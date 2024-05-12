Aberdeen’s newly-crowned Celtic champion Dean Sutherland targets British title

Triumphant Aberdeen boxing champion Dean Sutherland has vowed to add the British title to his Celtic belt.

Sutherland secured the British Boxing Board of Control super-welterweight Celtic title with a ninth-round stoppage of defending champion Sion Yaxley.

Welshman Yaxley boasted a 100% record but Sutherland stopped him with a devastating barrage of punches at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom.

With Yaxley pinned against the ropes and taking punishment from Sutherland referee Victor Laughlin stepped in to stop the contest two minutes and 12 seconds into the ninth.

The Celtic title showdown was also an official British title eliminator.

The super-welterweight British title is currently vacant but is expected to be contested by Louis Greene and Sam Gilley.

Sutherland, 25, said: “The Celtic title is a massive victory for me.

“People will look at the record and see I got a stoppage win against an undefeated fighter from a world famous gym (Gallagher’s)

“I picked up another belt and it was a British title eliminator.

“Whoever wins that (British title fight) is right on my radar now.”

‘I needed a big fight like this’

Southpaw Sutherland secured the fourth title of his professional career with a devastating display in the ninth.

Yaxley, who holds the IBO Continental super welter title, was backed onto the ropes early in the ninth by a vicious and accurate bombardment of punches.

Sutherland unleashed quick, punishing combinations to head and body.

Yaxley engineered his escape from the ropes but Sutherland hunted him down again.

The Aberdonian again backed him into the ropes and, sensing victory, unleashed punch after punch with power and accuracy.

With no respite in sight for Yaxley referee Laughlin stepped between the fighters to stop the contest.

It sparked jubilant scenes of celebration with Sutherland and his supporters.

The title win brought ring redemption for Sutherland in the same venue where he suffered his only professional defeat.

In November 2022 Sutherland was hit by a stoppage loss to Louis Greene in a Commonwealth title fight.

A year-and-a-half later Sutherland obliterated any lingering agony from that Greene loss with a statement title win.

He said: “I knew I needed a big fight like this.

“After the defeat to Louis Greene I reset and came back straight away with three good wins before facing Yaxley.

“Now I am right back into big title contention with a top quality opponent.”

Sutherland’s Beach Ballroom finale?

Sutherland extended his pro record to 17 wins (six KO) with just the one loss.

He has fought five times at the Beach Ballroom, the home of boxing in Aberdeen.

Sutherland won the WBC International Silver welterweight title at the venue in November 2021.

With his sights firmly on big-time title fights Sutherland revealed the Celtic belt triumph could be his last appearance at the iconic venue.

He said: “I love the Beach Ballroom but if not the last time, it is one of the last times I will fight here.”

Inspiration from corner team

In an enthralling contest Sutherland admits he was hit with “too many stupid shots” and was letting rounds slip away.

He revealed his corner fired him up at the end of the eighth with some home truths.

Sutherland said; “I started off boxing well in the first few rounds and was really composed and doing well enough.

“However I hit a groove where I stopped doing what I should have been and was hit by too many stupid shots.

“It shows I have a great corner team as they knew exactly what to do as they gave me a rocket up my backside at the end of the eighth.

“It was exactly what I needed it to be fair as I was letting rounds slip away over stupid things.

“And it worked. I decided there was two rounds so let’s go for it.

“All that really matters is getting the belt and the win.”

Aberdeen super lightweight Gregor McPherson made it seven wins from seven contests with a 60-54 defeat of Mexican Christian Lopez Flores.

Evanton super-lightweight Adian Williamson made it eight wins from eight with a 60-54 defeat of Jake Osgood.

Taylor Coyle won the Scottish welterweight title with a 97-93 defeat of Paul Deas.