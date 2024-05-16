Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club swoop multiple gold medal wins in memorable season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club swoop multiple gold medal wins in memorable season

CAIN Boxing Club's training sessions are packed with rising ring stars and many have secured gold medal glory.

By Sean Wallace
Cain Boxing Club's medal winners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cain Boxing Club's medal winners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club have made a major impact at national level with multiple gold medal wins at major tournaments.

Based in the Sheddocksley area of the city, CAIN Boxing Club has gone from strength to strength since forming in 2018.

The club now welcomes around 100 boxers to training sessions.

CAIN Boxing Club excelled at the Scottish open junior, youth and elite golden gloves championships.

Gold medal success was claimed by Floyd Jackson, Victor Bogdevic, Cole Neill and Leo Jamieson.

Also on the podium with silver medals were Toni-Lee Johnstone, Star Mathers, Kai Mair, Jimmy Johnstone Jnr, Leo Benshabat and Zane Lawson.

Rising stars at Cain Boxing Club during a training session. Image by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson
Rising stars at Cain Boxing Club during a training session. Image by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson

CAIN Boxing Club coach Jamie Cain said: “Our boxers are securing success in championships and titles which is fantastic.

“We have had more success than we expected to get when we first started out.

“It has all come together and we have really grown through word of mouth.

“Every week we seem to be welcoming more and more boxers.

“We run a kids’ session and and an adult fighter session and between the two there are about a 100 every night.

“Around 60 of them are registered to fight on the competitive side of it.

“There are so many kids and they are all very dedicated.”

Rising CAIN Boxing Club star Leo Jamieson won a Scottish Golden Gloves title. Photo DCT Media.

‘We wanted to give something back to boxing’

Formed in 2018 and initially known as Sheddocksley ABC, the organisation underwent a name change a few years later to CAIN Boxing Club.

Jamie joined up with his father Alex and brothers Nikki and Kieran to take the ambitious club to the next level.

Cain Boxing Club also made a major impact at the Boxing Scotland Development Championships this season.

Topping the podium with gold glory were Star Mathers, Abdullah Butt, Cole Neill, Findlay Milne, Sam Burnett, Noah Benshabat  and James Paterson.

Claiming silver success were Rhys Mckay, Danny Murphy, Cayden Dalgity, Tyler Lynch and Bobby-Joe Johnstone.

Darya Ogston also won gold at the woman’s winter Boxcup.

CAIN Boxing Club's rising ring stars. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
CAIN Boxing Club's rising ring stars pictured at a training session at Sheddocskley Community Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Jamie said: “The family all come from a boxing background and we wanted to give something back to the sport.

“There wasn’t a boxing club in the Sheddocksley area and we were hearing from a lot of parents and people in the community that they would be interested in that.

“So we went for it and it has grown beyond our expectations.”

A busy training session at CAIN Boxing Club. Image Kath Flannery, DC Thomson
A busy training session at CAIN Boxing Club. Image Kath Flannery, DC Thomson

CAIN Boxing Club’s positive impact

CAIN Boxing Club’s success has been recognised with seven boxers making it through to Boxing Scotland’s GB assessment – Victor Bogdevic, Jimmy Johnstone Jnr, Cole Neill, Sam Burnett, Leo Jamieson, Zane Lawson and Darya Ogston.

They will all take part in trials for Team GB at the high performance centre.

The club also secured five gold medals at the Northern District youth and senior championships.

CAIN Boxing Club, fighters during a training session at Sheddocksley Community Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
CAIN Boxing Club, fighters during a training session at Sheddocksley Community Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Topping the podium with gold were Leo Benshabat, Joel Petrie, Findlay Milne, Darya Ogston and Sam Garven.

In a sensational season for CAIN Boxing Club nine medals were secured from nine entries at The Valley Boxcup.

Golds were won by Kai Mair, Rio Todd, Cole Neill, Ben Ellington and Kodie Thom.

Also medalling were Toni Lee Johnstone, Bobby-joe Johnstone, Victor Bogdevic and Danny Murphy who all won silver.

In the Schools and Junior Northern District Championships Cole Neil and Kodi Thom claimed gold.

CAIN Boxing Club will host a show at Ashdale Hall, Westhill on Saturday, June 1.

A training session at Cain Boxing Club. Image by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A training session at Cain Boxing Club. Image by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Jamie said: “There is a really good vibe in the gym.

“It is not just about the boxing, it is a real community.

“There are parents and helpers who do so much to help such as with fundraising.

“It is very much a group effort.”

CAIN Boxing Club are looking for sponsorship help.

Conversation