Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club break new ground with trip to Georgia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club break new ground with trip to Georgia

Four members of the club competed at the Batumi Open - and returned with three medals.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club members, from left Andrew Davidson, Finlay Taylor and David Webster.
Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club members, from left Andrew Davidson, Finlay Taylor and David Webster.

The Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club has returned from a successful trip to the Batumi Open in Georgia.

Andrew Davidson and Finlay Taylor claimed silver and bronze respectively in the men’s open kata while David Webster won silver in the veteran’s jiyu kumite.

They are believed to be the first club from the Granite City to travel to Georgia to compete.

Chief club instructor Alasdair Taylor, who finished fourth in his category after being defeated by the eventual winner, said: “It was a very good trip and we were well looked after by our hosts.

“It was great to pick up three medals.

“The other teams who were there were from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Armenia and Georgia.

“I met the person who was organising it when I was in Tokyo for the world championships last year and he asked if we fancied taking a squad over.

“It was great to visit Georgia and it was a very nice place that is putting in a lot of work to make it a tourist destination.

“I was astonished by how clean it was, especially in contrast to Aberdeen’s streets which would come up a poor second.

“It was a great chance to meet up with people and make new friends.

“The chief instructors from Armenia and Iran were also there and we now have a standing invitation to compete in those countries.

“It was a great and very worthwhile trip.”

Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club members, from left, Andrew Davidson, Finlay Taylor, Alasdair Taylor and David Webster in Georgia. 

The trip was made possible by sponsorship from Burnett & Reid who helped cover the cost of flights to Georgia, while the WSKF Georgia met the club’s accommodation costs.

The Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club train at the Oakhill Crescent Scout Hut on Tuesdays and Sundays and at the Hilton Convention Centre, Smithfield Road, on Thursdays.  Anyone interested can contact Alasdair Taylor on 07909 927350.

More from Press and Journal

TS Royalist
Aberdeen Sea Cadets preparing to set sail on tall ship adventure
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness Bus Station.
Woman 'visibly shaken' after bus crashes into Inverness bus stance
Jessie Clark laughing in a red dress while sitting on a bright red scooter.
Aberdeen mod celebrates 100th birthday with new shiny red scooter
The Scotland Women's National Team are set to be among those surveyed by the SFA on trans females playing women's football. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Why I am happy for trans women to be included in women’s…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper looking to finalise two Elgin City loan deals in coming week
Proceeds from Peat & Diesel's show in the Barrowlands will go to making sure Outer Hebrides athletes get to Guernsey. Photo: WIIGA
'Incredible generosity': Peat and Diesel support local athletes to the tune of more than…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Bryan Collum from Airdrie Pleads guilty to Being in possession of three hundred thousand Pounds (?300.000) worth of cannabis and cocaine. He asked for bail at Edinburgh high court and got it so he could go home and prepare his young daughter for life without him before he receives a custodial sentence Picture shows; Bryan Collum appeared at The High Court in Edinburgh . N/A. Supplied by Matthew Donnelly/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cocaine dealer freed on bail to 'prepare' his daughter for jail sentence
Iain Kelly admitted a charge of abduction at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man abducted 'terrified' ex after breaching court order not to approach her
Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Billy Dodds would 'love' to get Caley Thistle back to the Premiership but expects…
The UK's National Health Service turned 75 this week (Image: Zakharova_Elena/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: The best birthday present we could give the NHS…