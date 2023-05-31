Inverurie siblings Carla and Jason Banks selected for World Bowls Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie siblings Carla and Jason Banks selected for World Bowls Championship

The pair are in the Scotland team that will compete on Australia's Gold Coast in August and September.

By Callum Law
Jason and Carla Banks have selected to represent Scotland at the World Outdoor Bowls Championship

Siblings Jason and Carla Banks will make their debuts at the World Outdoor Bowls Championship later this year.

The brother and sister from Inverurie have been selected in the Scotland squad for the tournament on Australia’s Gold Coast which runs from August 29 to September 10.

Jason, who is a former World Indoor Under-25s champion and this year reached the World Indoor Singles final, has been selected to play alongside Iain McLean in the pairs event and with Alex Marshall, Paul Foster and Derek Oliver in the fours competitions.

Carla is a former World Indoor mixed pairs finalist and will play in the triples with Caroline Brown and Stacey McDougall. The trio will also play in the fours alongside Claire Anderson.

Reflecting on their selection, Carla, 24, said: “It’s a real honour to be chosen for the World Championship, it hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“I’m delighted that Jason is in the team as well, it’s a really special thing to be doing it together.

Carla Banks in action on the green

“If either one of us was going it would be great, but to both be selected makes it even better.

“Jason has definitely helped and inspired me. Even when we were really young he showed a great talent for bowls and got in the Scotland team.

“And I thought ‘wow, I want to do that.’ That made me stick in at bowls because it’s nice to see someone close to you doing it.

“I thought if Jason could do it then maybe I could do the same, his attitude and the effort he puts in is something to look up to.

“Our whole family is to thank really because we both got into bowls by going down to the club with our grandparents.

“It’s gone from there really and our mum and dad have been massive influences on us as well and without them we wouldn’t be playing bowls.”

A great achievement

The World Outdoor Championship is usually staged every four years, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic this is the first since 2016.

Competition to be selected was fierce and Carla added: “There’s a lot of competition to try to make the team and making into the high performance squad is a great achievement in itself.

“Scotland is one of the best, if not the best, country for bowls in the world.

“So to make it into the team of five for the World Championship is amazing.

“This event and the Commonwealth Games are the two biggest in bowls and the ones everyone wants to play in.”

