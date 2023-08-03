Neil Fachie hopes Commonwealth Games can be resurrected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Fachie hopes Commonwealth Games can be resurrected

The cyclist has won five gold medals for Scotland at the games.

By Callum Law
Neil Fachie is one of Scotland's best performers at the Commonwealth Games

Neil Fachie says is would be a “massive loss” if the Commonwealth Games was to fall by the wayside.

The cyclist is one of Scotland’s greatest performers at the games, winning five gold medals and one silver medal.

The future of the Commonwealth Games is in doubt with the Australian state of Victoria withdrawing from hosting the 2026 event last month.

A new host has yet to be found and if the games in 2026 can’t be staged it would be hard to see the multi-sport extravaganza, which dates back to 1930, continuing.

Having enjoyed such success representing Scotland, Fachie is hopeful a solution can be found, particularly for sports like bowls, netball and squash that aren’t in the Olympics.

He said: “I’ve been lucky to compete at three Commonwealth Games, I’ve always really enjoyed and it would be a real shame if it doesn’t continue.

“I hope something does get sorted out because any athletes I’ve spoken to about it from any nation have loved it and wanted to be part of it.

“For sports like squash, bowls and netball it would be such a shame if they didn’t have the event and it would probably completely change the landscape for those sports.

“It would be a massive loss to the sporting world, I’m fairly positive it will be picked up.

“But it is getting harder and harder to host, however, there are cities with the potential to do it.

“I’m not in control of that, but I’d happily take a trip anywhere to race if someone steps up.”

Possible UK host?

There has been some talk of cities in the UK stepping in to host the Commonwealth Games.

Fachie would support that, but realises a bid would need to come from a city that already has the infrastructure in place.

He added: “If it was in this country again I certainly wouldn’t complain.

“In all likelihood it would probably end up being somewhere like London, Manchester or Glasgow who have hosted games before and have the facilities ready to go.

“I’d happily go back to Glasgow again, I don’t know if the desire to host again is there, but if these World Cycling Championships are a success you never know.”

