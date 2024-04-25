Strichen kickboxing teen Eilidh Craib eyes global stage after claiming European title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strichen kickboxing teen Eilidh Craib eyes global stage after claiming European title

The 17-year-old, who is the British, Scottish and Celtic champion, beat French champion Camille Oukoukes on April 20.

By Sophie Goodwin
Strichen kickboxing teen Eilidh Craib poses for a picture in the ring.
Eilidh Craib, who is from Strichen, won a kickboxing European title. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Strichen’s kickboxing star Eilidh Craib has added another belt to her collection after claiming the European title.

The 17-year-old, who is the British, Scottish and Celtic champion, beat French champion Camille Oukoukes on April 20 as part of the Apex Fight Series at Fraserburgh Leisure centre.

Her win to secure the title means the teenager maintains an impressive record of winning all but one of her competitive bouts.

It was a hard-fought win that went all the way over five rounds, which Craib says made it all the sweeter, as she explained: “It feels amazing.

“It was a hard fight, but I think that made getting the win even better because it was so hard.

“It is a huge deal. I put a lot of work into the fight. It was the most training I have definitely done before a fight – I was training before school and after school. It was a lot.

“All the training has been worthwhile.”

Strichen kickboxing sensation eyes world title after recent win

Craib’s next big fight will be in June, but the Mintlaw Academy pupil who is away to undertake her S6 exams, is already planning to compete on the global stage.

She said: “We’re actually speaking about going for a world title, hopefully, in August. It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but that would be the goal.”

Craib’s coach Shane Weir was left beaming with pride after Craib beat the French fighter as he explained how Oukoukes was the “most powerful” person the teenager had met in the ring.

He said: “I’m very proud.

Eilidh Craib in a kickboxing training session with coach Shane Weir.
Eilidh Craib in training with coach Shane Weir ahead of her kickboxing European title fight. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I’m most proud of how well Eilidh dealt with things. The power that the girl had in round one – even my whole body was tense watching on.

“I got a bit nervous in round one because the girl would step in with her left hand and you could see it knocking Eilidh’s head back and her right low kick was just ferocious as well.

“As nervous as Eilidh gets before a fight, there was not an ounce of nerves when she was in there. She was so composed and that is one of the things I am most proud of.”

Weir believes it was a defining triumph for Craib, who ended Oukoukes unbeaten streak of eight fights in eight weekends leading up to the bout in the Broch.

He added: “To beat somebody as strong as Camille and to stop her streak, it is definitely a statement win. It is a world-title worthy statement.”

Conversation