Other sports Gallery: Darts in Aberdeen through the years – 100 of the best pictures From the Masada to Wagleys, a look at some images from the darts scene in Aberdeen from our archives. Pictures from the Aberdeen darts scene over the years. Image: DC Thomson. By Danny Law October 10 2024, 3:00 pm October 10 2024, 3:00 pm Share Gallery: Darts in Aberdeen through the years – 100 of the best pictures Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/other/6596204/photo-gallery-aberdeen-darts-through-the-years/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen has been a hotbed of darting talent throughout the years. From the Masada to Wagley’s, the tungsten titans of the Granite City have battled for supremacy on the oche. We have dipped into our archives to dig out some of the best pictures of the Aberdeen arrowsmiths over the decades. 1970s Graham Hendry (Swan Bar) pictured in action in the second round first leg tie in the Scottish Brewers Cup against Charlotte B in 1979. The Caledon team pictured in 1976. Back row, left to right: Stan Cowling, Alec Robertson, Eric Sutherland, Richard Cowling, Kenneth McDonald. Front row: George Main, George Milne, Graham Innes and Denis Edgar. The Swan Bar darts team in 1976 who competed in the Aberdeenshire Darts Association League. Pictured from left: Syd Hunter, Mike Thompson, Dave Forbes, George Sinclair, Ian Dick (captain), Dave Allan, John Kennedy, Jim Pirie, Colin Black, Doug Scott, Jim Forbes. The St Machar team in happy mood before facing Cooper’s in the Evening Express Trophy in 1979. From left: A. Rose, G. Lonie, W. Brayson, T. Low, A. Morrice and H. Robertson. The Rosemount Bar darts team in 1976. Back row from left: Andy Burnett, Bob Taylor, Bob Annand, Gary Clague, Bob Will, Bert May, Jim Hay. Front row: Chris Leslie, Albert Strachan, Alex Greig, Hugh Farrell, Raymond Donald. The Prince of Wales darts team in 1976. Back row from left: J. McLeod, A. Brown, R. Milne, C. Christie. Centre: G. Forrest, M. McDougall, J. Forbes, A. Shepherd. Front: A. Mowatt, D. Burnett, N. Booth, D. Wilson. The Kirkgate team pictured in 1975. Back row, left to right: – H. Towler, R. Clark, I. Herd, A. Fraser, G. Donald, R. Sim, I. Stilson. Front row: J. Robertson, P. Digby, D. Thomas, (mascot Rudy), A. McGoldrick, R. Allan, N. Mackenzie. Alistair Dobbs (Silver Slipper) marks the board in 1977. Watching from left to right: Alistair Small, secretary of Miller’s Bar, Joe Mair, Miller’s Bar, and John Sinclair of the Silver Slipper team. Murray Douglas, secretary of Silver Slipper darts team takes aim, watched by team members and opponents in the Evening Express Trophy in 1977. The Dee Motel darts team in 1975. Back row, left to right: George Shinnie, Gordon Paterson, Jim Gardiner, James Gardiner. Middle: John Simpson, Alan Bennett, Jimmy Ross, Alan Broadbent. Front: Michael Clark, Mike Moddy, Ronnie Davidson, Graeme Fraser. Mike Carle (front right) and Dave Rothnie (front left) of the Dee Motel, pictured with their Aberdeen Darts Association Pairs Cup and the beaten finalists John Kennedy (top left) and George Sinclair, of the Swan Bar. Picture taken on May 23, 1977. Some of the finalists in the Bon Accord Ladies darts singles championships in the Neptune Bar, Aberdeen. Holding the trophy is the proprietor of the Neptune, Mr Charles Gillies. The winner Lesley Andrew (Harriet St Bar) is on the left in the back row. The runner up, Janet Bridges (TUC Club) is in the front row (wearing glasses). Picture used in the Evening Express on June 16, 1977. The Coopers Bar darts team in 1975. From left: Hector McLaggan, Martin Phillips, John Wilson, George Watson, Ian Esslemont, Jim Cable, Alex Anderson, John Smith, Jack Ferguson, Harry Gordon, Brian Innes. In happy mood are members of the City Bar team who won the Aberdeen Darts Association Division II title in 1977. Back row from left: P. Dalgarno, J. Murray, A. Dickson, A. Anderson, G. Nicoll, A. Sutherland (captain), R. Gordon. Front row: S. Robinson, J. Leslie, D. Young, F. Ross. The Butcher Arms team in 1977. Back row, left to right: J. Taylor, R. Miller, J. March, W. Howley – Captain, S. Taylor and B. Black. Front row: C. Stephen, H. Milne, P. Burr, J. Wright, J. Reid. The Broadsword Lounge Darts team in 1977. Front row from left: R. Brown, W. Duncan (capt.), B. Buchan (sec.), M. Thomson, H. Ewen, D. Duncan. Back row: R. Ritchie, J. Henderson, H. MacNeill, R. Lamont, C. Keith, W. Glennie, A. Irvine. The Bucksburn British Legion darts team who swept the boards in the Newhills and District League in 1976. Left to right, front row: John Wilson, Alex Guyan, Harry Elrick (secretary), Raymond Lamont, Jim Cameron. Back row: Pat Bisset, Sam Davidson (capt.), Sam Davidson, jun., and Ernie Watt. In 1937 the first Aberdeen Darts Associated league championship was won by the Bridge of Dee team. Hoping to emulate their predecessors of 38 years ago were the 1975 Bridge of Dee team. Back row left to right: Frank Copeland, Mike Carle, Colin Williams, Bruce Stewart, Alex Clerihew, Dave Rothnie, Ron Edmondson, Alex Keith. Front row: George Murray, Alex Easton, John Simpson, George Massie. The Bobbin Mill team in 1976. Familiar faces in the back row are Malcolm Savidge MP and Arthur Graham, the Dons footballer. The Bobbin Mill line-up is: Back row (left to right) – M. Savidge, A. Graham, B. Sandison, B. Taylor, G. Davidson (treasurer), I. Brown, J. Cameron (secretary). Front- D. Irvine (captain), G. Fiddes, L. Deans, N. McDonald, I. Angus. The Neptune team who played in Division 1 of Bon-Accord Ladies’ Darts Association in 1979. Back row from left: Lillias Shand, Betty Gray, Rosie Gillies, Adeline McDonald, Winnie Clark and Helen Youngson. Front row: Irene McHardy, Gladys Campbell and Ruth Morrice. 1980s The Cooper’s Bar team which played in the Premier League of Aberdeen Darts Association in 1980. Standing left to right: R. Jamieson, R. Dignam, D. Forbes, L. Downie, I. Esslemont, M. McDougall. In front are S. Hunter, J. Cable, B. Stewart, J. Wilson. The St Machar Bar in 1986 when players from 40 different countries were getting ready to take part in a contest for a trophy presented by the publican Jim Alexander (centre). The competitiors were delegates at a two week seminar on environmental impact assessment at Aberdeen University and some of them had never thrown a dart before. Aberdeen Darts Association held their finals night at the Music Hall in 1989. The Evening Express Trophy winners were the Swan Lounge (from left) Jim Stephen, Peter Thorpe, Derek Weston, Dave Barron, Brian Kidd, Ian Thom (captain), Colin McHattie, Duncan Frieslick, Bill Clark and Frank Harris. Attendees of a conference in Aberdeen University take time off to compete in a darts tournament at the St Machar Bar in 1985. Marking the board at St Machar International Darts match in 1985 are Shanti Adhin from Surinam, Anna Starzewska from Poland, Victoria Akpata from Nigeria, Gillian McMahon from Aberdeen and Paula Granda from Argentina. The Rosemount team which plays in the Bon Accord Ladies Darts Association in 1981. Back row from left: J. Taylor, E. Bailey, M. McIntyre, G. Morrison, F. Fowlie, M. Milne. Front row: J. Robertson, K. Cable, D. Robertson. Pittodrie Bar team all set for action in 1980. Back from left: Dave McHardy, Doug Porteous, Gordon Benzie, John Pennet, Alan Benzies. Front row: Frank Burnett, William Fobres, Bill Duncan, Mike Winton and Doug Skinner. The women’s darts team at the Kirkgate Bar watched £60 pour in after they hit the bull’s eye for HeadStart. The team had started a fund to buy new T-shirts for next season’s matches but bar boss Alan Minto agreed to supply his top team with a new T-shirts and the 10 women donated their £60 fund to HeadStart. Team members pictured in 1989 with Mr Minto are, from left: Mrs Pat Dickson, Mrs York Mary Blair, Mrs Evelyn Sangster and captain Mrs Gwen Anderson. Captain of the Kirkgate team, Alistair Moir, adds up his score while the rest of his team and their opponents from the Masada Bar look on in 1980. The Central Lounge darts team in 1985 who played in Division I of the Aberdeen Darts Association leagues. Back row left to right: Billy Mann, Gary White, George Still, Ronnie Dick, Graham Lonie, Kenny Forbes, Lloyd Brown, Denis Melvin. Front: Alan Stewart, Charlie Craib, Bryan Jackson, Bill Cooper and Ian McBain. The Butchers Arms darts team in 1986. Standing, left to right: Kenny Maddocks, Ian Angus, George Ross, Gordon Harrison, Jim Walker, George Adams; John McPetrie, Bob Merrilees and Mike Ingram (captain). Seated are Stan Newlands (left) and George Hay. Pictured are the members of the Holburn Bar darts team in 1980 who played in Division IV of Aberdeen Darts Association. Standing left to right: S. Wood, W. Hewitt, C. Stephen, J. Styles, J. Thomson, C. Joyce, D. Styles, D. Wright, J. Porteous. Front: W. Reid, R. Porteous (capt.) J. Stuart. The Grampian Ladies Darts team ready for their trip to London to play in the British Open in 1984. Left to right: Jackie Lovie, Aberdeen (of the Balgownie Bar), Betty Rodgers (Balgownie Bar), Lynn McKay of Portessie, Buckie (Craigroan Bar/Scotland Capt), and Heather Lamont, Aberdeen (also Balgownie Bar). Action from the Evening Express Trophy clash between Coopers, the holders of the trophy, and Broadsword in 1981. On the oche is Dave Mitchell of Broadsword. Action from the play-offs in the Evening Express – Rothmans Darts Championship in Aberdeen in 1980. Charlie Topp of the Williams’ No. 4 team throws during the match against Marischall as other competitors look on at the Broadsword. Bill Fraser in action for the Crown Bar in the semi final of the Evening Express Trophy in 1980. Looking on left to right are Dave Sutherland, Colin Russell, John Watt, John Thomson, Bill McLean. Members of the Moorings Ladies Darts Team hand over a huge cheque for the Press and Journal Cavitron Appeal for £432.50. The darts team held a marathon darts session to raise the cash. The women handing over the cheque are left to right: Helen McGregor, Kathryn Alexander, Fiona McGregor and Sheena Leel. A massive show of trophies were on display in the Culter Mills Social Club where members of the Bon Accord Ladies’ Darts Association held their annual prize-giving and dance in 1987. Brig o’ Dee Bar Darts Club members and partners celebrate their presentation of prizes in 1980. Picture submitted by Alan Fraser, second row, fourth from right. The Victoria Bar darts team with their trophies after becoming the 1986-1987 season when they were Division 1 champions and Evening Express winners. The Aberdeen Post Office Darts team who played in the Aberdeen Friendly League, showing off their shield at The Queens Hotel, Aberdeen in April 1981. The darts team of Aberdeen’s Northern Bar in George Street pose for a picture in April 1987. 1990s Singles title winner Betty Rodgers of the Crown Bar team (right) with runner-up Lorraine Greig from the St Andrews Bar at the annual awards for the Bon Accord Ladies Darts Association at Culter Mill Social Club in 1992. Paul Booth, left, and Alan Lyon from Kemnay before the start of an eight hour darts marathon at the Dunecht Bar to raise funds for the Anchor Unit at ARI. Murdo’s ladies darts team look on as their captain Angela Cruickshank is presented with the Bon Accord Ladies League Second Division Trophy by the bar’s assistant manager Russell Moore. Stoneywood Ladies Darts team celebrate winning the league with their partners at the British Legion, Bucksburn. Four-year-old Kurtis Lonie playing darts in his parents’ bar the Regent Bridge bar, Regent Quay, Aberdeen. The Scotia darts team. Back from left: Charlie Benzie, Phil Moir, Chris Holden, and Jim Bartlett. Middle: Dennis Nugent, Steve Allan, Mike McLeod. Front: Peter Chambers, Helen Chambers, John Dunn (captain), John Morton. The Northern darts team. Back: Graham Campbell, Scott Kennedy, Matt Goldie, Mark Perfect, Paul Richardson. Front: Roy Kennedy, Melv Johnston, Doug Yeats and Sean Ewing. Alison Machado, left and Linda Shand celebrate winning the ladies doubles at the Newhills Ladies Darts annual prize giving. Wagleys Darts Team enjoying some success. The Ferryhill Tavern darts team. 2000s Auchmill darts team in 2002. The Masada Bar ladies darts team celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2002. Embassy Women’s world darts champion Trina Gulliver (front, in red top) joins members of the Aberdeen Interclub Darts Association at their prize night in the Northern Golf Club. Brig o’ Dee Bar ladies darts team raised £300 for the Lady Hoare Trust. Bar owner Charlie Booth handed over the cheque to Trust field worker Jessie Clerk (front second left). Guest of honour was Melissa Patterson, granddaughter of team member Jane Patterson (front left). The Lady Hoare Trust is for children with arthritis. The Masada darts team in 2003. World Youth Masters champion Shaun McDonald pictured in 2003. The Rosebowl darts team. Back from left: Stevie Shields, Shaun Sangster, Joe Crombie, Scott Menhinick, Paul Thomson. Front row: Garry Watt, Stan Fyfe, Colin Kerr, Alex Thomson and Stewart Paterson. Rowan Tree darts team, back from left: Jim Bartlet, Steve Adams, Chris Adams, Neil Cunningham, Jim Gillespie. Front: Joe Kane, Jim Adams, John Adams, Harry Noble and Keith Emslie. John Henderson pictured at the ADA Singles in 2004. Granite City Open organisers Deborah Gordon and Derek Weston after 22 of their competition boards were stolen. Ellon Women’s darts team has raised £8,000 for charity. Sports reporter Andy Groundwater, right, tries his hand at darts with the help of Ian ‘The Bairn’ Kirkland in the Butchers Arms. Coopers Bar darts team playing at the Fountain Bar. Back from left: Calum Crombie, Garry Watt, Garry Bruce, David Bruce, Stan Fyfe. Front row: Shaun Sangster, Stewart Paterson, Alec Thomson, Scott Menhinie. The Kings Highway Darts Team. Oldmachar Legion. Back row from left: Sandy Steen, Les Grant, Terry Brown, Jim McIntosh, John Morrice, Eric MacConnachie. Front row: Eric Melville, Roy Kennedy, Greg Watt, Scott Kennedy. Brig o’ Dee Darts team playing at the Fountain Bar in 2005. Shaun McCombie throws a dart. Scotia Bar darts team. Back row from left: Colin Allison, Neil Murison, George Merchant, Kevin Ross, Mike Sheehan. Front row: John Johnston, Rab Ruston, Michelle McGarvie, Ian Dawson, Louie Mitchell. The Kings Bar team of, from left, Billy Grant, Joey Mathers, Robert Reid and Graeme Kennedy. Christine Hyde, left, and Betty Rodgers at the Granite City Darts at the Station Hotel. Wagleys darts team. Back row from left: Mike Beattie, Keith Morrison, Billy Grant, Barry Pirie. Front row: Shaun McDonald, John Watt, Grant Sim, and Raymond Stewart. Aberdeen’s Jason Hogg after earning a spot at the World Darts Championships in London for the first time in 2014. Pictured at the Masada Bar. The Masada Bar team in 2008. Gary Anderson in action at the Granite City Darts at the Station Hotel. The Butchers Arms from left: Kennay Atiken, Jim Walker, Alan Moir, Davie Duncan, Dod Hay, Billy Urquhart, Kevin Robertson, Bob McKintosh, Ian Kirkland, Dave McLaren. Masada, from left: Drew Tremain, Gordon Stewart, Stuart Slessor, Matt Goldie, Jim Wood, Scott Kennedy, Shaun McDonald, Mark Frain, Derek Hay. Byron from left: Sam Sangerman, Dave Middleton, Barry Pirie, Colin Keith, Abbey Ross, John Beattie, Ernie Scholes, Alan Ross, Scott McQueen. Pittodrie from left: Davie Cruickshank, Charlie Taylor, Matty Taylor, Garry Watt, Ewen Thomson, Jodie Burke. Wagleys from left: Billy Grant, Drew Tremain (holding trophy), Graham Hendry and Keith Morrison. The Three Lums darts team in 2012. The Rusty Nail darts team. Kings Bar’s Robert Reid is given much encouragement from his team mates. The Butchers Arms in 2008. Back row from left: Alan Moir, Davie Buchan, Tam Buist, Jim Walker, Joe Main.<br />Front row: Vic Robertson, Bob McIntosh, Ian Kirkland, Kenny Aiken. The Old Kings Highway. Back row from left: Peter Greig, Andy Adleigh, Colin Chambury, Hugh Mitchell, Daryl Greig. Front row: George Masson, Kenny Warren, Gary Watson. The Donview darts team. Back row from left: Stuart Gullan, Jim McBain, Pete Cummings, Joey Mathers, Doug Simpson. Front row: Jim Milne, Paul Lawless, Christine Hyde, Keith Ferguson. Dave Charnock of Masada bar. Simon ‘The Wizard’ Whitlock at the Money Shop (one of his sponsors) on Union Street in Aberdeen in 2012. Brig Inn darts player Jamie Bain who was gearing up for the 2013 Granite City Open. Stephen Bunting at the 2013 Granite City Open. The Brig Inn darts team in 2008. Lorraine Hyde (left) and sister Christine Hyde who won the Scottish Women’s Doubles Championship. Men’s champion Gary Anderson at the Granite City Open Darts Championship at the Station Hotel in 2008. A large group from Shetland who went to the Granite City Open Darts Championship. The Masada darts team in 2009. From left: Scott Kennedy, Jim Forbes, David Knowles, Gordon Stewart, Matt Goldie, Colin Clark, John Smith and Drew Tremain. England international Brian Woods with his Brig o’ Dee teammates. Pictured from left are (back) Malcom Farquhar, Alan Pirie, Martyn Orchard, Mike Murray, Hamish Spence, John Duthie, and front from left, Dave Law, Colin Kerr, Tommy Mearns, Brian Woods and Scott Campbell. Darts player Emily Davidson aged 14 from Northfield who was nominated for the Chris Anderson Medal. Former darts world champion Anastasia Dobromyslova at the Scotia Bar. The Cove Rangers SC darts team is (top row, left to right) Andy Alan, Chris Adams, John Edwards, Graham Garden, Lee Edwards, Derek Boylan and Malcolm Farquhar and (bottom row, left to right) Ivan Gibson, Kenny Clark, Mark Robertson, Jim Johnston and Davie Shepherd. From left, Bradley Weston, Louise Duncan and Emily Davidson who were part of the Scotland team competing in the European Youth Darts Championship at the Treetops in Aberdeen. Craig Robertson ‘Wheeler’ pictured at the Northern Bar where he hit a nine dart leg, the first ever in Grampian darts history.
