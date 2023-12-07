Boxing champion Lee McAllister hails next generation of Aberdeen ring talent as he prepares for farewell fight

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister believes fight fans will see the next generation of Granite City boxers at the weekend on the undercard of his farewell fight.

Multiple-weight champion McAllister will top the bill of a WBC pro-am boxing event at the Rich Energy Arena, Aberdeen, on Saturday.

McAllister recently confirmed the bout is likely to be his final fight in his home city.

The 41-year-old will face former Ghanaian welterweight champion Raphael King, who boasts a pro record of 15 wins (13 knock-out), two losses and one draw.

As McAllister readies to bow out in Aberdeen, he is confident the next batch of local stars will be on show.

Progressing through McAllister’s Assassin Heath and Fitness Village set-up, the emerging talents will compete in the first WBC amateur international tournament to be held in Scotland.

McAllister said: “It’s a very proud moment for the boxers who have been training hard.

“They are looking to impress on what is a big stage early in their careers.

“You never know, this could be the next generation of professional fighters to come out of the city.

“Win, lose or draw, they are doing themselves and the gym proud.”

The Aberdeen fighters to face England in the international showdown are Stanley Main (63kg), Craig Leadbetter (55kg), Charley Brown (65kg), John Thomson (85kg), Iona Masson (75kg) and Jay Morgan (53kg).

The event will also see Aberdeen professional Nathan Beattie fight Ishmeal Aryeetey at welterweight.

Also competing in the pro ranks is Samer Carol, who will face Konrad Kowicki.

McAllister passes torch as he bows out in Granite City

Having made his professional debut in October 2002, McAllister went on to win 19 professional belts across six weight divisions.

Included in his haul are world titles, like the prestigious WBU belts at lightweight and super-lightweight.

McAllister also fought John Murray for the British title in Wigan and Russian Denis Shafikov for the EBU European super-lightweight title in the Granite City.

He lost against Murray and Shafikov – two of only three defeats in his accomplished career.

As recently as last March, McAllister claimed a title when winning the WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title in Ghana.

McAllister defeated Olaide Fijabi in Accra with a second-round stoppage.

He hopes to hand over the torch to the new generation.

McAllister said: “It is a massive night for these boxers.

“It is a Scotland against England international – and you can’t get bigger than that.”