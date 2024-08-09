Megan Keith on the pressure of tonight’s Olympic 10,000m final and her pride at representing Scotland and Team GB alongside role model Eilish McColgan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Megan Keith on the pressure of tonight’s Olympic 10,000m final and her pride at representing Scotland and Team GB alongside role model Eilish McColgan

The Inverness Harrier explains how she is approaching her historic night against world class opponents in Paris.

Megan Keith is poised to run in the Olympic 10,000m race. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Megan Keith believes keeping her cool in the heat of the Stade de France is her best plan for tonight’s 10,000m Olympic final.

The Inverness Harrier star will be up against 28 rivals including defending champion Sifan Hassan and fellow Team GB athlete Eilish McColgan.

Looking ahead to the race, which begins at 7.55pm, Keith told the Press and Journal she plans to use the positive energy in a measured way to try to deliver her best performance.

She said: “You must channel adrenaline in a constructive way.

“You can let emotions get the better of you, or you can use it to your advantage.

“Generally, I’m pretty good at keeping a level head.  The Olympics is obviously a whole new level, so hopefully I can maintain that focus.

“I don’t think too much about the other athletes and try to concentrate on myself.

“There is obviously generally a divide in performance levels, for example between the East Africans and the rest of the world, but I will just do what I can.”

Megan Keith, left, and Eilish McColgan during the women’s 10,000m final race at the European Championships in Rome. Keith clinched bronze, but McColgan was forced to withdraw after 18 minutes. Image: Nikola Krstic/Shutterstock

Scottish runners look up to Eilish McColgan, says Megan Keith

Keith, who won the European under-23 5000m title last summer, surged to glory at the British 10,000 metres trials earlier this year to secure her ticket to Paris before taking bronze in the senior European Championships in Rome in June.

The runner, who is coached by Inverness Harriers’ Ross Cairns, says she’ll be proud to run in the same contest as McColgan on the biggest stage.

She said: “I met Eilish for the first time at the European Championships, where she unfortunately dropped out of the race.

“But she’s very cool and someone we all look up to within Scottish athletics.

“It’s great for us as Scots to compete for Team GB. I feel very proud to be here.”

Harriers backing counts for Keith

Keith, who prepared for Paris by training in the Highland capital, explained how the Harriers have helped her progress to this highest possible level.

She added: “Inverness Harriers is a really steady club and I always want to support it at any level I can.

“It was a social outlet when I was younger, and the coaches were there to support me and my friends.

“As I travelled for bigger competitions, I’ve also had the support financially.

“It’s a great facility we’ve got to help springboard progression and performance.”

Megan Keith with coach Ross Cairns. Image: Charlie Forbes/Inverness Harrier

‘It should be a pretty dramatic watch’

And Keith, a former world orienteering champion, knows this is her biggest test, but she hopes to be part of a thrilling spectacle.

She said: “You have dream goals you have, but there are also realistic ones.

“It’s a really high-level field. Hopefully it should be pretty dramatic to watch.”

Ethiopian-born Dutch champion Hassan won gold in the Tokyo Olympics in a time of 29 minutes 55.32 seconds, with Ethiopian-born Bahraini Kalkidan Gezahegne securing silver in 29:56:18, and bronze going to Ethiopian Letesen Gidey in 30:01:72.

