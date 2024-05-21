Inverness boxer George Stewart targets next step after claiming second title in the space of six months

New Celtic and Scottish featherweight champion George Stewart is looking at new targets after claiming his second belt in the space of six months.

The unbeaten Inverness boxer, 21, made it seven straight professional victories when he won a 10-round clash over fancied rival Andy Tham at Ravenscraig on Friday night.

In the bill-topper, he saw off his 28-year-old St Andrew’s Sporting Club opponent from Cumbernauld, who had won six of his seven contests before this one.

Last November, Stewart claimed the Scottish super featherweight belt when he secured a seventh-round stoppage over Charlie Doig in Alloa.

Stewart dropped two kilos to set up the shot at Tham and he delivered another big result with the judges scoring 99-90, 98-91, 97-91 in his favour.

‘I dictated the pace’ to defeat Tham

‘The Highland Warrior’ is now a title-holder in two weight divisions and he feels his latest triumph is the best yet.

He said: “It topped my Scottish title win, so emotions were very high afterwards.

“It was another big win for me. I was confident going into the fight.

“I felt I dictated the pace in the fight, so I was the one pushing the pace. It couldn’t have gone any better.

“To win two titles within six months is not too bad.”

He thanked Liam Foy for welcoming him into his Highland Boxing Academy gym for a few months before the fight, which, he says “was a great help.”

Eliminator fight next on the cards?

Stewart is coached by his dad Bruno, with assistance from brother Peter John, and is managed by Stevie McGuire.

He added: “We’re looking at British and Commonwealth eliminator fights, which could be on the cards for the end of the year, I’m not too sure at this stage.”