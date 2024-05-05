Fort William’s Daniel Parfitt claims memorable home podium finish at UCI Downhill World Cup

Fort William’s Daniel Parfitt described his podium finish in the men’s junior section of the UCI Downhill World Cup as a dream come true.

Parfitt was roared to a thrilling home success on a dramatic day in misty conditions at Aonach Mor, as he claimed a third place finish.

It was a memorable weekend for the teenager, who posted the fastest qualifying time on Saturday.

His run of 4 minutes 16.768 seconds was enough to secure third place in the opening round of the World Cup season, leaving him 6.218 seconds short of American winner Asa Vermette. New Zealand’s Luke Wayman finished as runner-up.

Parfitt, who was 2023 junior Scottish champion and represents BNC Racing, insists simply qualifying for the final in home surroundings was a major step for him.

Swamped by local supporters, an overwhelmed Parfitt said: “It’s a dream come true.

“Coming here, it’s my home. My only goal on Saturday was to qualify – so when I qualified first I didn’t know what had happened.

“It should have been more pressure, but I was just chilling. I just looked forward to it.

“Last year I only qualified for one World Cup, so normally qualifying is the race for me. That’s the one I’m trying to get through.

“I did well and I just wanted to enjoy the day. To be the last one down the hill in my home race was unbelievable.

“The track is ruined. It was not quite was I had been practicing, but you’ve got to learn and adapt and it worked.”

Wilson takes victory in women’s junior section

It was a day of Scottish medal success at Fort William, as Dundee’s Heather Wilson claimed victory in the women’s junior section.

Wilson had qualified in second place on Saturday, and followed up with a run of 4 minute 56.675 seconds in the final to take the prize.

New Zealand’s Sacha Earnest had qualified fastest and initially started off well in pursuit of Wilson’s time, however a puncture during the run meant she finished 3.597 seconds behind the Scot’s time.

Wilson, who is the reigning British junior and Scottish champion, said: “It doesn’t feel real. I know everyone says, when they win or that, it has not kicked in yet – and I think that’s absolutely true.

“I’m just so glad I’ve crossed the line in one piece. I have no words to describe how I feel right now.

“At the top I was saying to myself ‘I’m just here to have fun.’

“I took my time around the corners, and tried to stay on the bike.

“Somehow I got a flat – I don’t know how – but it was amazing.”

Williamson just short of podium finish

In the men’s elite section, Black Isle’s Greg Williamson narrowly missed out on a podium finish as he returned in seventh place.

His time of 4 minutes 6.104 seconds was enough to match his highest ever finish at Fort William – which he recorded at the 2016 World Cup.

Williamson, who represents Madison Saracen, said: “I have been seventh before – it’s actually my personal best here so it would have been good to beat that.

“But in front of the home crowd – it does not get much better than that.

“A lot of hard work goes into it, so it was sweet.

“To do it here is always special, but now I have the rest of the series to try and do it in the other ones. It won’t be easy without the home crowd though.”

Frenchman Loic Bruni took the victory with a time of 4 minutes 4.264 seconds, with Australia’s Troy Brosnan coming second and Canada’s Finn Iles in third.

Bruni said: “I have never been super strong here, I have struggled a lot in the last few years.

“But I knew I could do it one day or another. The cloud held on and there was no rain – and I thought this was the opportunity for me. I felt everything was perfect for it.

“I gave it my all and it’s such an achievement for me – I’m over the moon.”

Fort William’s Mikayla Parton had to settle for ninth place in the women’s elite race, after appearing to hit a root during her run.

Valentina Holl staged a thrilling comeback to claim victory by a margin of just by just 0.561 seconds.

Austrian rider Holl had been trailing Nina Hoffmann as she approached the final stretch, but her final time of 4 minutes 41.424 seconds saw her narrowly pip the German.

England’s Tahnee Seagrave made up the podium after finishing in third place.

Holl said: “I kept myself on my toes. I wasn’t one of my best runs, I was so loose and so tired at the end. I don’t know how I made it happen, but I’m happy with that.”