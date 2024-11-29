Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland outlines trajectory to world title shot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland outlines trajectory to world title shot

Sutherland is targeting a rise to world title status but Fraser Wilkinson stands in his way as they clash at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday.

Dean Sutherland raises the Celtic super-welterweight title after beating Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen ring star Dean Sutherland is targeting a route to world, European and British title shots but knows Fraser Wilkinson stands in his way.

Sutherland will defend his BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title against Wilkinson at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The clash is also an eliminator for the British and Commonwealth titles.

Boasting a record of 18 wins (6KO) and just one loss, Sutherland has racked up four title wins during his professional career.

The 26-year-old aims to ascend to the level of world title shots on major televised bouts but must first overcome Wilkinson to move closer to that target.

Moray fighter Wilkinson, 24, is a two-weight Scottish champion.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland is set to defend his Celtic title. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Southpaw Sutherland said: “I have British, European and world title aspirations.

“First I have to get past Fraser.

“I want to fight for the British and Commonwealth titles next year.

“I’m getting closer and closer to that and it’s just unfortunate for Fraser that he has to be dealt with first.”

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland is set to defend hi Celtic super-welterweight title against Fraser Wilkinson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The current status of the British title

Sutherland secured the Celtic title with a ninth-round stoppage win against previously undefeated holder Sion Yaxley at the Beach Ballroom in May.

The Aberdonian’s title defence against Wilkinson has the additional caveat of being a British and Commonwealth title eliminator.

Sam Gilley currently holds the Commonwealth title while the British belt is vacant.

Both titles were scheduled to be up for grabs in a unification bout between Gilley and Louis Greene at York Hall, London in October.

However, the title showdown was cancelled when Greene was forced to withdraw as he was suffering from a virus.

Dean Sutherland celebrates winning the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Greene had previously lost to Gilley on points when defending his super-welterweight Commonwealth title in October last year.

With Greene ruled out by illness, Gilley successfully defended his Commonwealth title with a fourth round stoppage win against replacement fighter Jack McCann.

Greene and Gilley are expected to fight next year for the British and Commonwealth titles although the bout has yet to be confirmed.

BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight champion Dean Sutherland during an open training session. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘There is no-one to help him out’

Sutherland aims to fight the winner for the belts but Wilkinson is in his way.

Hopeman boxer Wilkinson, now based in Aberdeen, is a former sparring partner of Sutherland’s and has a record of 10 wins (2 KO) and one loss.

The Celtic title clash is billed as ‘King of the North’.

Boxing champions Dean Sutherland (l) with his Celtic belt and Fraser Wilkinson with his Scottish belt. Image: DC Thomson
Sutherland said: “Sparring is big gloves and headguards.

“Let’s see when it’s small gloves and it’s just me and Fraser under the lights at the Beach Ballroom.

“And there is no-one to help him out.

“In sparring you can feel and see what each other is about which is why I’m surprised Fraser took the fight.

“Every coach I have worked with knows I have got the potential to do serious things.

“I just haven’t really shown that on the fight night.

“I’ve been getting closer and closer though and I’m getting there with the team I’m working with.

“I’m showing much more in sparring and training.

“All I have to do is translate that on fight night.

“If I do 50% to 60% of that on fight night it is going to be something special.”

Dean Sutherland fighting for the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter’

Sutherland recently changed his training base from London to Glasgow where he now works with trainer Joe Ham Sr.

He is training at a gym alongside fellow ring star Nathaniel Collins (15-0), the British, Commonwealth and EBU European Silver title holder.

BBBofC Celtic and Scottish lightweight champion Regan Glackin (15-0) also trains at the Glasgow gym.

Aberdeen super-welterweight Dean Sutherland during an open training session. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sutherland said: “It is an incredible gym with three out of the five Scottish fighters that are in the top 10 in the weight divisions.

“Joe has taken Nathaniel to British, Commonwealth and European titles.

“For me it has just been a case of making little tweaks and having fun whilst doing it.

“The more enjoyment the better as they say a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.

“Training in Scotland is a massive difference as I can come home to Aberdeen,

“I’m in Glasgow Monday to Friday then I get back to Aberdeen to  see my partner and family.

“Those moments are gems and when I go back down to Glasgow I push so hard.”

