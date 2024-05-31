Cricket: Greenkeeper cutting a swathe with the ball for new club Stoneywood-Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cricket: Greenkeeper cutting a swathe with the ball for new club Stoneywood-Dyce

Jon Burnett has joined the People's Park outfit this summer and has already taken 11 wickets in the North-East Championship.

By Callum Law
CR0048303 Danny Law. Aberdeen. Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club. SPCU match between Stoneywood-Dyce and Forfarshire 2. Pictured is Jon Burnett. Saturday 18th May 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
CR0048303 Danny Law. Aberdeen. Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club. SPCU match between Stoneywood-Dyce and Forfarshire 2. Pictured is Jon Burnett. Saturday 18th May 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

During the week Jon Burnett is busy mowing fairways and greens but at weekends he enjoys cutting opposition batters down to size.

The 28-year-old greenkeeper has been a revelation having joined Stoneywood-Dyce this summer.

In three outings in the North-East Championship, Burnett has taken 11 wickets at an average of just seven – which makes him the most prolific bowler in the division at the moment.

Burnett previously worked at Trump International and Gleneagles and played his cricket for Arbroath United.

But making the move back to the north-east for work has led him to People’s Park.

He explained: “I relocated to Aberdeen last year to work at Cruden Bay Golf Club.

“I got in touch with Mark Lambley, the president of Stoneywood-Dyce, who I know from playing against him and asked if I could join.

“Rather than travelling down to Arbroath one night a week, I thought it would be better to train twice a week with Stoneywood-Dyce and hopefully play every week.

“I’ve been made very welcome, it’s a really good club and I’m really enjoying playing for Stoneywood-Dyce.”

Strong start with new club

Burnett is hopeful he can remain among the leading wicket-takers in the North-East Championship to help fuel Stoneywood-Dyce’s promotion push.

They were relegated from the Eastern Premier League last year, but have won three of their five league games so far this season ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Dundee HSFPs.

Reflecting on his start to the season, Burnett added: “As a bowler, it can’t really go much better. I’m fortunate to have had such a good start.

“But I’m more pleased that we’ve managed to win the last three league games rather than my wickets, because if you take five wickets and don’t win, it doesn’t really matter.

Jon Burnett in action for Stoneywood-Dyce.

“I would like to keep building on the start we’ve had and keep myself up there in the wicket-takers list.

“If I can keep bowling as I have been, then I should keep taking wickets.

“Hopefully as a team we’ll win more games than we lose and try to put in a challenge for the league and get back to the top league.

“I’d settle for my current average at the end of the season, but it will be tough to keep it there!

“There’s another 13 league games left, and hopefully I’ll be able to play most of them and if I could get to 35 or 40 wickets I’d be very happy.”

Mixing business with pleasure

Given his job and his hobby, Burnett is a lover of both cricket and golf.

Although there isn’t much crossover between the two, there are some days when he’s busy on both fronts, such as a fortnight ago when he took 5-23 against Forfarshire 2.

“I was up at 4.45am that day and started work at 5.30am and worked until 9am,” he said. “Then I went home for a while and then headed to the club for the game.

“Your cricket action and golf action are different – although if you see me batting it maybe does look a bit like a golf swing!

“If I hit the ball it usually goes, but it probably doesn’t pay off too often, hence why I’m batting at number nine.”

