Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club break new ground with trip to Georgia

The Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club has returned from a successful trip to the Batumi Open in Georgia.

Andrew Davidson and Finlay Taylor claimed silver and bronze respectively in the men’s open kata while David Webster won silver in the veteran’s jiyu kumite.

They are believed to be the first club from the Granite City to travel to Georgia to compete.

Chief club instructor Alasdair Taylor, who finished fourth in his category after being defeated by the eventual winner, said: “It was a very good trip and we were well looked after by our hosts.

“It was great to pick up three medals.

“The other teams who were there were from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Armenia and Georgia.

“I met the person who was organising it when I was in Tokyo for the world championships last year and he asked if we fancied taking a squad over.

“It was great to visit Georgia and it was a very nice place that is putting in a lot of work to make it a tourist destination.

“I was astonished by how clean it was, especially in contrast to Aberdeen’s streets which would come up a poor second.

“It was a great chance to meet up with people and make new friends.

“The chief instructors from Armenia and Iran were also there and we now have a standing invitation to compete in those countries.

“It was a great and very worthwhile trip.”

The trip was made possible by sponsorship from Burnett & Reid who helped cover the cost of flights to Georgia, while the WSKF Georgia met the club’s accommodation costs.

The Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club train at the Oakhill Crescent Scout Hut on Tuesdays and Sundays and at the Hilton Convention Centre, Smithfield Road, on Thursdays. Anyone interested can contact Alasdair Taylor on 07909 927350.