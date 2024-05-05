Boxing: Moray’s Fraser Wilkinson looks to next step after claiming Scottish title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Boxing: Moray’s Fraser Wilkinson looks to next step after claiming Scottish title

Wilkinson defeated Coatbridge's Ben McGivern at Elgin Town Hall to claim the national belt.

By Reporter
Fraser Wilkinson claimed the Scottish title in Elgin. Image: Sean Wallace/DC Thomson.
Fraser Wilkinson claimed the Scottish title in Elgin. Image: Sean Wallace/DC Thomson.

Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson is determined to keep improving after winning the Scottish Area middleweight title on Saturday.

The 23-year-old defeated Coatbridge contender Ben McGivern with a knockout in the penultimate round of their ten round bout at Elgin Town Hall.

Backed by a noise home support, Wilkinson embraced the step-up from super welterweight to take on a more experienced and heavier rival.

McGivern, 36, won the Celtic middleweight title last year and gave Wilkinson a stern test which the Moray man passed with flying colours.

Managed and promoted by Kynoch Boxing Scotland and trained by the Northern Sporting Club run by brothers David and Matty McAllister in Aberdeen, Wilkinson’s preparations have taken him to the best shape of his career.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “It’s just brilliant, and it all comes down to the work we’ve done over these past seven months with David.”

Wilkinson had previously won the Scottish super welterweight title in Elgin after a points victory over Arbroath’s Corey McCulloch in December 2022.

McCulloch gained his revenge in the rematch in May last year, forcing a fifth round knockout in Dundee to snatch the belt from his Moray rival.

Two wins later in 2023, Wilkinson was back on track and chasing his next title opportunity.

It came this year when the Scottish middleweight belt became vacant.

McGivern had beaten Irishman Dominic Donegan in Glasgow with a unanimous points verdict to claim the Celtic middleweight belt last March.

He then stepped up to super middleweight to take on undefeated Wishaw rival Darren Johnstone for the Scottish title in February.

McGivern sustained a nasty cut in the first round and the fight was stopped, with Johnstone maintaining his perfect record and the losing fighter prompted to return to middleweight for Saturday’s next title shot.

Wilkinson said he took a risk by stepping up to middleweight. “I’m in between weights now and I’ve got to make a decision on what to do.

“I just want to get my head down and get better and better.”

The Hopeman fighter, now based in Aberdeen to work closer with his boxing team, was grateful for the strong support on the night.

“The crowd was even better than the last time I was here,” he said.

Wilkinson landed the cleaner punches throughout the bout, but was docked a point for catching his opponent with an elbow in the sixth.

He later said he waited for the opportunity to strike, which came in the ninth when McGivern committed himself to landing a heavy right hander on the home hopeful.

‘Wilko’ immediately pounced with a deadly combination of punches to put McGivern down for the first time, and the fight was over.

His victory was the main event on a three-fight card which also involved a female exhibition bout over four two-minute rounds between Aberdeen’s Shelley MacDonald and undefeated Glaswegian Cassidy Todd.

The middle bout saw up-and-coming Inverness lightweight Adian Williamson preserve his perfect professional record in the ring by defeating Nicaraguan Engel Gomez on an unanimous points verdict after four three minute rounds.

Williamson, 20, has now won all seven of his fights so far.

More from Other sports

The crowd at the Premier League darts 2024 at PJ Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Were you at the PDC Premier League darts in Aberdeen?
Great Britain's Louise-Anna Ferguson in action in the elite women's final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William. Image: PA.
Downhill World Cup: Highland mountain bike riders Louise Ferguson and Douglas Goodwill craving Fort…
Aberdeen MMA fighter Paull McBain fought and won against Alberth Dias in a Cage Warriors event at Braehead Arena in Glasgow on April 20. Image: Dolly Clew.
Paull McBain: Aberdeen MMA fighter dedicates comeback Cage Warriors win to dad after death…
Photos of Banchory Cricket Club, who are returning to Grade One for this summer of the first time since 2015. Pictured is Banchory captain Luke Hendriksen. Pictures courtesy of Banchory Cricket Club.
Cricket: Thriving Banchory make Grade One return after recent rejuvenation
Fraser Wilkinson
Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson trained at legendary Mexican gym in bid to secure title…
John Henderson and Michael Van Gerwen after their 6-6 draw at the AECC. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The best Premier League Darts moments in Aberdeen as tungsten titans prepare to return…
Sean Chalmers on his way to victory in the 10K race at Run Balmoral Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Run Balmoral: Aberdeen AAC athlete Sean Chalmers completes triple crown
Tom and Luke Stoltman smiling at camera in the gym.
'Nobody is going to stop us': Why the Stoltman brothers think they'll be the…
Mhairi Maclennan reacts after finishing the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon on Sunday. Image: PA.
Inverness' Mhairi Maclennan 'excited' by marathon future after finishing as top Brit on debut…
Strichen kickboxing teen Eilidh Craib poses for a picture in the ring.
Strichen kickboxing teen Eilidh Craib eyes global stage after claiming European title