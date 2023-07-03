David Cox feeling the benefit of bowls despite sight loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Cox feeling the benefit of bowls despite sight loss

The 74-year-old is president of Summerhill Visually Impaired Bowling Club.

By Callum Law
David Cox has enjoyed success in both fully sighted and visually impaired bowling. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
David Cox has enjoyed success in both fully sighted and visually impaired bowling. Pictures by Kenny Elrick

Since a diagnosis that he was losing his sight David Cox has become one of the best visually impaired bowlers in the country.

The 74-year-old is president of the Summerhill Visually Impaired Bowling Club, which is based at Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club.

As a fully sighted player Cox bowled at Westburn between 1988 and 2002 before giving the game up to play golf instead.

But when he was informed in 2017 that he was losing his central vision he returned to bowls at Summerhill.

Since then he’s been Grampian regional indoor singles champion three times and this year was runner-up in the Scottish Indoor Championship.

Cox also finished third in the Scottish mixed pairs and outdoor he has qualified for the last four of the Scottish Championship.

He said: “I had to get cataracts removed and when they took them away they found an underlying fault which they can’t sort.

“There’s not a lot I can do about it so there’s no point in worrying about it too much.

David Cox in action at Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club

“But being a former mechanical and structural engineer it was a bit of a downer.

“I used to be able to change a plug in about two seconds, whereas, now it takes me about two hours.

“Right now 35% to 40% of my central vision is gone. If I look out to the road by my house and there’s a car parked I can’t see it, but I can see what’s around it.

“But going back to playing bowls has been a really positive thing for me and it’s been good to do so well.”

As well as competing in visually impaired events Cox also plays for a fully sighted team at Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club.

He added: “They’re all quite amazed by it.

“I use a monocular which allows me to see where the jack is, but using that I can’t judge the distances or angles.

“So I rely on the people standing at the jack end, they tell me which hand to play and how far away my bowls and the other bowls are.

Summerhill Visually Impaired Bowling Club

“When we play visually impaired we’ve got a shouter at each end who tell you where your bowl would be on a clock face if the jack was the middle of the clock.

“That can be difficult to get your head round to start with, but it’s good once you understand it and I rely on that.”

Summerhill Visually Impaired Bowling Club meet every Friday from 12pm to 2pm and are happy to welcome new members with coaching tuition available for beginners.

Cox said: “We were looking for people so if anyone that’s visually impaired would like to try it I’d recommend coming along.”

