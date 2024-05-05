Fort William’s Daniel Parfitt claims memorable home podium finish at UCI Downhill World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Fort William’s Daniel Parfitt claims memorable home podium finish at UCI Downhill World Cup

Parfitt was thrilled with his success in front of a jubilant crowd at Nevis Range.

By Andy Skinner
Daniel Parfitt (right) celebrates on the podium at Fort William. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Daniel Parfitt (right) celebrates on the podium at Fort William. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Fort William’s Daniel Parfitt described his podium finish in the men’s junior section of the UCI Downhill World Cup as a dream come true.

Parfitt was roared to a thrilling home success on a dramatic day in misty conditions at Aonach Mor, as he claimed a third place finish.

It was a memorable weekend for the teenager, who posted the fastest qualifying time on Saturday.

His run of 4 minutes 16.768 seconds was enough to secure third place in the opening round of the World Cup season, leaving him 6.218 seconds short of American winner Asa Vermette. New Zealand’s Luke Wayman finished as runner-up.

Parfitt, who was 2023 junior Scottish champion and represents BNC Racing, insists simply qualifying for the final in home surroundings was a major step for him.

Swamped by local supporters, an overwhelmed Parfitt said: “It’s a dream come true.

“Coming here, it’s my home. My only goal on Saturday was to qualify – so when I qualified first I didn’t know what had happened.

“It should have been more pressure, but I was just chilling. I just looked forward to it.

“Last year I only qualified for one World Cup, so normally qualifying is the race for me. That’s the one I’m trying to get through.

Daniel Parfitt following his third-placed finish in the men’s junior category at Fort William. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“I did well and I just wanted to enjoy the day. To be the last one down the hill in my home race was unbelievable.

“The track is ruined. It was not quite was I had been practicing, but you’ve got to learn and adapt and it worked.”

Wilson takes victory in women’s junior section

It was a day of Scottish medal success at Fort William, as Dundee’s Heather Wilson claimed victory in the women’s junior section.

Wilson had qualified in second place on Saturday, and followed up with a run of 4 minute 56.675 seconds in the final to take the prize.

Heather Wilson celebrates her victory in the women’s junior section of the UCI Downhill World Cup. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

New Zealand’s Sacha Earnest had qualified fastest and initially started off well in pursuit of Wilson’s time, however a puncture during the run meant she finished 3.597 seconds behind the Scot’s time.

Wilson, who is the reigning British junior and Scottish champion, said: “It doesn’t feel real. I know everyone says, when they win or that, it has not kicked in yet – and I think that’s absolutely true.

“I’m just so glad I’ve crossed the line in one piece. I have no words to describe how I feel right now.

“At the top I was saying to myself ‘I’m just here to have fun.’

“I took my time around the corners, and tried to stay on the bike.

“Somehow I got a flat – I don’t know how – but it was amazing.”

Williamson just short of podium finish

In the men’s elite section, Black Isle’s Greg Williamson narrowly missed out on a podium finish as he returned in seventh place.

His time of 4 minutes 6.104 seconds was enough to match his highest ever finish at Fort William – which he recorded at the 2016 World Cup.

Greg Williamson in action at the UCI Downhill World Cup. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Williamson, who represents Madison Saracen, said: “I have been seventh before – it’s actually my personal best here so it would have been good to beat that.

“But in front of the home crowd – it does not get much better than that.

“A lot of hard work goes into it, so it was sweet.

“To do it here is always special, but now I have the rest of the series to try and do it in the other ones. It won’t be easy without the home crowd though.”

Frenchman Loic Bruni took the victory with a time of 4 minutes 4.264 seconds, with Australia’s Troy Brosnan coming second and Canada’s Finn Iles in third.

Bruni said: “I have never been super strong here, I have struggled a lot in the last few years.

“But I knew I could do it one day or another. The cloud held on and there was no rain – and I thought this was the opportunity for me. I felt everything was perfect for it.

“I gave it my all and it’s such an achievement for me – I’m over the moon.”

Fort William’s Mikayla Parton had to settle for ninth place in the women’s elite race, after appearing to hit a root during her run.

Mikayla Parton at the UCI Downhill World Cup. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Valentina Holl staged a thrilling comeback to claim victory by a margin of just by just 0.561 seconds.

Austrian rider Holl had been trailing Nina Hoffmann as she approached the final stretch, but her final time of 4 minutes 41.424 seconds saw her narrowly pip the German.

England’s Tahnee Seagrave made up the podium after finishing in third place.

Holl said: “I kept myself on my toes. I wasn’t one of my best runs, I was so loose and so tired at the end. I don’t know how I made it happen, but I’m happy with that.”

More from Other sports

Fraser Wilkinson claimed the Scottish title in Elgin. Image: Sean Wallace/DC Thomson.
Boxing: Moray's Fraser Wilkinson looks to next step after claiming Scottish title
The crowd at the Premier League darts 2024 at PJ Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Were you at the PDC Premier League darts in Aberdeen?
Great Britain's Louise-Anna Ferguson in action in the elite women's final at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Ben Nevis Range, Fort William. Image: PA.
Downhill World Cup: Highland mountain bike riders Louise Ferguson and Douglas Goodwill craving Fort…
Aberdeen MMA fighter Paull McBain fought and won against Alberth Dias in a Cage Warriors event at Braehead Arena in Glasgow on April 20. Image: Dolly Clew.
Paull McBain: Aberdeen MMA fighter dedicates comeback Cage Warriors win to dad after death…
Photos of Banchory Cricket Club, who are returning to Grade One for this summer of the first time since 2015. Pictured is Banchory captain Luke Hendriksen. Pictures courtesy of Banchory Cricket Club.
Cricket: Thriving Banchory make Grade One return after recent rejuvenation
Fraser Wilkinson
Moray boxer Fraser Wilkinson trained at legendary Mexican gym in bid to secure title…
John Henderson and Michael Van Gerwen after their 6-6 draw at the AECC. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The best Premier League Darts moments in Aberdeen as tungsten titans prepare to return…
Sean Chalmers on his way to victory in the 10K race at Run Balmoral Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Run Balmoral: Aberdeen AAC athlete Sean Chalmers completes triple crown
Tom and Luke Stoltman smiling at camera in the gym.
'Nobody is going to stop us': Why the Stoltman brothers think they'll be the…
Mhairi Maclennan reacts after finishing the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon on Sunday. Image: PA.
Inverness' Mhairi Maclennan 'excited' by marathon future after finishing as top Brit on debut…

Conversation