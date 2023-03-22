Cricket: Aberdonian Kyle Coetzer calls time on career

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has announced his retirement from cricket with immediate effect.

The Aberdonian – Scotland’s highest run-scorer in one-day internationals – will take up a coaching role with the ECB.

Coetzer started his career with north-east outfit Stoneywood Dyce, where his father Peter and brothers Stuart and Shaun also played.

He played county cricket in England for Durham and Northamptonshire between 2004 and 2015 but it was on the international stage with Scotland where he shone.

After making his debut in 2003, Coetzer went on to amass 230 caps for his country, the second-most of all time.

The 38-year-old was first named Scotland skipper in 2013, before injury saw Preston Mommsen handed the responsibility from the 2015 World Cup.

At the tournament, Coetzer hit a memorable against Bangladesh in a Scotland defeat. He re-took the captaincy at the start of 2017 following Mommsen’s retirement.

Coetzer proceeded to lead Scotland to a memorable win over England at The Grange in 2018, as well as to the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup for the first time in 2021.

He stood down as captain and retired from the T20 format of the game last year but continued with the one-day side. His swansong was to help Scotland to qualification for the final qualifier for the 50-over World Cup this summer.

He will now take up a post as assistant coach of the Northern Diamonds, one of the eight regional hubs for women’s cricket with the ECB.

“I don’t ever think there’s a perfect time for a decision like this, but I’ve been

considering my options for some time, and an opportunity came up which was

too good to turn down,” he said.

“The balance that the Scotland team need at this time was outweighed by the

opportunity for me to move into coaching and I’m extremely excited about the

chance to work with such a high-profile team.

“The chance to move straight into the performance game isn’t always there, and I’m fortunate that this opportunity opened up for me at this moment and I can take it on.

“The Northern Diamonds are one of the top sides in the country; they won the

Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy at Lord’s last season, and they’ve been performing

well in the last couple of years. To be involved with coaching a performance

team at that level is really exciting.

“Creating memories, being around friends, and always finding a way to punch

above our weight was just terrific. I’ve always loved the battle of trying to

improve against all odds.

“With both the current squad and past players, it’s all been so special. I must

thank all the coaches and teammates and staff, and the support I’ve had from

friends and family to help me in my career. There’s been so many people all

around the world who have helped me to shape me in my career and will

continue to do so.”

Coetzer was also named ICC associate player of the decade in 2020 for his services to Scottish cricket.