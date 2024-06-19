Elgin duellists triumph at Scottish Schools Fencing Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Elgin duellists triumph at Scottish Schools Fencing Championships

Two youngsters excelled at the championships which were held at George Watson's College in Edinburgh.

By Daisy Cowie
Elgin duellist Owen Lewis who won the Master of Arms Trophy at the Scottish Schools Fencing Championships.
Elgin duellist Owen Lewis who won the Master of Arms Trophy at the Scottish Schools Fencing Championships.

Two duellists from Elgin Duellist Fencing Club enjoyed success at the Scottish Schools Fencing Championships at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh.

Owen Lewis, 14, who is a third year pupil at Forres Academy, won bronze medals in the under-15 boys sabre and foil and narrowly lost in the epee final.

Owen’s success secured him the coveted Master of Arms Trophy for his age group.

Elgin Duellist Fencing Club coach Callum Sutherland said: “For the Scottish Pathways Training Programme fencer, winning silver in his preferred weapon of epee wasn’t really too unexpected since Owen had won the gold medal in the boys epee at the Youth Development Series earlier this year but to medal in all three weapons is really a remarkable achievement.”

Owen said: “I have recently been sparring at Elgin Duellist Fencing Club in all
three weapons and I was delighted my efforts paid off by winning the Master
of Arms trophy.

“Last month I was disappointed with my performance at the British
Youth Championships in Sheffield but this makes up for that disappointment
and I can see learning from your losses is just part of the journey
for all dedicated competitive fencers.”

Cults pupil takes under-16 title

Edwin Naughton who won the under-16 boys Epee at the Scottish Schools Fencing Championships.

Edwin Naughton, who is a fifth year pupil at Cults Academy, won the under-16 boys’ epee at the Scottish Schools Fencing Championships.

After initially a mixed performance in the earlier rounds, the 15-year-old said: “To begin with I was a few hits down in the final but I was able to adapt well to the style of my opponent and I eventually came out on top, 15-12. I was both relieved and very pleased with the result.”

Fellow club coach Robin Paterson said: “For our Elgin Duellist Junior Club
champion, Edwin is gaining experience and growing in strength with each
competition he enters.

“At the British Youth Championships last month, Edwin secured the second best result of any Scottish fencer in the under-16 boys epee category.

“As with Owen, I’m sure Edwin will continue his winning streak.”

Paterson added: “For both Callum and myself, Owen’s and Edwin’s victories are
particularly nostalgic.

“In 1987, when I was a 17-year-old pupil at Elgin Academy, I won the under-18 boys epee title and a little bit closer in time in 2013, when Callum was 15, also a pupil at Elgin Academy, he won the under-16 boys Master of Arms Trophy.

“Let’s hope this tradition continues for another generation of Elgin Duellist
fencers.”

More from Other sports

Aberdeen teen boxer Ben Bonner wins third successive British title. Image DCT Media
Aberdeen teen boxing sensation Ben Bonner wins THIRD successive British title
CR0048648, Callum Law, Aberdeen. Aberdeenshire captain David Gamblen and Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson. Picture of (L-R) David Gamblen and Ewan Davidson. Wednesday, June 12th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cricket: Plenty at stake as rivals Aberdeenshire and Stoneywood-Dyce clash
Ian Downie, left, and Murdoch Shirreffs, represented Scotland in the over-75 Home International in Belfast last month. Image: Murdoch Shirreffs
Meet the Aberdeen hockey players representing Scotland at the age of 77 and 79
Michael Leask, left, and Matthew Cross, right, are Aberdeen's two cricketers in the Scotland T20 World Cup squad. Image created on June 6 2024.
Cricket: Local game can benefit from Scotland's World Cup campaign
Leila-Rose with medals. Leila-Rose and her mother.
‘I’m so proud of her’: 11-year-old Alness gymnast makes club history at national competition
IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai) Michael Leask of Scotland celebrates wicket of Rovman Powell of West Indies during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Scotland at Bellerive Oval on October 17, 2022 in Hobart, Australia. IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE West Indies v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - 17 Oct 2022
Exclusive: Aberdeen's Michael Leask on sacrifices he's made to play for Scotland ahead of…
CR0048303 Danny Law. Aberdeen. Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club. SPCU match between Stoneywood-Dyce and Forfarshire 2. Pictured is Jon Burnett. Saturday 18th May 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cricket: Greenkeeper cutting a swathe with the ball for new club Stoneywood-Dyce
CR0048388 Callum Law story, Huntly. Huntly Cricket Club's new young stars: Michael Myron-Petrie, Lewis Myron-Petrie, Charlie Kennedy and Shannon Thorp. Picture shows; Michael Myron-Petrie, Lewis Myron-Petrie, Charlie Kennedy and Shannon Thorp. Tuesday 21 May 2024 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Youngsters stepping up to the plate for Huntly Cricket Club
George Stewart, right, in action against Andy Tham. Image: St Andrew's Sporting Club
Inverness boxer George Stewart targets next step after claiming second title in the space…
Crathie Cricket Club playing against Aberdeen Super Kings, at their ground on the Balmoral Estate on Saturday July 29, 2017.
The Aberdeenshire cricket club who the royals and prime ministers come to watch