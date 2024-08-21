Day One at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: The Highland League legend embracing a new challenge as Aberdeen play their first match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Day One at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: The Highland League legend embracing a new challenge as Aberdeen play their first match

Read our exclusive diary from Aberdeen Futsal Academy's Champions League camp in Austria.

By Callum Law
Alan Redford is playing for Aberdeen Futsal Academy in the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Pictures by Callum Law/DCT Media.
Alan Redford is playing for Aberdeen Futsal Academy in the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Pictures by Callum Law/DCT Media.

Alan Redford enjoyed a trophy-laden career in part-time football, but is relishing the new challenge that futsal has given him.

The former Cove Rangers and Huntly defender is in the 14-man Aberdeen Futsal Academy squad that is playing in the UEFA Futsal Champions League in Linz, Austria.

Redford started playing futsal – the Fifa-accredited version of five-a-side football – after Aberdeen Futsal Academy was formed in October 2022.

Since then their progress has been rapid: winning their regional league, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish Futsal Super League to qualify for European competition.

During his football career Redford won the League Two title, four Highland League titles, three Highland League Cups, two Aberdeenshire Cups and the Aberdeenshire Shield with Cove Rangers as well as the SFA North Challenge Cup with Huntly.

Embracing opportunities

But having stopped playing football a couple of years ago the 44-year-old has enjoyed the new challenge and opportunities provided by futsal.

Redford said: “It’s quite surreal to say you’re playing in the UEFA Champions League and it’s an opportunity that I would never have had in football.

“It’s a very high profile event in the world of futsal and it’s a great experience to be part of it.

The Aberdeen Futsal Academy squad at their hotel in Austria. Back row from left to right – Alan Redford, Miguel Llinas, Dean Elrick (manager), Richie Petrie, Daniel Husni (club doctor), Callum Dunbar, Stewart Gray, David Littlejohn (general manager), Arran Christie. Front row from left to right – Jamie Shawyer, David Booth, Chris Angus, Willie Mathers, Jamie Lennox, Ben Campbell, Grant Campbell, Richard Macadie, Dmytro Zabrodin, Ashley Armstrong (club physio).

“I’ve really enjoyed playing futsal, the intensity of the game and playing on a hard surface makes it challenging physically.

“Everything we’ve achieved so far has been great. In terms of what I experienced in my time playing football it’s not at the same level as that for me personally.

“But I really enjoy futsal and appreciate the opportunities I’ve had in futsal.

“Getting the opportunity to play in the Champions League in football would never have come my way so to do it in futsal is a great opportunity.”

Competitive environment key

Redford stopped playing football after leaving Banks o’ Dee a couple of years ago and missed being in a team environment, but says taking up futsal has filled the void.

He added: “I missed the competitive side of football, being part of a team and winning tough games.

“Futsal has given me the opportunity to experience that again. I don’t think I’ve missed playing 11-a-side football in terms of the whole package, but futsal has given me the bits I was missing.

Alan Redford in action during an Aberdeen Futsal Academy training session in Linz.

“If I’m totally honest I’m not your typical futsal player. I had some physical attributes as a player in the Highland League, but I’m not particularly quick-footed or skillful really.

“But I think I bring quite a bit on the defensive side which I’m OK at. It’s not my natural game, but it’s been a competitive environment to challenge myself in.”

Day One Diary

Aberdeen Futsal Academy started their Group F campaign with a 4-1 defeat against Cypriot champions AEL Limassol on Wednesday at Sporthalle NMS Linz-Kleinmuchen in Linz.

The men from the Granite City have been largely written off by many futsal observers as they come up against seasoned Champions League outfits.

But in their opening encounter Aberdeen held their own and showed they can compete.

Panagiotis Skarparis gave Limassol a fifth minute lead but Aberdeen restored parity in the 18th minute. Chris Angus slammed the ball home from close range after Jamie Shawyer’s shot had been tipped onto the right post by goalkeeper Efthimios Michalitsis.

Aberdeen Futsal Academy’s dressing room at the Sporthalle NMS Linz-Kleinmuchen for the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

Unfortunately just seconds before the half-time break, which comes after 20 minutes, Limassol regained the advantage. Angus’ sliding challenge on Fabricio Lima gave the Cypriots a penalty which Rafael Schlemper fired past Stewart Gray.

Seven minutes into the second period Nikolas Sokratous made it 3-1 to Limassol, but Aberdeen were handed a lifeline in the 30th minute when Lima was sent, receiving a second yellow card for handball.

That meant the Cypriots were reduced to four players for two minutes of game time, but Aberdeen were unable to make the numerical advantage count and Giorgios Krekos jinked out of two challenges to score in the 32nd minute and make it 4-1.

On Thursday Aberdeen tackle hosts Linz at 6.30pm UK time.

The journey to Linz

The squad and support staff arrived at their hotel in Linz at 6pm on Tuesday, having set off some 12 hours earlier.

Most, this reporter included, left on a coach destined for Edinburgh Airport from Kingswells Park and Ride at 6am on Tuesday. While one of the players involved – Wick Academy stalwart Richard Macadie – set off from Caithness at 4am to meet the rest of the squad at the airport.

The Sporthalle NMS Linz-Kleinmuchen where Aberdeen Futsal Academy are playing their Champions League games.

After flying from Edinburgh to Vienna we were greeted by a UEFA official and shown to the coach to take us to the hotel in Linz.

For the duration of the group UEFA and host club Linz take care of travel, accommodation and catering for all the teams.

Each side is given a designated one hour training slot every day, with Aberdeen training from 9am-10am local time on Wednesday before taking on Limassol at 5pm local time.

Conversation