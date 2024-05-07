Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch has British GT Championship in his sight

Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch believes his team can challenge for the British GT Championship after a flying start in his debut season on the circuit.

The 22-year-old, who races an Lotus Emira GT4 for Mahiki Racing, is competing in the pro-am championship with amateur driver Ian Duggan, and the duo have made a statement in the opening three rounds.

They finished fourth and fifth in rounds one and two, respectively, at Oulton Park, before claiming a first place in their class and third overall in round three at Silverstone last month.

Mutch said: “Our main ambition always was to go for the pro-am Championship, but we knew it would be tough.

“But at this point we have taken the confidence we can fight for the pro-am Championship.

“It was a new team, a new car and the first time for Ian and I working together, so the attitude was to try to pick-up as much points and see where we are.

“We’re heading into the next round of the season in a good position.

“We’re currently second in the pro-am championship, which is great and it has been a very strong start to the year.

“Our focus has switched to Donington in a couple of weeks.

“You never plan to win a race, you just focus on trying to drive as best as you can, but at Silverstone it worked out pretty well for us.

“We just have to keep on pushing, minimise the mistakes and the results will come.”

Success for Mahiki Racing after Gordie Mutch sets all-time Silverstone GT4 record

Silverstone was a weekend to remember for Mutch as he set a new all-time lap record in GT4 in qualifying before securing victory in thrilling fashion in the race.

Mutch was delighted with the display in testing circumstances at the famous British circuit.

He said: “It was a very successful weekend.

“British GT is the biggest series in the country at the minute and one of the most competitive GT series’ in the world.

“The UK has always been the most competitive place to race and pushes out the best drivers in the world, so to win races in the British GT certainly means something.

“With it being the Silverstone 500, the biggest race of the year, it’s great. It is Lotus’ first win in GT for some time as well, so it is special.

“In qualifying, we got the qualifying lap record and in the race we made a strategy call towards the start.

“The safety car was out at the start and we took the decision to stay out. In hindsight, it would have made life easier if we had pitted at that point, but we managed to get our last driver swap.

“I was at the very back of the pack and overtook 13 cars to get to the win. A lot of the moves were spectacular.

“The one they showed on TV was decent, but I’d argue some of the others were better.”

Mutch and co-driver have done their homework ahead of Spa

What a race! P3 overall and winners in Pro-Am in the @SilverstoneUK @BritishGT 500!🏆🏆🏆 Great job by @Dugganite1 as well as everyone at @MahikiRacing!💪 pic.twitter.com/Io1IjPaowM — Gordie Mutch Racing (@_gordie_mutch_) April 28, 2024

There was little time for resting on their laurels following Silverstone as Mutch and Duggan headed out to Belgium immediately following their win.

Lockerbie-based Mutch, believes the trip will stand his team, and co-driver Duggan in particular, in good stead for their visit to Spa-Francorchamps for the fifth round next month.

He said: “I’ve worked with Ian before so coming into the season we were anything, but strangers. We got on really well and in the race itself Ian made some good steps forward.

“We had a driver-coaching day in Belgium the day after Silverstone. I say the day after, but that’s only for Ian as I drove out to Belgium from Silverstone after the race.

“We made some good progress at Spa-Francorchamps.

“It was more of an exercise to learn the track, but we’ve come away learning more about Ian’s driving style.

“He struggled a little bit in qualifying at Silverstone but we found some answers at Spa as to why he is not making the most out of the tyre and I feel we will be in a better place at Donington.

“I feel I’m in a good place with my driving just now and I’m confident about any track on any day. It’s all about getting Ian ready as he is the amateur driver in the team.”

Mutch confident ahead of Donington visit

While a trip to Belgium looms in June, all eyes are now on round four on the weekend of May 25 and 26.

Mutch, whose chosen charity is Step Ahead, Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, is in confident mood.

He said: “I absolutely love Donington. Along with Silverstone and Spa, it is among my favourites and I have a high hit rate there.

“When you win or have a top-three finish in British GT, you are given a success penalty which means you are given added time in the pit for the next race.

“It’s a three-hour race at Donington, which is probably good given we have the success penalty, as we have more time to get back in the race.

“Getting back on the podium will be a little bit tricky, but we’ll see what we can do.”