle of trying to
improve against all odds.

“With both the current squad and past players, it’s all been so special. I must
thank all the coaches and teammates and staff, and the support I’ve had from
friends and family to help me in my career. There’s been so many people all
around the world who have helped me to shape me in my career and will
continue to do so.”

Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer plays a shot during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Scotland in Sharjah, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Scotland’s Kyle Coetzer plays a shot during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Scotland in Sharjah, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Image: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Coetzer was also named ICC associate player of the decade in 2020 for his services to Scottish cricket.

Kyle Coetzer recalls his greatest Scotland games with poignant nod to Con de Lange

