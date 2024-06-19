Elgin duellists triumph at Scottish Schools Fencing Championships

Two duellists from Elgin Duellist Fencing Club enjoyed success at the Scottish Schools Fencing Championships at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh.

Owen Lewis, 14, who is a third year pupil at Forres Academy, won bronze medals in the under-15 boys sabre and foil and narrowly lost in the epee final.

Owen’s success secured him the coveted Master of Arms Trophy for his age group.

Elgin Duellist Fencing Club coach Callum Sutherland said: “For the Scottish Pathways Training Programme fencer, winning silver in his preferred weapon of epee wasn’t really too unexpected since Owen had won the gold medal in the boys epee at the Youth Development Series earlier this year but to medal in all three weapons is really a remarkable achievement.”

Owen said: “I have recently been sparring at Elgin Duellist Fencing Club in all

three weapons and I was delighted my efforts paid off by winning the Master

of Arms trophy.

“Last month I was disappointed with my performance at the British

Youth Championships in Sheffield but this makes up for that disappointment

and I can see learning from your losses is just part of the journey

for all dedicated competitive fencers.”

Cults pupil takes under-16 title

Edwin Naughton, who is a fifth year pupil at Cults Academy, won the under-16 boys’ epee at the Scottish Schools Fencing Championships.

After initially a mixed performance in the earlier rounds, the 15-year-old said: “To begin with I was a few hits down in the final but I was able to adapt well to the style of my opponent and I eventually came out on top, 15-12. I was both relieved and very pleased with the result.”

Fellow club coach Robin Paterson said: “For our Elgin Duellist Junior Club

champion, Edwin is gaining experience and growing in strength with each

competition he enters.

“At the British Youth Championships last month, Edwin secured the second best result of any Scottish fencer in the under-16 boys epee category.

“As with Owen, I’m sure Edwin will continue his winning streak.”

Paterson added: “For both Callum and myself, Owen’s and Edwin’s victories are

particularly nostalgic.

“In 1987, when I was a 17-year-old pupil at Elgin Academy, I won the under-18 boys epee title and a little bit closer in time in 2013, when Callum was 15, also a pupil at Elgin Academy, he won the under-16 boys Master of Arms Trophy.

“Let’s hope this tradition continues for another generation of Elgin Duellist

fencers.”