Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club send five boxers to Scottish Development Championships… and ALL FIVE win gold

CAIN Boxing Club returned with five Scottish champions from the tournament - with further multiple-title glory at the Northern District Youth and Elite Championships.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen based CAIN Boxing Club scoop gold medals at Scottish championships.. Image supplied by CAIN Boxing Club.
Aberdeen-based CAIN Boxing Club have scooped multiple gold medal glory at the Scottish Development Championships.

CAIN entered five boxers into the tournament – and all five topped the podium to complete a clean sweep for the club.

Rising ring stars Jameel Ali (57kg, youth), Jenome Adamu (60kg, schoolboy), Jamie Binnie (63.5kg, youth), Star Mathers (50kg, schoolgirl), and Abdullah Butt (80+ kg, junior) all won Scottish titles.

Coach Jamie Cain says all five boxers should be proud of securing title success in the prestigious tournament at the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, Motherwell.

Jamie Binnie (left) of CAIN Boxing Club wins gold at the Scottish Development Championships. Image Vera Cloe Zebrwska 
Jamie said: “Our five kids who boxed in the tournament all won gold.

“We had 10 fights and 10 wins, which is a great achievement for our boxers.

“It is reward for all the hard work and dedication they have put in.

“A lot of those boxers are relatively new to the sport and they all had a really good training camp ahead of the tournament.

“However, you still don’t know how they will react in that sized environment at Ravenscraig Regional.

“Every single one of them did themselves and the club proud.”

Jameel Ali (left) of CAIN Boxing Club wins gold at the Scottish Development Championships. Image by Jamie Binnie (left) of CAIN Boxing Club wins gold at the Scottish Development Championships. Image Vera Cloe Zebrwska 
Northern District gold medal glory

In a memorable month, CAIN Boxing Club also secured five gold medals at the Northern District Youth and Elite Championships.

The annual championships were held at Sheddocksley Community Centre, Aberdeen.

Securing title glory for CAIN Boxing Club were Alex Smith (57kg, youth), Zane Lawson (71kg, youth), Noah Benshabat (75kg, youth), Muhammad Khan (54kg, youth novice) and Jameel Ali (57kg, youth novice).

Based in the Sheddocksley area of the city, CAIN Boxing Club have gone from strength to strength since forming in 2018.

Jenome Adamu (right) of CAIN Boxing Club wins gold at the Scottish Development Championships. Image by Vera Cloe Zebrowska 
Jamie said: “The club is doing well and growing in numbers.

“It is almost like a conveyer belt as there are a lot of novices getting involved.

“They are seeing the kids that have already achieved success and want to be part of that group.

“As soon as they are boxing c0mpetitively and away with that group, they are part of something and look out for one another.

“There is a strong friendship amongst a group of friends that support one another.

Star Mathers of CAIN Boxing Club wins gold at the Scottish Development Championships. Image supplied by CAIN Boxing Club.
“A lot of times we can be away at a tournament and there may only be one or two from the club boxing – however, we can be in the middle of nowhere and an army of kids will turn up to support them as they have made their own way to the tournament and bought tickets.

“They are all there for one another.”

Abdullah Butt of CAIN Boxing Club wins gold at the Scottish Development Championships. Image by Vera Cloe Zebrowska
CAIN boxers competing in Ireland

Three CAIN Boxing Club stars recently represented the Western District Boxing team in the Wexford Cup in the Republic of Ireland.

Rising star Leo Jamieson won gold, while Zane Lawson and Sam Burnett also impressed in the tournament by landing silver medals.

Leo Jamieson of CAIN Boxing Club at the Wexford Box-Cup. Supplied by CAIN Boxing Club
Jamie said: “The club received a call from some of the coaches that run the West of Scotland team looking for top youth boxers.

“We put Zane, Sam and Leo in to box under their colours.

“It was brilliant for them to get that experience of flying over to Ireland and boxing away from us as well.

“They didn’t have their normal coaches in their corner, which is great experience as they are at the level where they are looking to get call-ups for Scotland.

Sam Burnett of CAIN Boxing Club at Wexford box-cup. Supplied by CAIN Boxing Club
Zane Lawson of CAIN Boxing club at the Wexford box-cup. Supplied by CAIN Boxing Club
“Leo is already in the Scotland team. Leo won gold and beat a really good Irish opponent.

“Sam won his first fight, but was really unfortunate not to get the decision in the next.

“Zane won his first bout and then came up against one of the best fighters in Ireland in all the weight divisions in his second fight.

“He boxed Ryan Jenkins, who was boxing for the world title recently. It is high level – but the fight was very close.”

Conversation