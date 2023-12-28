Aberdeen skier Kirsty Muir to miss rest of the season due to knee injury

Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir is expected to miss the rest of the 2023-24 skiing season after suffering a knee injury.

The 19 year-old freestyle skier started December in fine form as she took bronze at the Freeski Big Air World Cup event in Copper Mountain a week ago.

However, her joy at taking a medal from the event has turned to dismay after a scan showed Muir has sustained a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament and damage to her meniscus.

Muir had the scan after experiencing knee pain during her first run in Colorado before crashing in her second run. Despite her pain she still managed to complete a third run to secure third place overall.

A disappointed Muir, confirmed the news on social media.

She wrote: “Not really the Christmas gift I would have hoped for.

“After hurting my knee a little at the Copper finals I got a precautionary MRI scan and was so surprised to find out I’d fully torn my ACL and slightly torn my meniscus.

“It still doesn’t feel real.

“I was so happy with my skiing and felt in a really good place and it’s sad that my season’s now over.

“I’m hoping to get surgery just after New Year and I’m ready to start the rehab process. I’ll be back soon.”

GB Snowsport to support Muir

GB Snowsport will support the Aberdonian, who claimed a maiden Big Air World Cup podium when she finished second at the Beijing Big Air World Cup earlier this month, in her recovery.

A statement read: “Kirsty is under the care of GB Snowsport’s Sport Sciences and Medicine team as they work with her to determine the best course of action for her recovery and rehabilitation.

“We will issue further updates in due course.

“Everyone at GB Snowsport is focused on supporting Kirsty and working to support her return to snow at the earliest opportunity.”