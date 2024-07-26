Aberdeen-based Byron Boxing Club scoop three British titles… and now target Euro glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen-based Byron Boxing Club scoop three British titles… and now target Euro glory

Rising Byron Boxing stars Fawaz Aborode, Sonny Kerr and Mikey Kahl all won British titles.

By Sean Wallace
Byron Boxing Club's Sony Kerr (l), Mikey Kahl and Fawaz Aborode (r) win British titles. Image supplied by Byron Boxing Club.
Byron Boxing Club's Sony Kerr (l), Mikey Kahl and Fawaz Aborode (r) win British titles. Image supplied by Byron Boxing Club.

Aberdeen-based Byron Boxing Club scooped three British titles and are now targeting European gold medal glory.

Rising ring stars Sonny Kerr, Fawaz Aborode and Mikey Kahl all topped the podium at the recent British championships.

Kerr (67kg) and Aborode (63.5kg) secured British Elite titles with Kahl (75kg) claiming a British schools title.

All three boxers are set to compete in the European championships.

Byron Boxing Club coach Kevin Kerr believes the British title winners are an inspiration to the next generation of boxers coming through at the Northfield club.

Byron Boxing Club fighters win British titles - left to right - Sonny Kerr, Tony Kerr (coach), Fawaz Aborode, Mikey Kahl Image supplied by Byron Boxing
Byron Boxing Club fighters win British titles – left to right – Sonny Kerr, Tony Kerr (coach), Fawaz Aborode, Mikey Kahl. Image supplied by Byron Boxing

Kerr said: “The British title wins are a great achievement for the club.

“It is also reward for all the hard work Sonny, Fawaz and Mikey have put in.

“Hopefully they will push on even further now.

“They are an inspiration to the young boxers at the club.

“All three are role models and examples to the next generation coming through.

“We have a good squad of youngsters emerging so hopefully they can push on behind this group.”

Byron Boxing club fighters Sonny Kerr (l) and Fawaz Aborode with their British title gold medals. Image supplied by Byron Boxing
Byron Boxing club fighters Sonny Kerr (l) and Fawaz Aborode with their British title gold medals. Image supplied by Byron Boxing

Targeting European title glory

British champions Kerr, Aborode and Kahl will now turn their attentions towards the bid to secure European title success.

Kahl is set to compete in the EUBC European (school) championships in Bosnia on August 1.

Aborode and Kerr will box in the European under-22 championships in October.

T Byron Boxing's Sonny Kerr (centre) tops the podium after winning the British title Image supplied by Byron Boxing
T Byron Boxing’s Sonny Kerr (centre) tops the podium after winning the British title Image supplied by Byron Boxing

Coach Kerr said: “They will go into the European championships knowing they are British champions.

“They are boxing at the higher end so the tournaments they are going to will be very hard.

“Hopefully it will prepare them for the bigger tournaments in the future.

“Sonny is also on his final assessment to get on the GB world class programme and that is hopefully the next step for him.”

British champion just two years after starting boxing

Teenager Kahl is a British champion just two years after taking up boxing.

Now the 14-year-old will bid to go one better at the European championships which run from August 1 to 11.

Kahl secured silver last year, losing out on gold with a narrow points decision to Spaniard Efeso Igvinovia in the final.

Byron Boxing's Mikey Kahl (centre) tops the podium after winning the British title Image supplied by Byron Boxing Club
Byron Boxing’s Mikey Kahl (centre) tops the podium after winning the British title Image supplied by Byron Boxing Club

Coach Kerr said: “Mikey has only been boxing for two years and he is already a British champion and European silver medalist.

“And hopefully he can be in a prime position in the European championships in Bosnia to get a gold.

“Mikey started boxing through the Streetsport programme in Tillydrone and the Byron Community Project.

“Early on we identified him as one for the future.

“He won the British at 75kg but has since moved up to 80kg for the Europeans.”

More from Other sports

Megan Keith at the London Diamond League in July 2023. Image: Shutterstock.
Olympics 2024: When our north sporting stars are scheduled to compete
Katherine Grainger at her golden post box in Aberdeen.
Six of the north and north-east of Scotland's greatest ever Olympians
Turriff strongman competitor Gavin Bruce. Image: Unbreakable Media.
The 105-kilo Turriff strongman who can carry close to half-a-tonne on his shoulders
CR0049087, Callum Law, Aberdeen. Aberdeenshire cricket Manu Saraswat who also plays for Scotland Under-17s and Under-19s. Friday, July 12th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cricket: Meet Aberdeenshire's hat-trick hero, 17, who has lofty ambitions
Mynul Nadim of Grampian Cricket Club. Image: DC Thomson.
Cricket: Grampian aiming for Grades cup double
Aberdeen's Andrew McLean chasing down the ball for Scotland under-20s against the United States. Image: Scottish Rugby.
Rugby: Ex-Aberdeen Grammar, Robert Gordon's College and Gordonians player 'buzzing' to help Scotland U20s…
Dawn Cruickshank with runners on athletics track behind.
Why athletes believe new £2 million running track could help whole Elgin community
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory at the British Grand Prix 2024, representing Mercedes in Formula One. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Best pictures from the British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's triumphant return
Aiden Anderson, with his medals from his three open water swimming races. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen swimmer scores a hat-trick to eclipse coach's open swimming double
Track cyclist Neah Evans.
Neah Evans gets the chance to go for gold at Paris Olympics

Conversation