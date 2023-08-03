Neil Fachie hopes Commonwealth Games can be resurrected

Neil Fachie says is would be a “massive loss” if the Commonwealth Games was to fall by the wayside.

The cyclist is one of Scotland’s greatest performers at the games, winning five gold medals and one silver medal.

The future of the Commonwealth Games is in doubt with the Australian state of Victoria withdrawing from hosting the 2026 event last month.

A new host has yet to be found and if the games in 2026 can’t be staged it would be hard to see the multi-sport extravaganza, which dates back to 1930, continuing.

Having enjoyed such success representing Scotland, Fachie is hopeful a solution can be found, particularly for sports like bowls, netball and squash that aren’t in the Olympics.

He said: “I’ve been lucky to compete at three Commonwealth Games, I’ve always really enjoyed and it would be a real shame if it doesn’t continue.

“I hope something does get sorted out because any athletes I’ve spoken to about it from any nation have loved it and wanted to be part of it.

“For sports like squash, bowls and netball it would be such a shame if they didn’t have the event and it would probably completely change the landscape for those sports.

“It would be a massive loss to the sporting world, I’m fairly positive it will be picked up.

“But it is getting harder and harder to host, however, there are cities with the potential to do it.

“I’m not in control of that, but I’d happily take a trip anywhere to race if someone steps up.”

Possible UK host?

There has been some talk of cities in the UK stepping in to host the Commonwealth Games.

Fachie would support that, but realises a bid would need to come from a city that already has the infrastructure in place.

He added: “If it was in this country again I certainly wouldn’t complain.

“In all likelihood it would probably end up being somewhere like London, Manchester or Glasgow who have hosted games before and have the facilities ready to go.

“I’d happily go back to Glasgow again, I don’t know if the desire to host again is there, but if these World Cycling Championships are a success you never know.”