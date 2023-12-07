Boxing champion Lee McAllister hails next generation of Aberdeen ring talent as he prepares for farewell fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boxing champion Lee McAllister hails next generation of Aberdeen ring talent as he prepares for farewell fight

Multiple-weight title-winner McAllister is set to fight for the final time in his home city of Aberdeen when facing former Ghanaian belt-holder Raphael King,

By Sean Wallace
Boxers to fight in WBU pro-am tournament in Aberdeen, left to right, Stanley Main, 63kg, Craig Leadbetter, 55kg, Charley Brown, 65kg, John Thomson, 85kg, Iona Masson, 75kg, Jay Morgan, 53kg. Image: supplied by Lee McAllister.
Boxers to fight in WBU pro-am tournament in Aberdeen, left to right, Stanley Main, 63kg, Craig Leadbetter, 55kg, Charley Brown, 65kg, John Thomson, 85kg, Iona Masson, 75kg, Jay Morgan, 53kg. Image: supplied by Lee McAllister.

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister believes fight fans will see the next generation of Granite City boxers at the weekend on the undercard of his farewell fight.

Multiple-weight champion McAllister will top the bill of a WBC pro-am boxing event at the Rich Energy Arena, Aberdeen, on Saturday.

McAllister recently confirmed the bout is likely to be his final fight in his home city.

The 41-year-old will face former Ghanaian welterweight champion Raphael King, who boasts a pro record of 15 wins (13 knock-out), two losses and one draw.

As McAllister readies to bow out in Aberdeen, he is confident the next batch of local stars will be on show.

Progressing through McAllister’s Assassin Heath and Fitness Village set-up, the emerging talents will compete in the first WBC amateur international tournament to be held in Scotland.

Lee McAllister to box in Aberdeen for the final time. Image: Anthony Childers.

McAllister said: “It’s a very proud moment for the boxers who have been training hard.

“They are looking to impress on what is a big stage early in their careers.

“You never know, this could be the next generation of professional fighters to come out of the city.

“Win, lose or draw, they are doing themselves and the gym proud.”

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister working the bags in preparation for his fight. Image: Anthony Childers.

The Aberdeen fighters to face England in the international showdown are Stanley Main (63kg), Craig Leadbetter (55kg), Charley Brown (65kg),  John Thomson (85kg), Iona Masson (75kg) and Jay Morgan (53kg).

The event will also see Aberdeen professional Nathan Beattie fight Ishmeal Aryeetey at welterweight.

Also competing in the pro ranks is Samer Carol, who will face Konrad Kowicki.

McAllister passes torch as he bows out in Granite City

Having made his professional debut in October 2002, McAllister went on to win 19 professional belts across six weight divisions.

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister has won 19 professional titles. Image: Anthony Childers.

Included in his haul are world titles, like the prestigious WBU belts at lightweight and super-lightweight.

McAllister also fought John Murray for the British title in Wigan and Russian Denis Shafikov for the EBU European super-lightweight title in the Granite City.

He lost against Murray and Shafikov – two of only three defeats in his accomplished career.

As recently as last March, McAllister claimed a title when winning the WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title in Ghana.

McAllister defeated Olaide Fijabi in Accra with a second-round stoppage.

He hopes to hand over the torch to the new generation.

McAllister said: “It is a massive night for these boxers.

“It is a Scotland against England international – and you can’t get bigger than that.”

