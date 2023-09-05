Elgin Duellist Fencing Club ready to host Highland Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin Duellist Fencing Club ready to host Highland Open

Fencers from across Britain will take part in the event at Elgin High School on September 23 and 24.

By Danny Law
Inverness-based fencer Hugh Kernohan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness-based fencer Hugh Kernohan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Elgin Duellist Fencing Club will host the Highland Open Fencing Tournament later this month.

Fencers from as far afield as Shetland and Warwick will travel to Elgin to take part in the event at Elgin High School on September 23 and 24.

The Highland Open is Britain’s most northernly nationally ranked competition and one of the Scotland’s oldest fencing competitions after celebrating its 50th anniversary last year.

Elgin Duellist Fencing Club on track for record entries

Elgin Duellist Fencing Club head coach Robin Paterson said: “We are on track to repeat the high number of entries we secured last year in the men’s and women’s foil, epee and sabre categories. So far, we have 70 entries from fencers representing over 15 fencing clubs.

“We are also delighted that we will have a record number of Elgin Duellists competing.

“Of the expected 19 entries from our club, our youngest Highland Open competitor is Owen Lewis.

“At the age of 13, the second year Forres Academy pupil is just old enough to be eligible to compete for the first time in the men’s epee category.

“This will be a brilliant learning experience for Owen who has won bronze and silver medals in the Scottish Youth Development Series this year and is part of the Scottish Fencing Pathways Training Programme.”

Paterson added: “At the age of 71, our oldest Elgin duellist competitor is our club secretary Michael Hawkins.

“This will be the second time that he has fought in the men’s sabre category and Michael will be looking to better his highly commendable 26th place from last year.

“Elsewhere, we also have great hopes for fellow club coach and Scottish internationalist Callum Sutherland (25) who previously won the men’s epee title in 2019.

“Callum will however have to overcome last year’s winner and ex-Olympian Hugh Kernohan from Culloden Fencing Club if he is to win the gold medal.

“For many of our club members, this may be the only time that they have an opportunity to compete against some of the top-ranking fencers in Scotland.

“With the nearest fencing tournaments usually held in the Central Belt of Scotland, we want to give our Elgin Duellists an experience that they will never forget.”

Free taster sessions

Elgin Duellist Fencing Club will be hosting free taster sessions in plastic fencing during the tournament for primary school aged children.

The sessions will start at 3pm on Saturday September 23 at Elgin High School and 2pm the following day.

There is no need to book a place in advance. Anyone with any queries can contact Robin Paterson on (01343) 541302.

