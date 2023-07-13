Athletics: Inverness Harriers’ Megan Keith crowned European U23 5,000m champion – ‘I am so happy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Athletics: Inverness Harriers’ Megan Keith crowned European U23 5,000m champion – ‘I am so happy’

It is the 21-year-old's second European title, after she won gold in cross-country at U20 level.

By Reporter
Megan Keith, of Inverness Harriers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Megan Keith, of Inverness Harriers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Inverness Harriers’ Megan Keith surged to gold in the women’s 5,000 metres on Thursday night at the European Under-23 Championships in Espoo, Finland.

The 21-year-old Highlander, a former European cross-country champion at under-20 level and then U23 Euro cross-country silver-medallist in Italy last year, surged clear in the closing laps on the track to win in 15:34.33.

She ended up nine seconds clear of Spain’s Maria Forero with fellow Scot Eloise Walker falling metres from the end of the race before getting back to her feet to finish fifth, having threatened her own title assault.

‘You are the European champion’ moment, as Keith says home straight determination came from pain of U20s near-miss

“I hoped I had it when it was like 300m to go and I could see on the screen that I made a gap,” Great Britain’s Keith said.

“But my kick is not the strongest in the race and I knew that Eloise has a better finish and she is stronger than me, so it was only on the home straight when I heard them say: ‘You are the European champion’ – so I was not sure until the end.

“We have been training very consciously and carefully developing since last year. I really was not ready to do the 5k last year.

“But, today, it was like come out, run on this track, get the show and now I am so happy how I managed it.

“In the last lap, I think I had a few flashbacks on how I missed the medal at under 20s by only 0,02 I think, because of my shoulder.

“I did not decelerate but I thought that I was there, but I came fourth. So this time, I wanted to make sure that it was me.”

