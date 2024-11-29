Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland outlines trajectory to world title shot

Aberdeen ring star Dean Sutherland is targeting a route to world, European and British title shots but knows Fraser Wilkinson stands in his way.

Sutherland will defend his BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title against Wilkinson at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The clash is also an eliminator for the British and Commonwealth titles.

Boasting a record of 18 wins (6KO) and just one loss, Sutherland has racked up four title wins during his professional career.

The 26-year-old aims to ascend to the level of world title shots on major televised bouts but must first overcome Wilkinson to move closer to that target.

Moray fighter Wilkinson, 24, is a two-weight Scottish champion.

Southpaw Sutherland said: “I have British, European and world title aspirations.

“First I have to get past Fraser.

“I want to fight for the British and Commonwealth titles next year.

“I’m getting closer and closer to that and it’s just unfortunate for Fraser that he has to be dealt with first.”

The current status of the British title

Sutherland secured the Celtic title with a ninth-round stoppage win against previously undefeated holder Sion Yaxley at the Beach Ballroom in May.

The Aberdonian’s title defence against Wilkinson has the additional caveat of being a British and Commonwealth title eliminator.

Sam Gilley currently holds the Commonwealth title while the British belt is vacant.

Both titles were scheduled to be up for grabs in a unification bout between Gilley and Louis Greene at York Hall, London in October.

However, the title showdown was cancelled when Greene was forced to withdraw as he was suffering from a virus.

Greene had previously lost to Gilley on points when defending his super-welterweight Commonwealth title in October last year.

With Greene ruled out by illness, Gilley successfully defended his Commonwealth title with a fourth round stoppage win against replacement fighter Jack McCann.

Greene and Gilley are expected to fight next year for the British and Commonwealth titles although the bout has yet to be confirmed.

‘There is no-one to help him out’

Sutherland aims to fight the winner for the belts but Wilkinson is in his way.

Hopeman boxer Wilkinson, now based in Aberdeen, is a former sparring partner of Sutherland’s and has a record of 10 wins (2 KO) and one loss.

The Celtic title clash is billed as ‘King of the North’.

Sutherland said: “Sparring is big gloves and headguards.

“Let’s see when it’s small gloves and it’s just me and Fraser under the lights at the Beach Ballroom.

“And there is no-one to help him out.

“In sparring you can feel and see what each other is about which is why I’m surprised Fraser took the fight.

“Every coach I have worked with knows I have got the potential to do serious things.

“I just haven’t really shown that on the fight night.

“I’ve been getting closer and closer though and I’m getting there with the team I’m working with.

“I’m showing much more in sparring and training.

“All I have to do is translate that on fight night.

“If I do 50% to 60% of that on fight night it is going to be something special.”

‘A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter’

Sutherland recently changed his training base from London to Glasgow where he now works with trainer Joe Ham Sr.

He is training at a gym alongside fellow ring star Nathaniel Collins (15-0), the British, Commonwealth and EBU European Silver title holder.

BBBofC Celtic and Scottish lightweight champion Regan Glackin (15-0) also trains at the Glasgow gym.

Sutherland said: “It is an incredible gym with three out of the five Scottish fighters that are in the top 10 in the weight divisions.

“Joe has taken Nathaniel to British, Commonwealth and European titles.

“For me it has just been a case of making little tweaks and having fun whilst doing it.

“The more enjoyment the better as they say a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.

“Training in Scotland is a massive difference as I can come home to Aberdeen,

“I’m in Glasgow Monday to Friday then I get back to Aberdeen to see my partner and family.

“Those moments are gems and when I go back down to Glasgow I push so hard.”