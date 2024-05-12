Aberdeen’s newly-crowned Celtic champion Dean Sutherland targets British title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s newly-crowned Celtic champion Dean Sutherland targets British title

Sutherland says the British champion is "on his radar now" after beating Sion Yaxley with a ninth-round stoppage.

By Sean Wallace
Dean Sutherland raises the Celtic super-welterweight title after beating Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dean Sutherland raises the Celtic super-welterweight title after beating Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Triumphant Aberdeen boxing champion Dean Sutherland has vowed to add the British title to his Celtic belt.

Sutherland secured the British Boxing Board of Control super-welterweight Celtic title with a ninth-round stoppage of defending champion Sion Yaxley.

Welshman Yaxley boasted a 100% record but Sutherland stopped him with a devastating barrage of punches at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.

With Yaxley pinned against the ropes and taking punishment from Sutherland referee Victor Laughlin stepped in to stop the contest two minutes and 12 seconds into the ninth.

The Celtic title showdown was also an official British title eliminator.

The super-welterweight British title is currently vacant but is expected to be contested by Louis Greene and Sam Gilley.

Dean Sutherland celebrates winning the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dean Sutherland celebrates winning the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sutherland, 25, said: “The Celtic title is  a massive victory for me.

“People will look at the record and see I got a stoppage win against an undefeated fighter from a world famous gym (Gallagher’s)

“I picked up another belt and it was a British title eliminator.

“Whoever wins that (British title fight) is right on my radar now.”

Dean Sutherland wins the Celtic super-welterweight title with ninth round stoppage of Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dean Sutherland wins the Celtic super-welterweight title with ninth round stoppage of Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘I needed a big fight like this’

Southpaw Sutherland secured the fourth title of his professional career with a devastating display in the ninth.

Yaxley, who holds the IBO Continental super welter title, was backed onto the ropes early in the ninth by a vicious and accurate bombardment of punches.

Sutherland unleashed quick, punishing combinations to head and body.

Yaxley engineered his escape from the ropes but Sutherland hunted him down again.

The Aberdonian again backed him into the ropes and, sensing victory, unleashed punch after punch with power and accuracy.

With no respite in sight for Yaxley referee Laughlin stepped between the fighters to stop the contest.

It sparked jubilant scenes of celebration with Sutherland and his supporters.

The title win brought ring redemption for Sutherland in the same venue where he suffered his only professional defeat.

In November 2022 Sutherland was hit by a stoppage loss to Louis Greene in a Commonwealth title fight.

A year-and-a-half later Sutherland obliterated any lingering agony from that Greene loss with a statement title win.

Dean Sutherland fighting for the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dean Sutherland fighting for the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “I knew I needed a big fight like this.

“After the defeat to Louis Greene  I reset and came back straight away with three good wins before facing Yaxley.

“Now I am right back into big title contention with a top quality opponent.”

Dean Sutherland celebrates wining the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dean Sutherland celebrates wining the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sutherland’s Beach Ballroom finale?

Sutherland extended his pro record to 17 wins (six KO) with just the one loss.

He has fought five times at the Beach Ballroom, the home of boxing in Aberdeen.

Sutherland won the WBC International Silver welterweight title at the venue in November 2021.

With his sights firmly on big-time title fights Sutherland revealed the Celtic belt triumph could be his last appearance at the iconic venue.

He said: “I love the Beach Ballroom but if not the last time, it is one of the last times I will fight here.”

Dean Sutherland fighting for the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dean Sutherland fighting for the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Inspiration from corner team

In an enthralling contest Sutherland admits he was hit with “too many stupid shots” and was letting rounds slip away.

He revealed his corner fired him up at the end of the eighth with some home truths.

Dean Sutherland fighting for the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dean Sutherland fighting for the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sutherland said; “I started off boxing well in the first few rounds and was really composed and doing well enough.

“However I hit a groove where I stopped doing what I should have been and was hit by too many stupid shots.

“It shows I have a great corner team as they knew exactly what to do as they gave me a rocket up my backside at the end of the eighth.

“It was exactly what I needed it to be fair as I was letting rounds slip away over stupid things.

“And it worked. I decided there was two rounds so let’s go for it.

“All that really matters is getting the belt and the win.”

Gregor McPherson fighting beat Christian Lopes Florez 60-54.Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson fighting beat Christian Lopes Florez 60-54. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen super lightweight Gregor McPherson made it seven wins from seven contests with a 60-54 defeat of Mexican Christian Lopez Flores.

Evanton super-lightweight Adian Williamson made it eight wins from eight with a  60-54 defeat of Jake Osgood.

Taylor Coyle won the Scottish welterweight title with a 97-93 defeat of Paul Deas.

 

Conversation