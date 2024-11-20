Sean Wallace: Jake Paul circus show against Mike Tyson damaging for boxing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Other sports

Sean Wallace: Jake Paul circus show against Mike Tyson damaging for boxing

Social media star Jake Paul been offered a shot at the IBF heavyweight world title by holder Daniel Dubois.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson(l) and Jake Paul (r) face off ahead of their bout. Image: Shutterstock
Boxing legend Mike Tyson(l) and Jake Paul (r) face off ahead of their bout. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

The rise of social media influencer Jake Paul in boxing to the level of being linked with a world title shot is damaging to the sport.

Paul has been inundated with offers of fights since his depressing win against 58-year-old grandfather Mike Tyson at the weekend.

The eight two-minute rounds were a soul destroying circus show with absolutely no redeeming sporting credibility.

A journeyman boxer at best, Paul beating a ring legend 30 years his senior was sad and offers absolutely no representation of what boxing actually is.

Boxing is the noble art. With Paul-Tyson it veered into the realm of WWE spin-off.

Tyson’s boxing brain was still there, but his body wasn’t and the former world heavyweight champion was caught in quicksand for most of the fight.

The only saving factor from the farcical clash is Tyson wasn’t seriously injured.

Former heavy weight champion Mike Tyson and social media star turned boxer Jake Paul. image: Shutterstock.

Dubois title match talk is farcical

In the aftermath of Paul’s “win” against Tyson, the YouTuber turned boxer has apparently been inundated by offers of potential title fights.

Paul claims he will accept a clash with Daniel Dubois after the IBF heavyweight world champion reached out via Instagram to offer him a shot at the world belt.

A Dubois v Paul world title fight must never happen as the social media star is not ranked with the IBF.

Dubois is one of the top, and most dangerous, heavyweights in the world – and Paul has not faced any active boxer at that weight yet.

IBF champion Dubois is on a high after his stoppage win against Anthony Joshua.

A rematch with Joshua next year has been mooted, with fights against Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley also being mentioned.

Any notion of Dubois facing Paul is farcical.

Paul has faced only one legitimate opponent

Although Paul’s record reads 11 wins and one loss his real return is one fight, one loss.

He has only faced one legitimate opponent who is an active boxer, Tommy Fury – and Paul suffered a split-decision loss.

The rest of his opponents have been social media influencers, former MMA fighters, a former basketball star and ageing boxers out of retirement.

Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev has also said he will put his belts on the line against Paul.

Paul is also talking about facing current super-middleweight Canelo Alvarez.

In the immediate aftermath of the Tyson fight, Paul said: “Canelo needs me, so I’m not even going to try and call him out.

“He knows he wants a payday. So, he knows where the money man is at…”

Paul banked $40m for the Tyson fight, with the 58-year-old landing $20m.

If Paul was not a social media sensation he would be a journeyman boxer on the lower end of a bill trying to create a ring career.

Disrespectful to boxers worldwide

For any body to sanction a fight against Dubois, Canelo or Beterbiev would be extremely reckless due to the danger to Paul.

And it would also be disrespectful to boxers worldwide who have dedicated their life to boxing and given everything in the bid to get a title shot – including young north fighters, like Aberdeen’s Celtic super-welterweight champion Dean Sutherland. 

Boxers who get up every single morning for long runs, even in the darkest, coldest and bleakest of winter days, then after that early run or training session, they go to work a full-time job to support a family before training again in the gym in the evening.

Repeat day after day, month after month, year after year with no break.

That has been done since youth with multiple sacrifices along the way.

That is the price of boxing and title fights must be earned.

Jake wants to buy his – and it cannot be allowed to happen.

Conversation