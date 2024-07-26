Aberdeen-based Byron Boxing Club scoop three British titles… and now target Euro glory

Aberdeen-based Byron Boxing Club scooped three British titles and are now targeting European gold medal glory.

Rising ring stars Sonny Kerr, Fawaz Aborode and Mikey Kahl all topped the podium at the recent British championships.

Kerr (67kg) and Aborode (63.5kg) secured British Elite titles with Kahl (75kg) claiming a British schools title.

All three boxers are set to compete in the European championships.

Byron Boxing Club coach Kevin Kerr believes the British title winners are an inspiration to the next generation of boxers coming through at the Northfield club.

Kerr said: “The British title wins are a great achievement for the club.

“It is also reward for all the hard work Sonny, Fawaz and Mikey have put in.

“Hopefully they will push on even further now.

“They are an inspiration to the young boxers at the club.

“All three are role models and examples to the next generation coming through.

“We have a good squad of youngsters emerging so hopefully they can push on behind this group.”

Targeting European title glory

British champions Kerr, Aborode and Kahl will now turn their attentions towards the bid to secure European title success.

Kahl is set to compete in the EUBC European (school) championships in Bosnia on August 1.

Aborode and Kerr will box in the European under-22 championships in October.

Coach Kerr said: “They will go into the European championships knowing they are British champions.

“They are boxing at the higher end so the tournaments they are going to will be very hard.

“Hopefully it will prepare them for the bigger tournaments in the future.

“Sonny is also on his final assessment to get on the GB world class programme and that is hopefully the next step for him.”

British champion just two years after starting boxing

Teenager Kahl is a British champion just two years after taking up boxing.

Now the 14-year-old will bid to go one better at the European championships which run from August 1 to 11.

Kahl secured silver last year, losing out on gold with a narrow points decision to Spaniard Efeso Igvinovia in the final.

Coach Kerr said: “Mikey has only been boxing for two years and he is already a British champion and European silver medalist.

“And hopefully he can be in a prime position in the European championships in Bosnia to get a gold.

“Mikey started boxing through the Streetsport programme in Tillydrone and the Byron Community Project.

“Early on we identified him as one for the future.

“He won the British at 75kg but has since moved up to 80kg for the Europeans.”