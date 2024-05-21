Inverness boxer George Stewart targets next step after claiming second title in the space of six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness boxer George Stewart targets next step after claiming second title in the space of six months

The 'Highland Warrior' wins his seventh successive professional fight to become a triple title holder across two weight divisions.

By Paul Chalk
George Stewart, right, in action against Andy Tham. Image: St Andrew's Sporting Club
George Stewart, right, in action against Andy Tham. Image: St Andrew's Sporting Club

New Celtic and Scottish featherweight champion George Stewart is looking at new targets after claiming his second belt in the space of six months.

The unbeaten Inverness boxer, 21, made it seven straight professional victories when he won a 10-round clash over fancied rival Andy Tham at Ravenscraig on Friday night.

In the bill-topper, he saw off his 28-year-old St Andrew’s Sporting Club opponent from Cumbernauld, who had won six of his seven contests before this one.

Last November, Stewart claimed the Scottish super featherweight belt when he secured a seventh-round stoppage over Charlie Doig in Alloa.

Stewart dropped two kilos to set up the shot at Tham and he delivered another big result with the judges scoring 99-90, 98-91, 97-91 in his favour.

George Stewart is declared the Celtic and Scottish featherweight champion after his win over Andy Tham. Image: St Andrew’s Sporting Club

‘I dictated the pace’ to defeat Tham

‘The Highland Warrior’ is now a title-holder in two weight divisions and he feels his latest triumph is the best yet.

He said: “It topped my Scottish title win, so emotions were very high afterwards.

“It was another big win for me. I was confident going into the fight.

“I felt I dictated the pace in the fight, so I was the one pushing the pace. It couldn’t have gone any better.

“To win two titles within six months is not too bad.”

He thanked Liam Foy for welcoming him into his Highland Boxing Academy gym for a few months before the fight, which, he says “was a great help.”

George Stewart, left, from Inverness, up against Andy Tham at Ravenscraig. Image: St Andrew’s Sporting Club

Eliminator fight next on the cards?

Stewart is coached by his dad Bruno, with assistance from brother Peter John, and is managed by Stevie McGuire.

He added: “We’re looking at British and Commonwealth eliminator fights, which could be on the cards for the end of the year, I’m not too sure at this stage.”

