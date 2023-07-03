Netball World Cup spot a ‘dream come true’ for Aberdeen’s Emma Love

Emma Love’s netball career started at Cults Primary School and now it will take her to South Africa for the Netball World Cup.

The 23-year-old Aberdonian has been named in the 12-player Scottish Thistles squad, who will travel to Cape Town for the major competition which begins on July 28.

It’s not the first time she has represented Scotland at a World Cup, having done so in Botswana for the U21 edition in 2017, but stepping out onto the court at this year’s senior competition, Love says, will be the biggest achievement of her career.

Being named in the World Cup squad was almost unimaginable for Love in 2021 after she tore her cruciate ligament and a notoriously lengthy recovery awaited her.

Her injury came at a less than ideal time as new coach Tamsin Greenway was beginning to make the most of time with her squad after Covid hampered her early days after being appointed in 2020.

However, Love was still in Greenway’s periphery and attended camps as part of her ACL rehab, which she says was far from plain sailing.

Overcoming injury problems to play on international stage

But, fast forward two years and Love feels stronger than she has ever has.

She beat the race against the clock to recover in time to make her Commonwealth Games debut at Birmingham 2022, and with her debut World Cup imminent, Love has reflected on the journey which has taken her to South Africa.

“When I went down with that (ACL) injury and I was waiting to get the operation, it (playing for Scotland) was definitely what was on my mind,” said Love.

“First thing was the Commonwealth Games and how was I going to be able to come back from that and to be fit for selection.

“I didn’t have the best or smoothest recovery from the injury – I struggled quite a lot after my surgery.

“I was still involved and able to turn up to camps, but sitting on the sidelines and just watching is quite a dark place to be.

“To feel like I was achieving a lot – I was in the Strathclyde Sirens squad at the time – to suddenly not being able to walk for a couple weeks and then it took me months to be able to run again, it was really tough.

“I was only cleared to start playing netball again at the start of last year, so to have come from that low of an injury to being able to turn it around – I couldn’t have been happier to have done that.

“It makes all the work you do in rehab worth it when you’re selected and able to play in these competitions. It’s a dream come true to think I’m going to the World Cup.”

Top-eight has to be the aim, says Love

Now playing club netball with Glasgow Saltires, Love is keen to make up for lost time.

The midcourter is hoping to make an impact throughout Scotland’s World Cup campaign in South Africa, where Love’s mum Jennifer, dad Duncan, brother Dominic and boyfriend Russell will be cheering her on from the stands.

She is one of seven players who are in line to make their World Cup debut, and believes the Thistles should be aiming for an improved result, after finishing 11th in 2019.

“The squad has got quite a mixture of experience and young players,” said Love.

“We’ve got people like Claire (Maxwell, who is from Turriff) who is nearing being the most capped player for Scotland and then there are girls who are 21 and in the early stages of their career.

“We’re going out there with the aim of finishing in that top-eight position and really just showing what we’ve got.”

Love will spend her 24th birthday in Cape Town, as Scotland take to the court two days later for their opening match on July 28 against Malawi.

She is hoping to secure a belated birthday present with a win over the Malawi Queens, before a stern home nations test against the English Vitality Roses and then a final Pool B clash against Barbados.

“Malawi is definitely our crucial match of the group,” said Love. “The Malawi game is crucial for us to finish second in the group.

“It’ll be a good challenge and it does set the tone for the rest of the competition for how we place after that match.”