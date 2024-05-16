Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club swoop multiple gold medal wins in memorable season

Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club have made a major impact at national level with multiple gold medal wins at major tournaments.

Based in the Sheddocksley area of the city, CAIN Boxing Club has gone from strength to strength since forming in 2018.

The club now welcomes around 100 boxers to training sessions.

CAIN Boxing Club excelled at the Scottish open junior, youth and elite golden gloves championships.

Gold medal success was claimed by Floyd Jackson, Victor Bogdevic, Cole Neill and Leo Jamieson.

Also on the podium with silver medals were Toni-Lee Johnstone, Star Mathers, Kai Mair, Jimmy Johnstone Jnr, Leo Benshabat and Zane Lawson.

CAIN Boxing Club coach Jamie Cain said: “Our boxers are securing success in championships and titles which is fantastic.

“We have had more success than we expected to get when we first started out.

“It has all come together and we have really grown through word of mouth.

“Every week we seem to be welcoming more and more boxers.

“We run a kids’ session and and an adult fighter session and between the two there are about a 100 every night.

“Around 60 of them are registered to fight on the competitive side of it.

“There are so many kids and they are all very dedicated.”

‘We wanted to give something back to boxing’

Formed in 2018 and initially known as Sheddocksley ABC, the organisation underwent a name change a few years later to CAIN Boxing Club.

Jamie joined up with his father Alex and brothers Nikki and Kieran to take the ambitious club to the next level.

Cain Boxing Club also made a major impact at the Boxing Scotland Development Championships this season.

Topping the podium with gold glory were Star Mathers, Abdullah Butt, Cole Neill, Findlay Milne, Sam Burnett, Noah Benshabat and James Paterson.

Claiming silver success were Rhys Mckay, Danny Murphy, Cayden Dalgity, Tyler Lynch and Bobby-Joe Johnstone.

Darya Ogston also won gold at the woman’s winter Boxcup.

Jamie said: “The family all come from a boxing background and we wanted to give something back to the sport.

“There wasn’t a boxing club in the Sheddocksley area and we were hearing from a lot of parents and people in the community that they would be interested in that.

“So we went for it and it has grown beyond our expectations.”

CAIN Boxing Club’s positive impact

CAIN Boxing Club’s success has been recognised with seven boxers making it through to Boxing Scotland’s GB assessment – Victor Bogdevic, Jimmy Johnstone Jnr, Cole Neill, Sam Burnett, Leo Jamieson, Zane Lawson and Darya Ogston.

They will all take part in trials for Team GB at the high performance centre.

The club also secured five gold medals at the Northern District youth and senior championships.

Topping the podium with gold were Leo Benshabat, Joel Petrie, Findlay Milne, Darya Ogston and Sam Garven.

In a sensational season for CAIN Boxing Club nine medals were secured from nine entries at The Valley Boxcup.

Golds were won by Kai Mair, Rio Todd, Cole Neill, Ben Ellington and Kodie Thom.

Also medalling were Toni Lee Johnstone, Bobby-joe Johnstone, Victor Bogdevic and Danny Murphy who all won silver.

In the Schools and Junior Northern District Championships Cole Neil and Kodi Thom claimed gold.

CAIN Boxing Club will host a show at Ashdale Hall, Westhill on Saturday, June 1.

Jamie said: “There is a really good vibe in the gym.

“It is not just about the boxing, it is a real community.

“There are parents and helpers who do so much to help such as with fundraising.

“It is very much a group effort.”

CAIN Boxing Club are looking for sponsorship help.